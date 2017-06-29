Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Ray Black II fastest in second Xfinity practice, just 16 cars take part

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 29, 2017, 5:16 PM EDT

Ray Black II was fastest in Thursday’s second and final Xfinity practice session for Friday’s Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway.

Black covered the 2.5-mile tri-oval with a top speed of 182.035 mph, followed by Jeremy Clements (181.951), JJ Yeley (181.682), Blake Koch (181.642) and Timmy Hill (181.477).

Sixth through 10th were Harrison Rhodes (180.122), Scott Lagasse Jr. (179.928), Josh Williams (179.576), Spencer Gallagher (178.752) and Brandon Brown (178.618).

Only 16 cars took part in the practice session. 38 cars took part in the first practice earlier in the afternoon.

Qualifying will be Friday at 2 p.m. ET, with the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 to take the green flag at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Click here for the full practice session rundown.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. takes big step toward one last Daytona win, leads final practice

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 29, 2017, 6:20 PM EDT

Dale Earnhardt Jr. said he wants to add one more NASCAR Cup win at Daytona International Speedway to the Earnhardt family legacy there.

He took a big step towards that in Thursday’s second and final Cup practice session for Saturday’s Coke Zero 400, pulling the fastest lap (193.328 mph).

Michael McDowell was second-fastest (193.249), followed by Jimmie Johnson (193.228), Brendan Gaughan (193.224) and Kasey Kahne (193.220).

Sixth through 10th were Clint Bowyer (193.216), Chase Elliott (189.946), Trevor Bayne (189.665), Erik Jones (189.326) and Joey Logano (189.326).

Only 19 drivers took part in the final practice.

Click here for the full practice rundown.

Also, NASCAR Cup driver Aric Almirola, who has been sidelined since a serious crash at Kansas May 13, was in the Cup garage and looking like his recovery is coming along well. Check out the following video interview with Almirola.

NASCAR America 6-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Live from Daytona, more Dale Jr., welcome to Ato Boldon

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 29, 2017, 5:42 PM EDT

Today’s edition of NASCAR America will come to you live from Daytona International Speedway, running from 6 to 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Krista Voda hosts, with Kyle Petty and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett, all at the World Center of Racing.

Among the topics on today’s show:

* We hear more from Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the meaning of Daytona to him. We’ll also highlight Junior’s interaction with fans, as well as a feature on him in the garage. We’ll also reveal results of the fan poll of Dale Jr’s most memorable Daytona moment.

* We’ll also have more about Steve Letarte’s new weekly segment focusing on NASCAR’s unsung heroes: pit crew members.

* We’ll give a pre-Daytona update on how the NASCAR playoff picture stands. Remember, there are only 10 races left for drivers to qualify for the 16-driver NASCAR Cup playoff field.

* We welcome Ato Boldon to the NASCAR America team and watch as he immerses himself among fans at Daytona.

* Thursday NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series practice highlights.

* We also set the stage for three other shows Thursday night: NASCAR Throwback (7 p.m. ET, 2004 Daytona 500), NASCAR Through the Decades – the 1970s (9 p.m. ET) and Kyle Petty’s Charity Ride highlights (10 p.m. ET)

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 6 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Kyle Busch fastest in first Cup practice at Daytona, 8 Fords in top-10

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 29, 2017, 4:37 PM EDT

Kyle Busch was fastest in the first of two NASCAR Cup practice sessions Thursday at Daytona International Speedway.

Busch had a top lap of 197.438 mph around the 2.5-mile high banked superspeedway in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota as teams begin preparations for Saturday night’s Coke Zero 400 (televised on NBC).

Brad Keselowski, who won last year’s Coke Zero 400, was second-fastest (197.230 mph). In fact, Keselowski led a phalanx of six straight Ford drivers that included Kevin Harvick (197.200), Joey Logano (197.165), Ryan Blaney (also 197.165), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (197.161) and Matt DiBenedetto (197.148).

Austin Dillon and his Chevrolet broke up the Ford onslaught with the eighth-fastest speed (197.131 mph), followed by two additional Fords: Trevor Bayne (197.109) and Daytona 500 winner Kurt Busch was 10th-fastest (197.100), meaning Fords took eight of the 10 fastest spots.

Today’s second and final practice of the weekend is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Watch as Kyle Petty goes ‘Off Script’ Friday on NBCSN at 1 p.m. ET

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 29, 2017, 4:16 PM EDT

In addition to being a great NASCAR analyst on NBC and NBCSN, Kyle Petty is a pretty good musician, so he knows what it’s like to play unplugged.

Unplugged also describes Petty in Friday’s Off Script, which airs Friday at 1 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Petty reflects on a number of things, including his time as a driver in NASCAR and his superstitions, of which he had some rather unique ones.

He also displays his musical prowess, including singing about his father, The King, Richard Petty.

Make sure you tune in to NASCAR Off Script Friday afternoon on NBCSN.