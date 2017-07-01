Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Dale Jr. chokes up after likely final Daytona race: ‘Wasn’t to be’ (video)

Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 1, 2017, 10:44 PM EDT

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was visibly emotional and choked up, being disappointed that he couldn’t have a better send off at Daytona after a wreck forced him out of the Coke Zero 400 on Lap 105.

Earnhardt also said in another interview that all his effort and determination for a good finish Saturday was for the fans — and that he was disappointed for them as much as he was for himself and his team.

Larson, Truex continue to pull away in NASCAR Cup standings after Daytona

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 2, 2017, 12:07 AM EDT

Kyle Larson got airborne and saw his night come to an end early, but he still remains No. 1 in the NASCAR Cup point standings.

Larson continues to lead Martin Truex Jr., whose night also ended early, holding an 18-point edge and making it a 1-2 runaway in the points.

Kyle Busch is a distant third, 108 points behind Larson, followed by Kevin Harvick (-110) and Brad Keselowski (-132).

Sixth through 10th in the standings are Chase Elliott (-143), Jimmie Johnson (-151), Jamie McMurray (-163), Denny Hamlin (-169) and Clint Bowyer (-198).

Click here for the NASCAR Cup standings after the Coke Zero 400.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Results from Saturday’s Coke Zero 400 at Daytona

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 1, 2017, 11:56 PM EDT

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the second race of his NASCAR Cup career — and also his second win at a restrictor plate track — capturing Saturday night’s Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

Stenhouse, who had not won a Cup race in his career until he captured April’s race at Talladega, made it 2-for-2 on plate tracks and did it in strong fashion, holding off the rest of the pack in the final two laps to take the checkered flag.

Clint Bowyer earned his second consecutive runner-up finish, followed by Paul Menard, Michael McDowell and Ryan Newman.

Click here for the full results from Saturday’s race.

Wreck sends Coke Zero 400 into overtime after Hamlin, Jones, McMurray tangle

Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 1, 2017, 11:34 PM EDT

Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Jamie McMurray were involved in a late wreck on Lap 158 that sent Saturday night’s Coke Zero 400 into overtime.

Check out the video above.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. triumphs at Daytona, snatching win from upset contender David Ragan

Matt Sullivan/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nate RyanJul 1, 2017, 11:33 PM EDT

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won his second consecutive restrictor-plate race, capturing the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

Stenhouse snatched the lead from David Ragan on an overtime restart and led the final two laps in his No. 17 Ford. It’s the second career victory for the Roush Fenway Racing driver, who won at Talladega Superspeedway in May.

“This validates what we did at Talladega,” Stenhouse said. “I want to first off thank all the troops that have fallen for our country, for our freedom. That is most important right now. “We have been working hard at Roush Fenway and this pushes us further along.”

Clint Bowyer finished second, followed by Paul Menard, Michael McDowell and Ryan Newman. Ragan, who was trying to qualify Front Row Motorsports for the playoffs for the second consecutive season, finished sixth in a race filled with multicar crashes.

“I zigged when I should have zagged,” said Ragan, who chose the inside lane for the restart despite the oustide lane being fast and then missed a chance to throw a block on Stenhouse after pulling away from second-place Ty Dillon.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Brad Keselowski

STAGE 2 WINNER: Matt Kenseth

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Where to start? With a quarter of the race remaining, five of the Joey Logano, Austin Dillon, Kevin Harvick also were eliminated in crashes. … Ryan Sieg, DJ Kennington and Cole Whitt were out within the first 15 laps because of problems related to engine trouble.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “We just blew a tire. That’s the way it goes. It just blew out right in the middle of the corner. I hate to wreck half the field. That’s a part of what we do.” — Harvick

WHAT’S NEXT: The Quaker State 400 presented by Advance Auto Parts at 7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 8 on NBCSN