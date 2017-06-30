Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Kasey Kahne hears speculation about future but focused on better results

Leave a comment
By Dustin LongJun 30, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Kasey Kahne has heard the speculation that he could be out at Hendrick Motorsports after this season, even though he has a year left on his contract.

What does he say about his future?

“I want to be in a good situation,’’ said Kahne, who qualified fourth for Saturday night’s Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway. “I want to be wanted. I want to perform. I want to race well. I just work hard every week. I’m part of the team. I do everything I can to try to do a better job. I listen to criticism from my guys. I criticize when that needs to be done in that direction, and we work hard to go into the next race.

“The problem is that we don’t perform as well as we need to. We just need to figure that side of things out. I think everyone else is really good. I have a great relationship with everybody on my team, including Keith (Rodden, crew chief). Every one of us, we like each other, we get along, but we don’t perform for the entire race on Sundays like we need to. We keep digging into that every week.’’

Questions about Kahne’s future have been fueled by the team’s need for sponsorship next year and his results.

Great Clips announced in May that it would end its sponsorship of Kahne’s team after this season. Great Clips is to sponsor 10 races this season. Farmer’s Insurance announced last fall that it would not renew its sponsorship after this season. Farmer’s Insurance is to be the primary sponsor for 12 races.

Kahne, who is in his sixth season at Hendrick Motorsports, has not finished better than 15th in the last six races and is 21st in the points. He’ll likely need a win or risk missing the playoffs for a third consecutive year.

Kahne repeatedly said he remains passionate about racing despite his struggles.

“If I was to wake up in the mornings and not feel like racing, or not have the urge or go to my debriefs and call in and be part of the deal and try to get better, then you probably know that time is about up,’’ Kahne said. “I actually still think about it non-stop and try to understand why we don’t run good and how we can run better, how I can do a better job. It’s all that I want and all that I think about.

“There are challenges for sure, but my head is still in the right place and I think that’s a big part of running well and getting things turned around.’’

He’s failed to finish four of the last five races because of accidents. He crashed on the final lap last weekend at Sonoma after contact from Kevin O’Connell and placed 24th. He had brake issues and crashed at Pocono, placing 35th. He was collected in a crash at the end of the Dover race and finished 17th. He crashed in the Coca-Cola 600 and finished 35th.

“It’s discouraging, but there’s really nothing I’ve been able to do about any of those weeks and that’s probably even more discouraging.’’ Kahne said. “We broke two parts and crashed. We got taken out at the end of the Dover race. They were wrecking in front of us and a car came across the whole track and ran me into the inside wall. And then Sonoma. Not one of those situations could have changed. I don’t know what you do differently other than just work hard for the next race and do the best you can.’’

The 37-year-old says he wants to be racing in Cup until he’s at least 43 years old, if not older, but he understands his performance needs to improve.

“I still feel really good,’’ said Kahne, who has three top-10 finishes in 16 races and has led seven laps since the beginning of last season. “I still want to do it really bad. It’s a performance sport. If I’m doing what I’m doing now, I’m not going to be here in five years.’’

 and on Facebook

NASCAR on NBC podcast, Ep. 86: Ato Boldon on venturing into NASCAR coverage

Leave a comment
By Nate RyanJun 30, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

Ato Boldon wasn’t familiar with the pacing of a NASCAR pit stop until recently, but the elapsed times on the wall at Joe Gibbs Racing seemed familiar.

Many were in the 10- to 12-second bracket that wouldn’t have been out of place at a track and field

“They have them all (the times) listed in the (pit crew) practice area, and you guys deal in the same sort of amount of time that sprinters deal in,” Boldon said during a guest appearance on the NASCAR on NBC podcast. “You get obsessed about finding new ways to get faster.

“Because in that sport, as well as in my sport, a hundredth of a second or 10th of a second is everything. So I’m slowly but surely starting to find the things that link two sports that you would not think have any link whatsoever.”

