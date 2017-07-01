Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 Xfinity race back underway at Daytona

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 1, 2017, 12:32 PM EDT

Friday night’s Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway has resumed Saturday afternoon.

The race was stopped after 11 laps on Friday night and was red-flagged for 16 hours, 15 minutes and 51 seconds.

It resumed Saturday on Lap 14 after two laps of caution. It is being televised on CNBC.

The race has picked up on its scheduled 100-lap tenure.

Blake Koch is the race leader, followed by Ben Kennedy, pole sitter Brennan Poole, Daniel Suarez and Daniel Hemric.

The Coke Zero 400 NASCAR Cup race is still scheduled to be run tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET. The race will be televised on NBC.

Tonight’s Cup race at Daytona: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

By Dustin LongJul 1, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series returns to Daytona International Speedway and NBC tonight. There has been a different winner in each of the last four restrictor-plate races, dating back to last season. Those winners were: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kurt Busch, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski. Will there be another new name to the list? Will it be Dale Earnhardt Jr., who is competing in his final Cup race at Daytona as a full-time series driver.

Here are the particulars for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: General Wesley Clark, U.S. Army (retired), will give the command for drivers to start engines at 7:41 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 7.55 p.m. After one pace lap, the cars will return to pit road. A caravan of seven trucks carrying U.S. flags and five service flags will travel on the track. Cars will then exit pit road and resume two pace laps.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 160 laps (400 miles) around the 2.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 40. Stage 2 ends on Lap 80.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at 3 p.m. The drivers meeting is at 5:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 7 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: The Navy Band Southeast will perform the Anthem at 7:31 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race at 7:30 p.m. Coverage begins with at 5 p.m. with NASCAR America on NBCSN. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race on radio and at mrn.com. MRN’s coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts 83 degrees at race time with a 4 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Brad Keselowski led 115 of 161 laps to win. Kyle Busch placed second. Trevor Bayne was third.

LAST TIME: Kurt Busch took the lead from Kyle Larson on the last lap of the Daytona 500 after Larson ran out of fuel. Ryan Blaney was second. AJ Allmendinger placed third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the row-by-row starting lineup for the Coke Zero 400.

Xfinity race resumes at noon ET today on CNBC

By Dustin LongJul 1, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

The Xfinity Series race will resume at noon ET today at Daytona International Speedway.

The race was stopped by rain after 11 of 100 laps were completed Friday night.

Here are the details for today’s race:

(All time are Eastern)

GREEN FLAG: The green flag is scheduled to wave at 12:06 p.m.

TV/RADIO: CNBC will broadcast the race at noon. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race on radio and at mrn.com. MRN’s coverage begins at noon. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

DISTANCE: 89 of the 100 laps remain.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 30. Stage 2 ends on Lap 60.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Xfinity garage opens at 10:30 a.m.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts 87 degrees at race time with a 5 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

NASCAR on NBC podcast, Ep. 86: Ato Boldon on venturing into NASCAR coverage

By Nate RyanJun 30, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

Ato Boldon wasn’t familiar with the pacing of a NASCAR pit stop until recently, but the elapsed times on the wall at Joe Gibbs Racing seemed familiar.

Many were in the 10- to 12-second bracket that wouldn’t have been out of place at a track and field

“They have them all (the times) listed in the (pit crew) practice area, and you guys deal in the same sort of amount of time that sprinters deal in,” Boldon said during a guest appearance on the NASCAR on NBC podcast. “You get obsessed about finding new ways to get faster.

“Because in that sport, as well as in my sport, a hundredth of a second or 10th of a second is everything. So I’m slowly but surely starting to find the things that link two sports that you would not think have any link whatsoever.”

Boldon will explore those links as a new contributor to NASCAR on NBC’s coverage this season for four races, starting this weekend at Daytona International Speedway. He is the lead track and field analyst for NBC Sports Group, which he joined in 2007 after winning four medals for Trinidad and Tobago competing in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

During his visit to Joe Gibbs Racing, Boldon tested the limits of his athleticism while helping out in pit stop practice and working out in a facility that “looks like a pro training locker room.

