Yet another big wreck at Daytona with 6 laps to go, Larson goes up in the air

Yet another multi-car wreck has occurred in Saturday night’s Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

With six laps remaining in the scheduled 160-lap event, several cars running toward the front of the pack were involved, including Kyle Larson‘s Chevrolet briefly getting up into the air before returning to ground after being hit from behind by the Ford of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

“I just squeezed Ricky and wrecked myself and a lot of other cars,” Larson told NBC Sports.

Among those involved in the mishap — which has brought out a red flag race stoppage — were Larson, Stenhouse, Ryan Blaney, Kurt Busch, Danica Patrick, Matt Kenseth, Erik Jones and several others.

“I saw the 42 get turned and up in the air a little bit and I really couldn’t miss him,” Blaney said. “I hated to t-bone him, but it happened pretty fast and I couldn’t get out of the way. It stinks. That’s just the way it goes some times.”

Added 2017 Daytona 500 winner Kurt Busch,” I was low and then we just got clipped, wrong place at the wrong time. Didn’t get the Daytona sweep. That’s the way it goes.”

With the red flag race stoppage, Ty Dillon is being scored as the race leader, followed by David Ragan, A.J. Allmendinger, Stenhouse and Clint Bowyer.