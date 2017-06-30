NASCAR warns Xfinity drivers on a variety of matters for tonight’s race.

NASCAR warned Xfinity drivers about locking bumpers and swerving after tonight’s race at Daytona International Speedway.
During the drivers meeting Friday afternoon, Wayne Auton, managing director of the Xfinity Series, told competitors: “This is your warning drivers. Locking bumpers in an attempt to push another car to advance your position, you will be black flagged.
“No swerving or any means to circumvent the postrace inspections as you’re coming back to pit road.’’
Competitors were reminded that if they go below the yellow line to advance their position, they will be black flagged. Competitors were told that if they force a competitor below the yellow line to stop from being passed, they may be black flagged.
Drivers also were told twice in the meeting that they must have four tires below the orange box at the commitment line to enter pit road.
Tonight’s race is scheduled to take the green flag at 7:49 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Portrayed as the “Man in Black” and viewed by many NASCAR fans as the bad guy, there was one role Dale Earnhardt Sr. apparently didn’t want to play.
Rowdy Burns in “Days of Thunder.’’
As Dale Earnhardt Jr. told the story Friday at Daytona International Speedway, he admitted he wasn’t sure it was true.
Earnhardt Jr. reflected upon the movie, which debuted in June 1990, and put NASCAR on a national stage in a way it hadn’t before. Sure, there had been “Stroker Ace’’ in 1983 – Dale Earnhardt Sr. appeared in that movie as himself – but nothing like “Days of Thunder,’’ which featured Tom Cruise and Robert Duvall.
Earnhardt Jr. recalled when members of the “Days of Thunder’’ film crew came to meet with his father.
“Now this is all heresy because nobody was in the room,’’ Earnhardt Jr. said as a preamble to his story, “but dad and I guess the director/producer and (Tom) Cruise. But Tom Cruise comes over to the deerhead shop, (Dale Earnhardt Inc.) hadn’t been built yet. We’re excited. We’re going to meet Tom Cruise. We were giddy. Me and (sister) Kelley.
“(Cruise) comes in and he’s about a foot shorter than I thought he would be. They go into dad’s office and they come out 30 minutes later, and so I guess they’re picking dad’s brain, but the rumor was that they offered dad the role of Rowdy Burns. I don’t know if that was really true or not, but that was kind of the rumor, but dad turned it down because he didn’t want to play the bad guy. Just a rumor. I don’t know if it’s true or not.’’
Earnhardt Jr. was asked if he ever talked to his dad about that story.
“I was so young,’’ Earnhardt Jr. said. “You hear the rumor later and I never really did get the chance to figure out if it was true or not. Hard to believe if it was true.
“I thought the movie was fun, great. I was a big Robert Duvall fan because I loved the miniseries “Lonesome Dove” when it came out and he’s just great in anything. I liked him being in it and thought he did an awesome job. I thought it was a fun movie.’’
Points leader Elliott Sadler continues his quest for his first Xfinity Series win at Daytona International Speedway tonight. JR Motorsports teammates Justin Allgaier and rookie William Byron each will be looking for their second win of the season.
Here are the particulars for tonight’s Xfinity race:
(All times are Eastern)
START: Capt. Bob Buehn, U.S., Navy (Retired), Chairman of the Board for the USO of Greater Jacksonville, Florida, will give the command to start engines at 7:38 p.m. Green flag is set for 7:49 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 100 laps (250 miles) around the 2.5-mile speedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 30. Stage 2 ends on Lap 60.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Xfinity garage opens at noon. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 3:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 7 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: Gina Marie Incandela will perform the Anthem at 7:32 p.m.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s broadcast on radio and at mrn.com begins at 7 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts 83 degrees at race time with a 15 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST YEAR: Aric Almirola took the lead on the final lap of overtime to win this event a year ago. Justin Allgaier was second. Ryan Sieg placed third.
However, do you remember what happened 20 years ago this week?
An Andretti won at Daytona.
Thirty years after Mario Andretti won his only Daytona 500, his nephew John Andretti put his name in the history books by winning the 1997 Firecr … I mean, the Pepsi … wait, the Coke Zero 400 powered by Coca-Cola.
You know what I mean.
On July 5, 1997, the 34-year-old Andretti won his first Cup race, what was then the Pepsi 400.
That weekend Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones were exterminating space bugs in theaters in Men in Black. In music, the top song was “I’ll Be Missing You” by Puff Daddy … I mean P. Diddy. No, it’s Sean Combs. Yeah, that’s it.
You know what I mean.
When ESPN began its broadcast of the race, Andretti was third on the grid. He was next to Gordon and behind the Richard Childress Racing front row of Mike Skinner and Dale Earnhardt. The latter was in the midst of his first winless season since 1981.
To get the audience up to speed, ESPN featured a series of four musical montages to recap the season to date.
The songs of choice are in included in the below Spotify playlist.
In none of the storylines set up by those montages was Andretti’s name mentioned.
He drove the No. 98 RCA Ford owned by Cale Yarborough, who himself won at Daytona nine times in his racing career. Andretti was in his fourth full year of Cup racing and was three years removed from being the first driver to compete in the Indianapolis 500 and Coke 600 in the same day.
As the field came to the green, Andretti was 27th in the points and had only one top-10 finish through 15 races, a fourth-place finish at Talladega.
By Lap 3, Andretti was in the lead after having led only 20 laps the whole season – 19 at Talladega and one at Pocono.
On Lap 12, announcer Bob Jenkins made first mention of Andretti seeking his first Cup win. The son of Mario Andretti’s twin brother, Aldo, John Andretti made his first NASCAR start in October 1993 at North Wilkesboro Speedway driving for Tex Powell.
By July 1997, the cousin to Michael Andretti had only earned four top fives in 109 starts.
