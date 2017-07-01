Wreck sends Coke Zero 400 into overtime after Hamlin, Jones, McMurray tangle

Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Jamie McMurray were involved in a late wreck on Lap 158 that sent Saturday night’s Coke Zero 400 into overtime.
Check out the video above.
Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Jamie McMurray were involved in a late wreck on Lap 158 that sent Saturday night’s Coke Zero 400 into overtime.
Check out the video above.
Kyle Larson got airborne and saw his night come to an end early, but he still remains No. 1 in the NASCAR Cup point standings.
Larson continues to lead Martin Truex Jr., whose night also ended early, holding an 18-point edge and making it a 1-2 runaway in the points.
Kyle Busch is a distant third, 108 points behind Larson, followed by Kevin Harvick (-110) and Brad Keselowski (-132).
Sixth through 10th in the standings are Chase Elliott (-143), Jimmie Johnson (-151), Jamie McMurray (-163), Denny Hamlin (-169) and Clint Bowyer (-198).
Click here for the NASCAR Cup standings after the Coke Zero 400.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the second race of his NASCAR Cup career — and also his second win at a restrictor plate track — capturing Saturday night’s Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway.
Stenhouse, who had not won a Cup race in his career until he captured April’s race at Talladega, made it 2-for-2 on plate tracks and did it in strong fashion, holding off the rest of the pack in the final two laps to take the checkered flag.
Clint Bowyer earned his second consecutive runner-up finish, followed by Paul Menard, Michael McDowell and Ryan Newman.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won his second consecutive restrictor-plate race, capturing the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway.
Stenhouse snatched the lead from David Ragan on an overtime restart and led the final two laps in his No. 17 Ford. It’s the second career victory for the Roush Fenway Racing driver, who won at Talladega Superspeedway in May.
“This validates what we did at Talladega,” Stenhouse said. “I want to first off thank all the troops that have fallen for our country, for our freedom. That is most important right now. “We have been working hard at Roush Fenway and this pushes us further along.”
Clint Bowyer finished second, followed by Paul Menard, Michael McDowell and Ryan Newman. Ragan, who was trying to qualify Front Row Motorsports for the playoffs for the second consecutive season, finished sixth in a race filled with multicar crashes.
“I zigged when I should have zagged,” said Ragan, who chose the inside lane for the restart despite the oustide lane being fast and then missed a chance to throw a block on Stenhouse after pulling away from second-place Ty Dillon.
STAGE 1 WINNER: Brad Keselowski
STAGE 2 WINNER: Matt Kenseth
WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Where to start? With a quarter of the race remaining, five of the Joey Logano, Austin Dillon, Kevin Harvick also were eliminated in crashes. … Ryan Sieg, DJ Kennington and Cole Whitt were out within the first 15 laps because of problems related to engine trouble.
QUOTE OF THE DAY: “We just blew a tire. That’s the way it goes. It just blew out right in the middle of the corner. I hate to wreck half the field. That’s a part of what we do.” — Harvick
WHAT’S NEXT: The Quaker State 400 presented by Advance Auto Parts at 7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 8 on NBCSN
Yet another multi-car wreck has occurred in Saturday night’s Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway.
With six laps remaining in the scheduled 160-lap event, several cars running toward the front of the pack were involved, including Kyle Larson‘s Chevrolet briefly getting up into the air before returning to ground after being hit from behind by the Ford of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
“I just squeezed Ricky and wrecked myself and a lot of other cars,” Larson told NBC Sports.
Among those involved in the mishap — which has brought out a red flag race stoppage — were Larson, Stenhouse, Ryan Blaney, Kurt Busch, Danica Patrick, Matt Kenseth, Erik Jones and several others.
“I saw the 42 get turned and up in the air a little bit and I really couldn’t miss him,” Blaney said. “I hated to t-bone him, but it happened pretty fast and I couldn’t get out of the way. It stinks. That’s just the way it goes some times.”
Added 2017 Daytona 500 winner Kurt Busch,” I was low and then we just got clipped, wrong place at the wrong time. Didn’t get the Daytona sweep. That’s the way it goes.”
With the red flag race stoppage, Ty Dillon is being scored as the race leader, followed by David Ragan, A.J. Allmendinger, Stenhouse and Clint Bowyer.