“Those guys are probably 11-12 years younger than me, so I was out there lifting with them, learning how to change tires, jacking up the car,” he said. “Those guys are feeling great. I’m feeling a little sore.

“I truly didn’t (know that pit crew members were athletes) Being in their gym is not that dissimilar from an Olympic training experience. These guys are pushing sleds and doing box jumps and a lot of the same lifts. It speaks to how all sports follow a common thread now. You specialize certainly, but there are certain things that all sports do.”

During the podcast, Boldon also addressed:

–How footwork and choreography to improve times in sprinting is similar to pit stops;

–His love of speed (he is the former owner of a Porsche that raced on an amateur level);

–The similarities between personalities in NASCAR and track and field.

–Being a licensed pilot (and sharing an interest in aviation with some Cup drivers).

You can listen to the podcast by clicking on the AudioBoom embed below or download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts by clicking here. The free subscription will provide automatic downloads of new episodes to your smartphone.

It also is available on Stitcher by clicking here and also can be found on Google Play, Spotify and a host of other smartphone apps.

Kasey Kahne hears speculation about future but focused on better results

By Dustin LongJun 30, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Kasey Kahne has heard the speculation that he could be out at Hendrick Motorsports after this season, even though he has a year left on his contract.

What does he say about his future?

“I want to be in a good situation,’’ said Kahne, who qualified fourth for Saturday night’s Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway. “I want to be wanted. I want to perform. I want to race well. I just work hard every week. I’m part of the team. I do everything I can to try to do a better job. I listen to criticism from my guys. I criticize when that needs to be done in that direction, and we work hard to go into the next race.

“The problem is that we don’t perform as well as we need to. We just need to figure that side of things out. I think everyone else is really good. I have a great relationship with everybody on my team, including Keith (Rodden, crew chief). Every one of us, we like each other, we get along, but we don’t perform for the entire race on Sundays like we need to. We keep digging into that every week.’’

Questions about Kahne’s future have been fueled by the team’s need for sponsorship next year and his results.

Great Clips announced in May that it would end its sponsorship of Kahne’s team after this season. Great Clips is to sponsor 10 races this season. Farmer’s Insurance announced last fall that it would not renew its sponsorship after this season. Farmer’s Insurance is to be the primary sponsor for 12 races.

Kahne, who is in his sixth season at Hendrick Motorsports, has not finished better than 15th in the last six races and is 21st in the points. He’ll likely need a win or risk missing the playoffs for a third consecutive year.

Kahne repeatedly said he remains passionate about racing despite his struggles.

“If I was to wake up in the mornings and not feel like racing, or not have the urge or go to my debriefs and call in and be part of the deal and try to get better, then you probably know that time is about up,’’ Kahne said. “I actually still think about it non-stop and try to understand why we don’t run good and how we can run better, how I can do a better job. It’s all that I want and all that I think about.

“There are challenges for sure, but my head is still in the right place and I think that’s a big part of running well and getting things turned around.’’

He’s failed to finish four of the last five races because of accidents. He crashed on the final lap last weekend at Sonoma after contact from Kevin O’Connell and placed 24th. He had brake issues and crashed at Pocono, placing 35th. He was collected in a crash at the end of the Dover race and finished 17th. He crashed in the Coca-Cola 600 and finished 35th.

“It’s discouraging, but there’s really nothing I’ve been able to do about any of those weeks and that’s probably even more discouraging.’’ Kahne said. “We broke two parts and crashed. We got taken out at the end of the Dover race. They were wrecking in front of us and a car came across the whole track and ran me into the inside wall. And then Sonoma. Not one of those situations could have changed. I don’t know what you do differently other than just work hard for the next race and do the best you can.’’

The 37-year-old says he wants to be racing in Cup until he’s at least 43 years old, if not older, but he understands his performance needs to improve.

“I still feel really good,’’ said Kahne, who has three top-10 finishes in 16 races and has led seven laps since the beginning of last season. “I still want to do it really bad. It’s a performance sport. If I’m doing what I’m doing now, I’m not going to be here in five years.’’

