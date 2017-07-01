Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Brad Keselowski outduels Dale Earnhardt Jr. to win the first stage at Daytona

By Nate RyanJul 1, 2017, 8:43 PM EDT

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Defending Coke Zero 400 winner Brad Keselowski picked up where he left off a year ago at Daytona International Speedway, winning the first stage Saturday night.

The Team Penske driver fended off late charges by Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kevin Harvick and Ryan Blaney to win his third stage of the 2017 season.

Earnhardt, likely racing for the final time in the summertime Cup race at Daytona, finished second in the 40-lap stage after starting on the pole position. Blaney, Clint Bowyer and Joey Logano rounded out the top five.

Michael McDowell finished sixth, followed by Jamie McMurray, Kurt Busch, Tony Stewart and David Ragan.

Harvick fell to 19th after leading with 10 to go, missing the chance to gain stage points.

Denny Hamlin rebounded from an unscheduled pit stop for a loose wheel on the 12th lap. He stayed on the lead lap and restarted the second stage in second.

Blaney restarted the second stage in 35th because he missed his first entry to the pits after contact with Joey Logano.

There were two early cautions in the first stage for engine failures. Cole Whitt’s powerplant let go in the No. 72 Chevrolet on the ninth lap, bringing out a yellow for two laps.

DJ Kennington spun on the 15th lap after the engine in his No. 15 Toyota expired, bringing out a three-lap caution that served as a competition caution that originally had been scheduled for halfway point of the 40-lap stage.

Ryan Sieg also had early trouble, completing only seven laps in the No. 83 Toyota and finishing last.

Matt Kenseth emerges victorious from a wild second stage at Daytona

By Nate RyanJul 1, 2017, 9:36 PM EDT

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Matt Kenseth scored his second stage victory of the season, winning an eventful second stage of Saturday’s Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway

Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin was second, followed by Jimmie Johnson, Kurt Busch and David Ragan.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished the stage in 31st place after an early incident.

There was a 10-car wreck on Lap 70 triggered when Kyle Busch, who apparently had a tire going flat, spun in traffic. The pileup included Jamie McMurray, Austin Dillon, Danica Patrick, Joey Logano, Paul Menard, Kurt Busch, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr. and Michael McDowell.

Truex, Logano and Dillon were eliminated from the race.

It was a break for Earnhardt, who gained a lap on the free pass.

Running sixth after starting from the pole position, Earnhardt thought he had a tire going flat when he eased off the accelerator entering Turn 1 on the 51st lap. Menard’s No. 27 Chevrolet made contact with the left rear of Earnhardt’s No. 88 Chevrolet, which rocketed up the banking and scraped along the wall.

Earnhardt lost two laps in the pits for repairs.

Hamlin, who pitted for a loose wheel under green on Lap 12 but managed to stay on the lead lap, took his first lead on Lap 48, passing Erik Jones after both stayed on track to claim the top two spots during the yellow ending the first stage.

Brad Keselowski won the first stage.

Big wreck at Daytona involves Kyle Busch, Truex, Logano, several others

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 1, 2017, 9:25 PM EDT

A big wreck has occurred on Lap 71 in Saturday night’s Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

Among drivers involved were Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Kyle Larson and Austin Dillon as Stage 2 was winding down.

Busch had just said on his team radio that he believed to have a rub on the left side of his Toyota when the incident occurred.

Brother Kurt Busch, who was behind Kyle, said on his team radio that Kyle may have had contact just before the incident with the No. 95 of Michael McDowell.

Done for the night are Logano, Truex and Dillon.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. hits wall at Daytona, claws way back from 2 laps down

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 1, 2017, 9:03 PM EDT

Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s hopes of winning one last time at Daytona International Speedway have taken a big hit.

In a single car incident, Earnhardt hit the Turn 1 wall on Lap 52 of Saturday night’s Coke Zero 400 and then limped his car around the track to get repairs on pit road.

It initially appeared Earnhardt may have suffered a flat tire that pushed him into the outside retaining wall, but NBC’s Marty Snider reported the tire was up when Earnhardt hit pit road, and that the incident may have been triggered by contact with the No. 27 of Paul Menard.

Earnhardt’s team repaired the damage, although he dropped two laps down.

UPDATED: Earnhardt has clawed his way back to being on the lead lap on Lap 90. He’s currently running 31st.

NASCAR: Ato Boldon embraces Daytona’s racing history (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 1, 2017, 8:17 PM EDT

The newest member of our NASCAR On NBC family, former Olympian Ato Boldon, headed to Daytona this week to learn about it’s rich racing history, as well as hopped into a 1938 stock car to try experience driving on Daytona’s infamous beach course first hand.

 