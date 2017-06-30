NASCAR America: Say hello to the newest member of our team, Ato Boldon (video)

Thursday was a special day for NASCAR America, as we welcomed a new member to the team, former Olympian Ato Boldon.
Boldon is no stranger to the NBC Sports family, having been part of our track and field and Olympics teams since 2007.
But he started writing a new chapter Thursday as he gave his take on being exposed for the first time to a number of NASCAR-related things, something he’ll continue to do throughout the NASCAR season.
Thursday, Ato engaged with a number of NASCAR fans, hung out with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and learned what it was like to drive a vintage stock car on the famous beach at Daytona where it all began.
We know you’re going to enjoy Ato’s contributions going forward. Check out his first exposure to NASCAR in the above video.
Follow @JerryBonkowski
Friday will be a day of qualifying for both the Xfinity and NASCAR Cup series, as well as the evening’s Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 Xfinity race.
Aric Almirola won last year’s Xfinity race but will be unable to defend it tonight, as he’s recovers from injuries sustained in a May 13 crash at Kansas.
Here’s today’s complete schedule at Daytona (all times Eastern):
9:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Cup garage open
12 p.m. – Xfinity garage opens
2:10 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (single vehicle/two rounds) (NBCSN)
3:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting
4:10 p.m. – Cup qualifying impound (single vehicle/two rounds) (NBCSN, MRN)
7 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
7:30 p.m. – Xfinity Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 race (100 laps, 250 miles) (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
There are few names more synonymous with Daytona International Speedway than Earnhardt.
We’re talking about the career success that the late Dale Earnhardt Sr. and his son, Dale Jr., have had at NASCAR’s most famous track.
It’s hard to mention DIS without adding the Earnhardt name.
And in Saturday’s Coke Zero 400 Dale Jr. will attempt to add one last win to the Earnhardt legacy, as he’ll be making his last Cup-level start at Daytona.
We heard from Earnhardt on Wednesday about how much it would mean to him and his family’s legacy if he was able to put the Earnhardt family name in victory lane for one last time.
In Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, NASCAR Hall of Famer and veteran NASCAR broadcaster Ken Squier presented a beautiful explanation of why Daytona was so important to Dale Earnhardt Sr., how his love of the place rubbed off on Dale Jr., and how Dale Jr. wants to put an exclamation mark on the long Earnhardt relationship with the 2.5-mile that will come to an end Saturday.
There’s been so much written and said about this being Dale Jr.’s final race at Daytona, but lost in all of that is perhaps the most important factor about this race of all:
This will mark the conclusion of a streak of 40 consecutive years that either Dale Sr. (who made his first appearance at Daytona in the 1978 summer race) or Dale Jr. (makes his final appearance there as a Cup driver Saturday) has competed at Daytona. That is one heck of a legacy, even if he doesn’t win Saturday.
Follow @JerryBonkowski
While winning races is equally important to Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson, accumulating playoff points has put them in a class above others.
Truex is running away with the category, having won 11 stages and the crucial points that come with them, resulting in a series-leading 215 total stage points.
Larson is second in the stage point standings. He has won only three stages, but he’s managed to amass a number of stage points for his finishes in the first 16 races.
With 10 races remaining to qualify for the 16-driver playoffs, these next 10 races are going to be what determines which drivers will or won’t make the NASCAR Cup playoffs.
On Thursday’s NASCAR America, Kyle Petty and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett take a look at the domination Truex and Larson have shown – and how it will help them in the playoffs?
Steve Letarte knows all about crew members.
As a former crew chief for Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr., not to mention being a pit crew member himself early in his career, Letarte is well aware of the hours and sacrifices pit crew members make.
He calls pit crew members the unsung heroes of NASCAR, and Letarte couldn’t be more correct. While the driver and crew chief get the most attention and media notoriety, crew members typically operate in a world of little notoriety if things go right and immediate blame if things go wrong.
In Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, Letarte featured his first weekly set of pit crew all-stars. This week’s picks: engine tuner Frank Mathalia, gasman Caleb Hurd and tire specialist Jeff Zarrella.
Follow @JerryBonkowski