Photo by ISC Images & Archives via Getty Images

Flashback: 1997 Pepsi 400 at Daytona when John Andretti won for Cale Yarborough

By Daniel McFadinJun 30, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

Twenty years ago, Jeff Gordon won his first Daytona 500.

You knew that already. Or you’ve been reminded recently thanks to regular airings of the abridged broadcast on Fox Sports 1 or the network’s (really good) documentary about the race.

John Andretti, driving Cale Yarborough’s No. 98 Ford,  was Yarborough’s first and only NASCAR Cup Series victory as a car owner. (Photo by ISC Archives via Getty Images)

However, do you remember what happened 20 years ago this week?

An Andretti won at Daytona.

Thirty years after Mario Andretti won his only Daytona 500, his nephew John Andretti put his name in the history books by winning the 1997 Firecr … I mean, the Pepsi … wait, the Coke Zero 400 powered by Coca-Cola.

You know what I mean.

On July 5, 1997, the 34-year-old Andretti won his first Cup race, what was then the Pepsi 400.

That weekend Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones were exterminating  space bugs in theaters in Men in Black. In music, the top song was “I’ll Be Missing You” by Puff Daddy … I mean P. Diddy. No, it’s Sean Combs. Yeah, that’s it.

You know what I mean.

When ESPN began its broadcast of the race, Andretti was third on the grid. He was next to Gordon and behind the Richard Childress Racing front row of Mike Skinner and Dale Earnhardt. The latter was in the midst of his first winless season since 1981.

To get the audience up to speed, ESPN featured a series of four musical montages to recap the season to date.

The songs of choice are in included in the below Spotify playlist.

In none of the storylines set up by those montages was Andretti’s name mentioned.

He drove the No. 98 RCA Ford owned by Cale Yarborough, who himself won at Daytona nine times in his racing career. Andretti was in his fourth full year of Cup racing and was three years removed from being the first driver to compete in the Indianapolis 500 and Coke 600 in the same day.

As the field came to the green, Andretti was 27th in the points and had only one top-10 finish through 15 races, a fourth-place finish at Talladega.

By Lap 3, Andretti was in the lead after having led only 20 laps the whole season – 19 at Talladega and one at Pocono.

On Lap 12, announcer Bob Jenkins made first mention of Andretti seeking his first Cup win. The son of Mario Andretti’s twin brother, Aldo, John Andretti made his first NASCAR start in October 1993 at North Wilkesboro Speedway driving for Tex Powell.

By July 1997, the cousin to Michael Andretti had only earned four top fives in 109 starts.

Here’s an observation on restrictor-plate racing in the mid-1990s – it was better.

This isn’t intended to be a typical “the racing then was better” statement.

In the years since tandem drafting was banned, restrictor-plate racing has largely become a large pack of cars where moves must be cherry picked at the right time and nothing can change for laps on end.

But in 1997, 10 years into the plate era, the field wasn’t bunched together, almost held against its will. While still close in proximity, drivers had room to maneuver in a slightly strung out snake, with no clearly defined lines. A driver could make something happen more easily without the risk of starting the “Big One.”

Instead of keeping your eyes on the screen waiting for chaos to break out, you were left waiting to see who made a push toward the front.

And when something bad did happen, chances were half the field wasn’t taken out … probably.

This was the case on Lap 33, when Jimmy Spencer got turned on the backstretch and only Chad Little and Mike Skinner were caught in it.

It resulted in the first pit stops of the day and a near scare for Andretti as he left the pits and Gordon nearly took him out at the pit exit.

He restarted second behind Bill Elliott and had the lead back by the time the field got to Turn 4.

Andretti’s previous career best for laps led was 41 in the 1995 Southern 500. In this race, he led 80 of the first 89 laps.

All the videos in the post are from a YouTube video that is the raw satellite feed from the ESPN broadcast, which means you don’t see the commercials.

During a commercial break with 95 laps to go, pit reporter Dr. Jerry Punch radioed to the booth the following as Andretti led Ward Burton and Ken Schrader:

“Hey guys, I don’t know if you can get a shot of him, but Cale Yarborough is on top of the RCA truck in the garage and he’s so excited. He’s taking on the radio, he’s driving the race car. He’s cracking the guys up in the pit. He’s saying, ‘John, John, go help the 3, help that 4, help that 3, help that 4.’ They’re just dying. They said he’s jumping up and down on top of the truck.”

