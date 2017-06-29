Ray Black II fastest in second Xfinity practice, just 16 cars take part

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Today’s edition of NASCAR America will come to you live from Daytona International Speedway, running from 6 to 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Krista Voda hosts, with Kyle Petty and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett, all at the World Center of Racing.

Among the topics on today’s show:

* We hear more from Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the meaning of Daytona to him. We’ll also highlight Junior’s interaction with fans, as well as a feature on him in the garage. We’ll also reveal results of the fan poll of Dale Jr’s most memorable Daytona moment.

* We’ll also have more about Steve Letarte’s new weekly segment focusing on NASCAR’s unsung heroes: pit crew members.

* We’ll give a pre-Daytona update on how the NASCAR playoff picture stands. Remember, there are only 10 races left for drivers to qualify for the 16-driver NASCAR Cup playoff field.

* We welcome Ato Boldon to the NASCAR America team and watch as he immerses himself among fans at Daytona.

* Thursday NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series practice highlights.

* We also set the stage for three other shows Thursday night: NASCAR Throwback (7 p.m. ET, 2004 Daytona 500), NASCAR Through the Decades – the 1970s (9 p.m. ET) and Kyle Petty’s Charity Ride highlights (10 p.m. ET)

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 6 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

