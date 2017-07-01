Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Elliott Sadler remains No. 1 in the Xfinity standings after Daytona race

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 1, 2017, 7:56 PM EDT

Elliott Sadler may have finished second in Saturday’s Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway, but he’s still No. 1 in the Xfinity Series driver standings.

Sadler holds a 59-point edge over William Byron, who won Saturday’s race.

Justin Allgier is third, 69 points behind Sadler, continuing the 1-2-3 JR Motorsports strangelehold on the Xfinity points.

Sadler’s lead in the points really begins to spread out after Allgaier, as fourth-ranked Brennan Poole is 175 points back, followed by Daniel Hemric, who is 185 points behind Sadler.

Click here for the updated Xfinity Series point standings.

William Byron, 19, becomes youngest winner at Daytona; wins 2nd straight Xfinity race

Xfinity race results from Daytona

William Byron: Lessons learned from Dale Jr. helped him win at Daytona (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 1, 2017, 6:28 PM EDT

William Bryon won his second consecutive Xfinity Series race in capturing Saturday’s Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway.

Byron gave a big assist to Dale Earnhardt Jr. for some of the lessons Byron learned that helped him win the race.

Byron also got some help from JRM teammate Elliott Sadler, who finished second.

Multi-car crashes impact end of Xfinity race at Daytona (video)

By NBC SportsJul 1, 2017, 5:53 PM EDT

Two multi-car crashes impacted the end of Saturday’s Xfinity race won by William Byron.

The final crash, which collected five cars on the backstretch, caused the race to end under caution, as NASCAR didn’t throw the caution until after the leaders passed the overtime line on the backstretch. Once the leader passes that line in overtime, the race will not be restarted and will finish under caution.

Cars in that crash were Garrett Smithley, Ty Dillon, Mark Thompson, Spencer Gallgaher and Mike Harmon.

The race was stopped with three laps left after a crash on the backstretch. The red flag lasted 9 minutes, 46 seconds.

The incident started as Brandon Jones, running sixth, got hit from behind and sent into the backstretch wall and came across the track.

Ryan Reed, who won at Daytona in February, was among the cars ahead of the accident and then crashed in Turn 3 when he came down the track and was hit and turned.

Those collected were Justin Allgaier, Erik Jones, Brandon Jones, Matt Tifft, Casey Mears, Michael Annett, Timmy Hill and Cole Custer.

 

Xfinity race results from Daytona

By Dustin LongJul 1, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT

William Byron scored his second consecutive Xfinity Series win, capturing Saturday’s race at Daytona International Speedway.

Byron, who won last weekend at Iowa, led as the caution came out in overtime. He finished ahead of JR Motorsports teammate Elliott Sadler. Dakoda Armstrong was a career-best third. Jeb Burton placed a career-best fourth. David Strarr was a career-best fifth.

Click here for race results

Elliott Sadler remains No. 1 in the Xfinity standings after Daytona race

William Byron, 19, becomes youngest winner at Daytona; wins 2nd straight Xfinity race

 

William Byron, 19, becomes youngest winner at Daytona; wins 2nd straight Xfinity race

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 1, 2017, 5:04 PM EDT

William Byron earned his second consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series race, winning the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 Saturday at Daytona International Speedway.

Driving the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, Byron won under caution, needing four laps past the scheduled 100. The final caution was due to a five-car wreck that occurred behind Byron as he passed the overtime line.

At 19, Byron becomes the youngest winner at Daytona. He also won last week at Iowa Speedway and finished second a week before that at Michigan.

“We’re extremely blessed to be here and just a lot of hard work from all these guys to get here,” Byron told NBCSN in victory lane. “As a team, we’re getting more and more confident. Coming into this week (after the win at Iowa), I could tell everyone was confident.

“I never thought I’d win one of these. It’s so hard to win it.”

Xfinity race results from Daytona

Elliott Sadler remains No. 1 in the Xfinity standings after Daytona race

Byron’s JR Motorsports teammate, Elliott Sadler, finished second, followed by Dakoda Armstrong, Jeb Burton and David Starr.

“Really happy for William, but man, I didn’t want to see that (last) caution come out,” Sadler said.

With eight laps left in regulation, Brennan Poole got loose, abruptly cut to his left near the front of the pack and collected Ty Dillon.

The race resumed with four laps to go. Joey Logano was in the lead with three laps left, got shuffled back and almost wrecked, but regained control even though he dropped back to 16th.

Then, with just over a lap to go, the first multi-car wreck occurred on the backstretch, bringing out a red flag and sending the event into overtime.

The race originally started Friday night, but was red-flagged after 11 laps due to rain.

It resumed Saturday shortly after Noon ET following a red flag delay of 16 hours, 15 minutes, 51 seconds.

Then, after running an additional 26 laps, the race was stopped again for rain for two hours, 29 minutes and 37 seconds.

STAGES: Blake Koch won Stage 1, while Elliott Sadler won Stage 2.

HOW BYRON WON: The JR Motorsports driver led 29 laps. When the final restart began with four laps to go, he kept pushing toward the front and got to the point with two laps left, holding on for his second straight Xfinity Series win.

WHO ELSE HAD A GOOD RACE: Elliott Sadler had a strong run throughout the race and appeared poised to win his first race of the season. But his JRM teammate was just a bit stronger, leaving Sadler to finish runner-up. Even so, Sadler remains No. 1 in the Xfinity standings.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Wrecks are synonymous with Daytona, and several drivers saw their days end early, including Daniel Suarez, Blake Koch, Ryan Sieg, Casey Mears, Michael Annett, Ryan Reed and Daniel Hemric.

NOTABLE: Dakoda Armstrong (third), Jeb Burton (fourth) and David Starr (fifth) each earned career-best Xfinity finishes.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “We’ve had a great last three weeks. I just can’t believe this. .. I never thought I’d win one of these.” – Race winner William Byron

WHAT’S NEXT: Alsco 300, Friday July 7, 8 p.m. ET, Kentucky Speedway.

Follow @JerryBonkowski