—
Here’s an observation on restrictor-plate racing in the mid-1990s – it was better.
This isn’t intended to be a typical “the racing then was better” statement.
In the years since tandem drafting was banned, restrictor-plate racing has largely become a large pack of cars where moves must be cherry picked at the right time and nothing can change for laps on end.
But in 1997, 10 years into the plate era, the field wasn’t bunched together, almost held against its will. While still close in proximity, drivers had room to maneuver in a slightly strung out snake, with no clearly defined lines. A driver could make something happen more easily without the risk of starting the “Big One.”
Instead of keeping your eyes on the screen waiting for chaos to break out, you were left waiting to see who made a push toward the front.
And when something bad did happen, chances were half the field wasn’t taken out … probably.
This was the case on Lap 33, when Jimmy Spencer got turned on the backstretch and only Chad Little and Mike Skinner were caught in it.
It resulted in the first pit stops of the day and a near scare for Andretti as he left the pits and Gordon nearly took him out at the pit exit.
He restarted second behind Bill Elliott and had the lead back by the time the field got to Turn 4.
Andretti’s previous career best for laps led was 41 in the 1995 Southern 500. In this race, he led 80 of the first 89 laps.
All the videos in the post are from a YouTube video that is the raw satellite feed from the ESPN broadcast, which means you don’t see the commercials.
“Hey guys, I don’t know if you can get a shot of him, but Cale Yarborough is on top of the RCA truck in the garage and he’s so excited. He’s taking on the radio, he’s driving the race car. He’s cracking the guys up in the pit. He’s saying, ‘John, John, go help the 3, help that 4, help that 3, help that 4.’ They’re just dying. They said he’s jumping up and down on top of the truck.”
ESPN never got a shot of him.
Yarborough had reason to be excited. A 83-time Cup winner as a driver, Yarborough was a car owner from 1987 – when he drove for himself – to 1999. He fielded cars for Dale Jarrett, Dick Trickle, Derrike Cope and Jeremy Mayfield. Andretti replaced Mayfield with eight races left in the 1996 season.
In 371 races, Andretti’s win would be the only visit to victory lane for Yarborough as an owner.
“And I was just as happy walking in there as I was when I was driving in there,” Yarborough said.
With 43 laps to go, Andretti pulled off a maneuver that would be declared illegal in today’s NASCAR. Going down the backstretch, Andretti dove his No. 98 Ford down below the dotted white line to get by Rusty Wallace into fifth.
This was similar to the move Gordon made on Bill Elliott six months earlier on the frontstretch that eventually led to him winning the Daytona 500.
Speaking of Gordon.
The 1995 Cup champion was on his way to his second title that season. He would do it on the back of 10 wins, which matched his total from 1996. From 1995-97, the “Rainbow Warriors” won 27 times and they would add a modern record 13 in 1998.
By July 1997, many in the grandstands were sick of it.
So, when Gordon smacked the backstretch wall on Lap 125, they let their pleasure be known as the No. 24 limped to pits.
If you want to party like it’s 1997, you have my permission to crank this up while you sip a cold Pepsi or a Coca-Cola depending on your sponsor obligations.
When the race went green with 30 to go, Andretti was second. A lap later he had to take the lapped cars of Bill Elliott and Spencer three-wide to make a clear path to Mark Martin.
Now Andretti was experiencing déjà vu. Earlier in the year, Andretti finished fourth to Martin in the caution free Winston 500 at Talladega, a race he had the pole for and led 19 laps of early on. That day, no one could get out of line to take a shot at Martin in the closing laps.
“I got behind Mark and thought, ‘Not like Talladega again,’” Andretti said later, according to the Associated Press. “Luckily for me Bill Elliott pushed me through. I guess I owe Bill a check for this.”
The drafting help from Elliott came on Lap 137 after coordination between the two team’s spotters.
By the time there was 13 laps to go, The Intimidator was stalking his prey in the form of Andretti. Earnhardt was running in second, followed by Dale Jarrett and Martin.
The end of the race was heating up when the final caution of the race waved for a five-car crash in Turns 1 and 2 with four to go.
As the field raced back to the flag – which was still a thing at this point – ESPN cameras caught the No. 98 crew mildly celebrating, thinking the race was over.
They were wrong.
The wreck was cleaned in time for a final lap, with the green and white flag being displayed together.
When they waved, Andretti had a rear-view mirror full of a certain black car.
As Andretti celebrated his win, Ward Burton was put on a stretcher. He was taken to the hospital to be tested for a concussion, but results were negative.
Also negative were driver reactions to how the race ended.
“That wasn’t a shootout,” Earnhardt said. “That was a slugfest, a wreckfest. They know better than to do that.”
Said Kyle Petty, “What they just had is a recipe for somebody getting hurt real bad. NASCAR got what they wanted, the fans didn’t get anything because they saw some of their favorites get taken out on the last lap. And the same guy that was leading the race before the restart still won. Why didn’t we just end it under caution?”
—
WHAT EVER HAPPENED TO: John Andretti
When it came to NASCAR, Andretti wasn’t a one-hit wonder.
He won once more in 393 Cup starts. Two years later, while in his second stint in the No. 43 for Petty Enterprises, Andretti found victory lane at Martinsville Speedway after leading only the final four laps.
His last full-time season came in 2002.
From 2003-10 Andretti competed sporadically in Cup while competing in one full Xfinity campaign in 2006.
His final NASCAR start came in the 2010 Daytona 500, where he finished 38th for Front Row Motorsports after a crash.
From 2007-11, he made 10 starts in the Verizon IndyCar Series. The final four, which included three attempts at the Indianapolis 500, were in a No. 43 Honda co-owned by Andretti Autosport and Richard Petty Motorsports.