ESPN never got a shot of him.

Yarborough had reason to be excited. A 83-time Cup winner as a driver, Yarborough was a car owner from 1987 – when he drove for himself – to 1999. He fielded cars for Dale Jarrett, Dick Trickle, Derrike Cope and Jeremy Mayfield. Andretti replaced Mayfield with eight races left in the 1996 season.

In 371 races, Andretti’s win would be the only visit to victory lane for Yarborough as an owner.

“And I was just as happy walking in there as I was when I was driving in there,” Yarborough said.

With 43 laps to go, Andretti pulled off a maneuver that would be declared illegal in today’s NASCAR. Going down the backstretch, Andretti dove his No. 98 Ford down below the dotted white line to get by Rusty Wallace into fifth.

This was similar to the move Gordon made on Bill Elliott six months earlier on the frontstretch that eventually led to him winning the Daytona 500.

Speaking of Gordon.

The 1995 Cup champion was on his way to his second title that season. He would do it on the back of 10 wins, which matched his total from 1996. From 1995-97, the “Rainbow Warriors” won 27 times and they would add a modern record 13 in 1998.

By July 1997, many in the grandstands were sick of it.

So, when Gordon smacked the backstretch wall on Lap 125, they let their pleasure be known as the No. 24 limped to pits.

If you want to party like it’s 1997, you have my permission to crank this up while you sip a cold Pepsi or a Coca-Cola depending on your sponsor obligations.

When the race went green with 30 to go, Andretti was second. A lap later he had to take the lapped cars of Bill Elliott and Spencer three-wide to make a clear path to Mark Martin.

Now Andretti was experiencing déjà vu. Earlier in the year, Andretti finished fourth to Martin in the caution free Winston 500 at Talladega, a race he had the pole for and led 19 laps of early on. That day, no one could get out of line to take a shot at Martin in the closing laps.

“I got behind Mark and thought, ‘Not like Talladega again,’” Andretti said later, according to the Associated Press. “Luckily for me Bill Elliott pushed me through. I guess I owe Bill a check for this.”

The drafting help from Elliott came on Lap 137 after coordination between the two team’s spotters.

By the time there was 13 laps to go, The Intimidator was stalking his prey in the form of Andretti. Earnhardt was running in second, followed by Dale Jarrett and Martin.

The end of the race was heating up when the final caution of the race waved for a five-car crash in Turns 1 and 2 with four to go.

As the field raced back to the flag – which was still a thing at this point – ESPN cameras caught the No. 98 crew mildly celebrating, thinking the race was over.

They were wrong.

The wreck was cleaned in time for a final lap, with the green and white flag being displayed together.

When they waved, Andretti had a rear-view mirror full of a certain black car.

As Andretti celebrated his win, Ward Burton was put on a stretcher. He was taken to the hospital to be tested for a concussion, but results were negative.

Also negative were driver reactions to how the race ended.

“That wasn’t a shootout,” Earnhardt said. “That was a slugfest, a wreckfest. They know better than to do that.”

Said Kyle Petty, “What they just had is a recipe for somebody getting hurt real bad. NASCAR got what they wanted, the fans didn’t get anything because they saw some of their favorites get taken out on the last lap. And the same guy that was leading the race before the restart still won. Why didn’t we just end it under caution?”

WHAT EVER HAPPENED TO: John Andretti

When it came to NASCAR, Andretti wasn’t a one-hit wonder.

He won once more in 393 Cup starts. Two years later, while in his second stint in the No. 43 for Petty Enterprises, Andretti found victory lane at Martinsville Speedway after leading only the final four laps.

His last full-time season came in 2002.

From 2003-10 Andretti competed sporadically in Cup while competing in one full Xfinity campaign in 2006.

His final NASCAR start came in the 2010 Daytona 500, where he finished 38th for Front Row Motorsports after a crash.

From 2007-11, he made 10 starts in the Verizon IndyCar Series. The final four, which included three attempts at the Indianapolis 500, were in a No. 43 Honda co-owned by Andretti Autosport and Richard Petty Motorsports.

Andretti returned to the spotlight earlier this year at the age of 54 with the news that had been diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer.

