Staff picks for tonight’s Cup race at Daytona

William Byron earned his second consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series race, winning the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway.

Driving the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, Byron won under caution, needing four additional laps past the scheduled 100 laps. The final caution was due to a multi-car wreck that occurred behind Byron after he had passed the overtime line.

At 19, Byron becomes the youngest winner ever at Daytona. He also won last week at Iowa Speedway and also finished second a week before that at Michigan.

“We’re extremely blessed to be here and just a lot of hard work from all these guys to get here,” Byron told NBCSN in victory lane. “As a team, we’re getting more and more confident. Coming into this week (after the win at Iowa), I could tell everyone was confident.

“I never thought I’d win one of these. It’s so hard to win it.”

MORE: Xfinity race results from Daytona

Byron’s JR Motorsports teammate, Elliott Sadler, finished second, followed by Dakoda Armstrong, Jeb Burton and David Starr.

“Really happy for William, but man, I didn’t want to see that (last) caution come out,” Sadler said.

With eight laps left in regulation time, Brennan Poole got loose, abruptly cut to his left near the front of the pack and collected Ty Dillon.

The race resumed with four laps to go. Joey Logano was in the lead with three laps left, got shuffled back and almost wrecked, but was able to regain control even though he dropped back from first to 16th.

Then, with just over a lap to go, the first multi-car wreck occurred on the backstretch, bringing out a red flag race stoppage and sending the event into overtime past its scheduled 100 laps.

Among drivers involved in the big wreck were Erik Jones, Brandon Jones, Justin Allgaier, Tyler Reddick, Cole Custer, Ray Black Jr., Jeff Green, Matt Tifft, Daniel Hemric, Spencer Gallagher, Casey Mears, J.J. Yeley, Ryan Reed, Ben Kennedy, Timmy Hill and Michael Annett.

The race originally started Friday night, but was red-flagged after 11 laps due to rain.

It resumed Saturday shortly after Noon ET following a red flag delay of 16 hours, 15 minutes, 51 seconds.

Then, after running an additional 26 laps, the race was postponed again under a red flag for two hours, 29 minutes and 37 seconds.

STAGES: Blake Koch won Stage 1, while Elliott Sadler won Stage 2.

HOW BYRON WON: The JR Motorsports driver led 29 laps through the race. When the final restart began with four laps to go, he kept pushing toward the front and got to the point with two laps left, holding on for his second straight Xfinity Series win.

WHO ELSE HAD A GOOD RACE: Elliott Sadler had a strong run throughout the race and appeared poised to win his first race of the season. But his JRM teammate was just a bit stronger, leaving Sadler to finish runner-up. Even so, Sadler remains No. 1 in the Xfinity standings.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Wrecks are synonymous with Daytona, and several drivers saw their days end early, including Daniel Suarez, Blake Koch, Ryan Sieg, Casey Mears, Michael Annett, Ryan Reed and Daniel Hemric.

NOTABLE: 23 of the first 65 laps were run under caution. … Dakoda Armstrong (third) and Jeb Burton (fourth) both earned career-best Xfinity finishes.

WHAT’S NEXT: Alsco 300, Friday July 7, 8 p.m. ET, Kentucky Speedway.

