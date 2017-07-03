Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

International Speedway Corp. reports attendance drop in second quarter

Leave a comment
By Dustin LongJul 3, 2017, 4:12 PM EDT

International Speedway Corp. reported Monday that Cup attendance was down an average of 6.5 percent for the six races it held in the second quarter.

Races during the second quarter, which ended May 31, were at Phoenix, Auto Club Speedway, Martinsville, Richmond, Talladega and Kansas.

During its investor analyst call, International Speedway Corp. reported that admission revenue at Talladega and Auto Club were “comparable” to 2016.

Admissions revenue for the second quarter was $28.7 million, which was down about $1.8 million compared to the same period from last year.

Motorsports revenue for the quarter was $122 million, which ISC stated was primarily due to TV broadcast rights.

ISC reported that it has had “mixed results” for its recent Cup weekends at Michigan and Daytona, which are in the third quarter. ISC reported increases in attendance and admissions revenue for Daytona but did not state how much of an increase.

ISC also stated that advance ticket sales for the August Cup weekend at Watkins Glen were “tracking in line” with 2016. Watkins Glen sold out its grandstands last year for a second consecutive year.

Advance sales for remaining ISC races in the third and fourth quarter are down approximately 5 percent, the company reported.

“We remain confident our consumer-focused marketing strategies are working to slow recent attendance revenue related trends,’’ said John Saunders, president of ISC. “Our initiatives will continue to target new and lapsed customers through all traditional media, social and digital channels. The objective here is to reignite and protect the base, grow casuals into avids and spark interest and demand with the next generation of fans.

“Our strategies are focused on value-added options that enhance the live motorsports experience for our fans, including exclusive VIP hospitality experiences with driver appearances and Q&A sessions. We’ve included ticket packages aimed at youth and younger demographics with kid pricing and family targeted promotions.’’

Asked about where the disconnect is in an improving economy, Saunders said:

“Since our last call, Dale (Earnhardt) Jr. has announced his retirement (from full Cup racing) at the end of the season. … When you look at Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart and certainly Dale Jr., that’s having an impact.

“The good news is that we’re seeing these younger drivers, and they’re younger, 19-year-old kids coming along, and you’ve got Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney. As the emotional connection is made with these drivers, I think we’re going to see a resurgence and with a younger demographic. There are some short-term things that are working, and there are some things that are going to take longer to resonate.’’

ISC also reported:

  • Its board recently approved a project to renovate the infield at Richmond International Raceway and “introduce innovative fan experiences.’’ Details were not disclosed.
  • It has one Cup entitlement sponsorship open in the fourth quarter, which is comparable to last year.
  • The average ticket price for Cup events during the second quarter was $71.96, which is comparable to last year.
  • Viewership of Cup Series has seen a growth in viewers age 18-34 in 13 of 16 races.
  • More than half of its revenue is secured through NASCAR’s 10-year broadcast agreement and multi-year partnership agreements.

For the full ISC report and statement, go here.

 and on Facebook

Check out what Ryan Blaney did in Daytona infield (video)

Leave a comment
By Dustin LongJul 3, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT

It was to be a simple drive through the infield at Daytona International Speedway this past weekend for Ryan Blaney and NASCAR on NBC’s Rutledge Wood.

Everything was going fine until they were stopped … and asked by a fan to “sign my big duck.”

Yes, it was a big duck.

See what happens after Blaney signed the big duck in the video above.

NASCAR America moves to 5 p.m. ET; Daytona review and more

Leave a comment
By Dustin LongJul 3, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

NASCAR America moves to 5 p.m. ET beginning today and lasts 60 minutes.

Carolyn Manno hosts and is joined by Kyle Petty in Stamford, Connecticut. Steve Letarte joins from NBC Charlotte.

Among the topics on today’s show:

*  A look back at Ricky Stenhouse Jr.‘s victory in Saturday night’s Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway for his second win of the season.

*  A look at William Byron‘s second consecutive Xfinity victory, which he scored Saturday afternoon at Daytona.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

 

 

Brian Scott coming out of retirement to run 2 Xfinity races for RCR

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongJul 3, 2017, 2:10 PM EDT

Brian Scott will come out of retirement to compete in two NASCAR Xfinity races for Richard Childress Racing, the team announced Monday.

Scott, who retired after last season to spend more time with his family in Idaho, will compete in the July 29 Xfinity race at Iowa Speedway and the Sept. 23 Xfinity race at Kentucky Speedway.

“I’m looking forward to climbing back into a RCR Chevrolet,” Scott said in a statement from the team. “Iowa and Kentucky were good tracks for our team. I have no doubt that with the advanced engineering and work they’ve put into their programs since then that we will be even stronger. These two races are all about having fun and, I hope, getting the No. 3 team to Victory Lane.”

Scott is winless in 208 career Xfintiy starts. He has 77 career top-10 finishes. He last raced in the series in 2015. Scott ran the full Cup season in 2016. He drove for RCR in the Xfinity Series from 2013-15 and finished as high as fourth in the points.

He made 53 Cup starts with a best finish of second in last fall’s race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Scott’s car will be sponsored by Daniel Defense.

“Everyone at RCR is pleased to have Brian Scott back in one of our cars, even if it’s only for a couple of races,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of RCR, in a statement. “He is a great friend of the company and did well for us in the past. We appreciate that he’s going to come out of retirement to drive our No. 3 Chevrolet. I have no doubt that once Brian is behind the wheel again, he will have the same desire to win that he’s had in the past.”

 and on Facebook

Kentucky entry lists for Cup, Xfinity, Trucks

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongJul 3, 2017, 1:11 PM EDT

All three of NASCAR’s top three national series are in action this week at Kentucky Speedway.

The Camping World Truck Series races at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday on FS1.

The Xfinity Series competes at 8 p.m. ET Friday on NBCSN.

The Monster Energy Cup Series races at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN.

Cup – Quaker State 400

Forty cars are on the entry list, meaning every car entered will compete. Darrell Wallace Jr. is back in the No. 43 car for Richard Petty Motorsports in what could be his final start for the team. Aric Almirola, who suffered a T5 compression fracture in a May 13 crash at Kansas Speedway, hopes to be back in the car for the July 16 Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Brad Keselowski has won three of the six previous Cup races at Kentucky.

Click here for Cup entry list

Xfinity – Alsco 300

Forty-four cars are entered for this race.

William Byron goes for his third consecutive victory after having won at Daytona and Iowa the past two weekends.

Cup drivers entered are: Paul Menard, Ty Dillon, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Erik Jones, Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick.

Defending race winner is Busch.

Click here for Xfinity entry list

Camping World Truck Series – Buckle Up in Your Truck 225

After a weekend off, the Truck series is back at the track. There are 34 entries. Busch is entered in this event, the only Cup driver competing in all three races this weekend. Byron won last year’s race.

Click here for Truck entry list