On May 28, every car in both the Indy 500 and Coke 600 displayed decals supporting Andretti and advocating for people to get colonoscopies.

This is the third in an occasional series looking back at classic NASCAR races (at least those that are on YouTube).

Tonight’s Xfinity race at Daytona: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 30, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT

Points leader Elliott Sadler continues his quest for his first Xfinity Series win at Daytona International Speedway tonight. JR Motorsports teammates Justin Allgaier and rookie William Byron each will be looking for their second win of the season.

Here are the particulars for tonight’s Xfinity race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Capt. Bob Buehn, U.S., Navy (Retired), Chairman of the Board for the USO of Greater Jacksonville, Florida, will give the command to start engines at 7:37 p.m. Green flag is set for 7:49 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 100 laps (250 miles) around the 2.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 30. Stage 2 ends on Lap 60.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Xfinity garage opens at noon. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 3:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 7 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Gina Marie Incandela will perform the Anthem at 7:31 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s broadcast on radio and at mrn.com begins at 7 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts 83 degrees at race time with a 32 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Aric Almirola took the lead on the final lap of overtime to win this event a year ago. Justin Allgaier was second. Ryan Sieg placed third.

LAST TIME: Ryan Reed won in February for his second career Daytona victory. Kasey Kahne was second. Austin Dillon placed third.  

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is at 2:10 p.m.

Friday’s schedule for NASCAR Cup and Xfinity at Daytona

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 30, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Friday will be a day of qualifying for both the Xfinity and NASCAR Cup series, as well as the evening’s Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 Xfinity race.

Aric Almirola won last year’s Xfinity race but will be unable to defend it tonight, as he’s recovers from injuries sustained in a May 13 crash at Kansas.

Here’s today’s complete schedule at Daytona (all times Eastern):

9:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

12 p.m. – Xfinity garage opens

2:10 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (single vehicle/two rounds) (NBCSN)

3:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

4:10 p.m. – Cup qualifying impound (single vehicle/two rounds) (NBCSN, MRN)

7 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Xfinity Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 race (100 laps, 250 miles) (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

NASCAR America: Say hello to the newest member of our team, Ato Boldon (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 30, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

Thursday was a special day for NASCAR America, as we welcomed a new member to the team, former Olympian Ato Boldon.

Boldon is no stranger to the NBC Sports family, having been part of our track and field and Olympics teams since 2007.

But he started writing a new chapter Thursday as he gave his take on being exposed for the first time to a number of NASCAR-related things, something he’ll continue to do throughout the NASCAR season.

Thursday, Ato engaged with a number of NASCAR fans, hung out with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and learned what it was like to drive a vintage stock car on the famous beach at Daytona where it all began.

We know you’re going to enjoy Ato’s contributions going forward. Check out his first exposure to NASCAR in the above video.

NASCAR America: Ken Squier on the end of the 40-year Earnhardt era at Daytona (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 29, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT

There are few names more synonymous with Daytona International Speedway than Earnhardt.

We’re talking about the career success that the late Dale Earnhardt Sr. and his son, Dale Jr., have had at NASCAR’s most famous track.

It’s hard to mention DIS without adding the Earnhardt name.

And in Saturday’s Coke Zero 400 Dale Jr. will attempt to add one last win to the Earnhardt legacy, as he’ll be making his last Cup-level start at Daytona.

We heard from Earnhardt on Wednesday about how much it would mean to him and his family’s legacy if he was able to put the Earnhardt family name in victory lane for one last time.

In Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, NASCAR Hall of Famer and veteran NASCAR broadcaster Ken Squier presented a beautiful explanation of why Daytona was so important to Dale Earnhardt Sr., how his love of the place rubbed off on Dale Jr., and how Dale Jr. wants to put an exclamation mark on the long Earnhardt relationship with the 2.5-mile that will come to an end Saturday.

There’s been so much written and said about this being Dale Jr.’s final race at Daytona, but lost in all of that is perhaps the most important factor about this race of all:

This will mark the conclusion of a streak of 40 consecutive years that either Dale Sr. (who made his first appearance at Daytona in the 1978 summer race) or Dale Jr. (makes his final appearance there as a Cup driver Saturday) has competed at Daytona. That is one heck of a legacy, even if he doesn’t win Saturday.