Boldon will explore those links as a new contributor to NASCAR on NBC’s coverage this season for four races, starting this weekend at Daytona International Speedway. He is the lead track and field analyst for NBC Sports Group, which he joined in 2007 after winning four medals for Trinidad and Tobago competing in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

During his visit to Joe Gibbs Racing, Boldon tested the limits of his athleticism while helping out in pit stop practice and working out in a facility that “looks like a pro training locker room.

“Those guys are probably 11-12 years younger than me, so I was out there lifting with them, learning how to change tires, jacking up the car,” he said. “Those guys are feeling great. I’m feeling a little sore.

“I truly didn’t (know that pit crew members were athletes) Being in their gym is not that dissimilar from an Olympic training experience. These guys are pushing sleds and doing box jumps and a lot of the same lifts. It speaks to how all sports follow a common thread now. You specialize certainly, but there are certain things that all sports do.”

During the podcast, Boldon also addressed:

–How footwork and choreography to improve times in sprinting is similar to pit stops;

–His love of speed (he is the former owner of a Porsche that raced on an amateur level);

–The similarities between personalities in NASCAR and track and field.

–Being a licensed pilot (and sharing an interest in aviation with some Cup drivers).

You can listen to the podcast by clicking on the AudioBoom embed below or download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts by clicking here. The free subscription will provide automatic downloads of new episodes to your smartphone.

It also is available on Stitcher by clicking here and also can be found on Google Play, Spotify and a host of other smartphone apps.

Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 postponed by rain until Noon ET Saturday

Getty Images
2 Comments
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 30, 2017, 8:08 PM EDT

Friday night’s Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway has been postponed until Saturday due to rain.

The race is scheduled to resume at Noon ET and will be televised on CNBC.

Cars were brought to pit road, drivers exited their rides and the red flag was displayed Friday night after just 11 laps of the scheduled 100-lap event.

Blake Koch is the race leader, followed by Ben Kennedy, pole sitter Brennan Poole, Daniel Suarez and Daniel Hemric.

The Coke Zero 400 NASCAR Cup race is still scheduled to be run Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. The race will be televised on NBC.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

NASCAR video: Chase Elliott happy having teammates near pole at Daytona

Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 30, 2017, 7:28 PM EDT

Having Dale Earnhardt Jr. and other Hendrick Motorsports teammates near the front of the field in Saturday’s Coke Zero 400 could pay off late in the race at Daytona International Speedway, says outside pole sitter Chase Elliott.

 

Dale Earnhardt Jr. earns pole for Saturday’s Coke Zero 400 at Daytona

1 Comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 30, 2017, 5:48 PM EDT

Dale Earnhardt Jr. moved one step closer to his goal of winning one last time at Daytona International Speedway.

Earnhardt qualified No. 1 for Saturday’s Coke Zero 400 with a speed of 190.973 mph.

It was Earnhardt’s 14th career Cup pole in 612 starts and his first since September 2013 at Dover, 113 races ago. It also marks his third front row start of the season at restrictor plate tracks (outside pole at Daytona 500 and also Talladega).

“Hopefully our car handles good,” Earnhardt told NBCSN. “At night our car is going to have a lot of grip. We’ll see how that all works out.”

With what is only the second Cup pole of his career at Daytona, Earnhardt becomes eligible for next February’s Clash during Speedweeks. Given that he’s set to retire from NASCAR Cup racing at the end of this season, will Junior now wind up making an encore performance for the Clash?

I’ll talk to the boss and see what he’s got in the shed,” Earnhardt joked.

Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott will sit alongside of Earnhardt on the front row in Saturday’s race, qualifying second with a speed of 190.795 mph and making it a 1-2 HMS and Chevrolet sweep.

Brad Keselowski was third (190.287 mph), followed by another HMS driver, Kasey Kahne (190.050) and Kevin Harvick (190.046).

Sixth through 10th were Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (190.006), Joey Logano (189.921), Jamie McMurray (189.849), Ryan Blaney (189.785) and Danica Patrick (189.633).

The other HMS driver, seven-time Cup champ Jimmie Johnson, qualified 12th (189.450).

No Toyota driver made the final qualifying session. Matt Kenseth, who will start 13th, was the top Toyota.

Click here for full qualifying results for Saturday’s Coke Zero 400.

Follow @JerryBonkowski