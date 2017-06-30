NASCAR video: Chase Elliott happy having teammates near pole at Daytona

Having Dale Earnhardt Jr. and other Hendrick Motorsports teammates near the front of the field in Saturday’s Coke Zero 400 could pay off late in the race at Daytona International Speedway, says outside pole sitter Chase Elliott.
Tonight’s Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway is under a rain delay.
Cars have been brought to pit road, drivers have exited their rides and the red flag is out after just 11 laps of the scheduled 100-lap event.
Blake Koch is the race leader, followed by Ben Kennedy, pole sitter Brennan Poole, Daniel Suarez and Daniel Hemric.
We’ll keep you updated on when the weather clears and when we hope to restart. Tune in to NBCSN for up-to-the-minute coverage.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. moved one a step closer to his goal of winning one last time at Daytona International Speedway.
Earnhardt qualified No. 1 for Saturday’s Coke Zero 400 with a speed of 190.973 mph.
It was Earnhardt’s 14th career Cup pole in 612 starts and his first since September 2013 at Dover, 113 races ago. It also marks his third front row start of the season at restrictor plate tracks (outside pole at Daytona 500 and also Talladega).
“Hopefully our car handles good,” Earnhardt told NBCSN. “At night our car is going to have a lot of grip. We’ll see how that all works out.”
With what is only the second Cup pole of his career at Daytona, Earnhardt becomes eligible for next February’s Clash during Speedweeks. Given that he’s set to retire from NASCAR Cup racing at the end of this season, will Junior now wind up making an encore performance for the Clash?
“I’ll talk to the boss and see what he’s got in the shed,” Earnhardt joked.
Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott will sit alongside of Earnhardt on the front row in Saturday’s race, qualifying second with a speed of 190.795 mph and making it a 1-2 HMS and Chevrolet sweep.
Brad Keselowski was third (190.287 mph), followed by another HMS driver, Kasey Kahne (190.050) and Kevin Harvick (190.046).
Sixth through 10th were Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (190.006), Joey Logano (189.921), Jamie McMurray (189.849), Ryan Blaney (189.785) and Danica Patrick (189.633).
The other HMS driver, seven-time Cup champ Jimmie Johnson, qualified 12th (189.450).
No Toyota driver made the final qualifying session. Matt Kenseth, who will start 13th, was the top Toyota.
Click here for full qualifying results for Saturday’s Coke Zero 400.
NASCAR warned Xfinity drivers about locking bumpers and swerving after tonight’s race at Daytona International Speedway.
During the drivers meeting Friday afternoon, Wayne Auton, managing director of the Xfinity Series, told competitors: “This is your warning drivers. Locking bumpers in an attempt to push another car to advance your position, you will be black flagged.
“No swerving or any means to circumvent the postrace inspections as you’re coming back to pit road.’’
Competitors were reminded that if they go below the yellow line to advance their position, they will be black flagged. Competitors were told that if they force a competitor below the yellow line to stop from being passed, they may be black flagged.
Drivers also were told twice in the meeting that they must have four tires below the orange box at the commitment line to enter pit road.
Tonight’s race is scheduled to take the green flag at 7:49 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Brennan Poole was fastest in Xfinity Series qualifying for tonight’s Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway.
Poole covered the 2.5-mile tri-oval with a speed of 182.949 mph. Ben Kennedy was next at 182.793 mph.
“It’s pretty special,” Poole said of his first Daytona pole to NBCSN. “Hopefully, we can get it all the way and get it across the finish line first tonight. I’m certainly excited.”
Third through fifth were last week’s winner, William Byron (182.626), Blake Koch (182.508) and Daniel Hemric (182.474).
Sixth through 10th were Matt Tifft (182.315), Elliott Sadler (182.293), Daniel Suarez (182.282), Brendan Gaughan (181.998) and Joey Logano (181.906).
Click here for the full 40-car qualifying results.