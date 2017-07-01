Big wreck at Daytona involves Kyle Busch, Truex, Logano, several others

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A big wreck has occurred on Lap 71 in Saturday night’s Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

Among drivers involved were Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Kyle Larson and Austin Dillon as Stage 2 was winding down.

Busch had just said on his team radio that he believed to have a rub on the left side of his Toyota when the incident occurred.

Brother Kurt Busch, who was behind Kyle, said on his team radio that Kyle may have had contact just before the incident with the No. 95 of Michael McDowell.

Done for the night are Logano, Truex and Dillon.