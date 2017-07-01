NASCAR video: Ato Boldon goes behind the scenes with Dale Jr.

New addition to the NASCAR On NBC family, former Olympian Ato Boldon, takes us behind the scenes with Dale Earnhardt Jr. at an autograph session days before Earnhardt’s final race in Daytona.
Martin Truex Jr. borrows Jeff Burton‘s NASCAR On NBC Toyota Camry to take us on a ride around the Daytona International Speedway and provide some insight ahead of tonight’s Coke Zero 400.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. confident but ‘aware’ he’s running out of time to make playoffs
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — This is the race many have waited for, some figuring it will be Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s best chance to win and make the playoffs in his final Cup season.
If he doesn’t win tonight’s Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway (7 p.m., NBC), some suggest he won’t win any of the remaining nine races and will miss the playoffs.
Earnhardt knows there are doubters. What would he tell them?
“I don’t think I’ve done much on the racetrack in the last several weeks to change your opinion or anyone else’s opinion if they had that,’’ Earnhardt said after winning the pole Friday. “With Greg (Ives, crew chief) and my team, I’m confident in them that we can show up anywhere and surprise everybody.
“If we don’t happen to come out of here and win this race, the urgency will pick up as it would as every week goes by, but I’m confident in our ability to get a win. We can go to Pocono and win. We can go to Michigan and win. I don’t see why we couldn’t go to those places and win. We were pretty competitive at both of those tracks, just to name a couple.’’
Earnhardt also understands the challenge he’ll face if he doesn’t win tonight at Daytona, a track he has 17 career total victories, including two in July (most recently in 2015).
“We are running out of time, and I’m aware of that,’’ Earnhardt said.
Teammate Chase Elliott says he sees a different Earnhardt this weekend.
“I won’t say he has a chip on his shoulder – but I do think he has been very, very determined this weekend on making sure his car is driving exactly like he wants it,’’ said Elliott, who starts second. “He doesn’t want it good. He doesn’t want it great. He wants it perfect, and I think he has made that very apparent in our post-practice meetings. So yes, I think he is very determined to run well here.’’
The problem is if Earnhardt doesn’t win at Daytona, where does he win since he won’t make the playoffs via points?
- At Kentucky, he has two top-10 finishes in six starts and has never finished better than fourth (2012)
- At New Hampshire, he is winless in 33 career starts. His best finish is third but it was in 2004.
- At Indianapolis, he is winless in 16 career starts. His best finish is fourth in 2012.
- At Pocono, he has two wins in 34 career starts. His wins both came in 2014. He finished second there in the 2016 June race.
- At Watkins Glen, he is winless in 16 career starts. His best finish is third in 2003.
- At Michigan, he has two wins in 35 career starts. He has five top-10 finishes in his last six starts there.
- At Bristol, he has one win in 34 career starts. He finished second in the spring race there last year.
- At Darlington, he is winless in 21 career starts. He finished second there in 2014.
- At Richmond, the final race before the playoffs begin, he has three wins in 35 career starts. He has two top-10 finishes in his last seven starts there.
“I know what I need to do on the race track and I will try and go out there and do that this weekend and drive the race that I need to drive,’’ Earnhardt said of what he faces Saturday night. “Hopefully, that has me in position at the end of the race.’’
If he wins, it would be quite a celebration at a track that means so much to Earnhardt.
Xfinity race at Daytona back underway after rain delay
The Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race is back underway at Daytona International Speedway. Tune in to the race on CNBC.
The race has been red-flagged after 37 laps of the scheduled 100-lap event. Brennan Poole was scored as the race leader as the race resumed.
The race began Friday night but was stopped after just 11 laps due to rain. It remained under red-flag conditions for 16 hours, 15 minutes and 51 seconds. Blake Koch was in the lead when the race was suspended.
The race resumed shortly after Noon ET on Saturday afternoon.
Koch won Stage 1 (30 laps).
Weather could impact the race yet again, so teams are trying to get to the end of Stage 2, which would make the race official if drivers are unable to make it to the full 100 scheduled laps.
The NASCAR Cup Coke Zero 400 is still scheduled to take the green flag shortly after 7:30 p.m. ET tonight.
Tonight's Cup race at Daytona: Start time, weather, TV/radio info
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series returns to Daytona International Speedway and NBC tonight. There has been a different winner in each of the last four restrictor-plate races, dating back to last season. Those winners were: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kurt Busch, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski. Will there be another new name to the list? Will it be Dale Earnhardt Jr., who is competing in his final Cup race at Daytona as a full-time series driver.
Here are the particulars for today’s race:
(All times are Eastern)
START: General Wesley Clark, U.S. Army (retired), will give the command for drivers to start engines at 7:41 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 7.55 p.m. After one pace lap, the cars will return to pit road. A caravan of seven trucks carrying U.S. flags and five service flags will travel on the track. Cars will then exit pit road and resume two pace laps.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 160 laps (400 miles) around the 2.5-mile speedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 40. Stage 2 ends on Lap 80.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at 3 p.m. The drivers meeting is at 5:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 7 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: The Navy Band Southeast will perform the Anthem at 7:31 p.m.
TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race at 7:30 p.m. Coverage begins with at 5 p.m. with NASCAR America on NBCSN. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race on radio and at mrn.com. MRN’s coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts 83 degrees at race time with a 4 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST YEAR: Brad Keselowski led 115 of 161 laps to win. Kyle Busch placed second. Trevor Bayne was third.
LAST TIME: Kurt Busch took the lead from Kyle Larson on the last lap of the Daytona 500 after Larson ran out of fuel. Ryan Blaney was second. AJ Allmendinger placed third.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the row-by-row starting lineup for the Coke Zero 400.