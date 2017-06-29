NASCAR America: Ken Squier on the end of the 40-year Earnhardt era at Daytona (video)

There are few names more synonymous with Daytona International Speedway than Earnhardt.
We’re talking about the career success that the late Dale Earnhardt Sr. and his son, Dale Jr., have had at NASCAR’s most famous track.
It’s hard to mention DIS without adding the Earnhardt name.
And in Saturday’s Coke Zero 400 Dale Jr. will attempt to add one last win to the Earnhardt legacy, as he’ll be making his last Cup-level start at Daytona.
We heard from Earnhardt on Wednesday about how much it would mean to him and his family’s legacy if he was able to put the Earnhardt family name in victory lane for one last time.
In Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, NASCAR Hall of Famer and veteran NASCAR broadcaster Ken Squier presented a beautiful explanation of why Daytona was so important to Dale Earnhardt Sr., how his love of the place rubbed off on Dale Jr., and how Dale Jr. wants to put an exclamation mark on the long Earnhardt relationship with the 2.5-mile that will come to an end Saturday.
There’s been so much written and said about this being Dale Jr.’s final race at Daytona, but lost in all of that is perhaps the most important factor about this race of all:
This will mark the conclusion of a streak of 40 consecutive years that either Dale Sr. (who made his first appearance at Daytona in the 1978 summer race) or Dale Jr. (makes his final appearance there as a Cup driver Saturday) has competed at Daytona. That is one heck of a legacy, even if he doesn’t win Saturday.
While winning races is equally important to Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson, accumulating playoff points has put them in a class above others.
Truex is running away with the category, having won 11 stages and the crucial points that come with them, resulting in a series-leading 215 total stage points.
Larson is second in the stage point standings. He has won only three stages, but he’s managed to amass a number of stage points for his finishes in the first 16 races.
With 10 races remaining to qualify for the 16-driver playoffs, these next 10 races are going to be what determines which drivers will or won’t make the NASCAR Cup playoffs.
On Thursday’s NASCAR America, Kyle Petty and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett take a look at the domination Truex and Larson have shown – and how it will help them in the playoffs?
Steve Letarte knows all about crew members.
As a former crew chief for Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr., not to mention being a pit crew member himself early in his career, Letarte is well aware of the hours and sacrifices pit crew members make.
He calls pit crew members the unsung heroes of NASCAR, and Letarte couldn’t be more correct. While the driver and crew chief get the most attention and media notoriety, crew members typically operate in a world of little notoriety if things go right and immediate blame if things go wrong.
In Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, Letarte featured his first weekly set of pit crew all-stars. This week’s picks: engine tuner Frank Mathalia, gasman Caleb Hurd and tire specialist Jeff Zarrella.
Daytona Beach Police are investigating a call that multiple bombs were placed on the property of Daytona International Speedway on Thursday.
A statement from the police department said “A thorough check of the property was done and nothing was found an hour into the search.”
A person called the front desk of the Daytona Beach Police Department regarding the bomb threat on the track’s property.
Daytona Beach Police state that this is an “active, ongoing investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Daytona Beach Police Criminal Investigations Division at 386-671-5202.
The track hosted two NASCAR Monster Energy and two Xfinity Series practices Thursday.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. said he wants to add one more NASCAR Cup win at Daytona International Speedway to the Earnhardt family legacy there.
He took a big step towards that in Thursday’s second and final Cup practice session for Saturday’s Coke Zero 400, pulling the fastest lap (193.328 mph).
Michael McDowell was second-fastest (193.249), followed by Jimmie Johnson (193.228), Brendan Gaughan (193.224) and Kasey Kahne (193.220).
Sixth through 10th were Clint Bowyer (193.216), Chase Elliott (189.946), Trevor Bayne (189.665), Erik Jones (189.326) and Joey Logano (189.326).
Only 19 drivers took part in the final practice.
Also, NASCAR Cup driver Aric Almirola, who has been sidelined since a serious crash at Kansas May 13, was in the Cup garage and looking like his recovery is coming along well. Check out the following video interview with Almirola.
