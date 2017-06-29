Kyle Busch fastest in first Cup practice at Daytona; eight Fords in top 10

Kyle Busch was fastest in the first of two NASCAR Cup practice sessions Thursday at Daytona International Speedway.
Busch had a top lap of 197.438 mph around the 2.5-mile high banked superspeedway in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota as teams begin preparations for Saturday night’s Coke Zero 400 (televised on NBC).
Brad Keselowski, who won last year’s Coke Zero 400, was second-fastest (197.230 mph). In fact, Keselowski led a phalanx of six straight Ford drivers that included Kevin Harvick (197.200), Joey Logano (197.165), Ryan Blaney (also 197.165), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (197.161) and Matt DiBenedetto (197.148).
Austin Dillon and his Chevrolet broke up the Ford onslaught with the eighth-fastest speed (197.131 mph), followed by two additional Fords: Trevor Bayne (197.109) and Daytona 500 winner Kurt Busch was 10th-fastest (197.100), meaning Fords took eight of the 10 fastest spots.
Today’s second and final practice of the weekend is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
While winning races is equally important to Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson, accumulating playoff points has put them in a class above others.
Truex is running away with the category, having won 11 stages and the crucial points that come with them, resulting in a series-leading 215 total stage points.
Larson is second in the stage point standings. He has won only three stages, but he’s managed to amass a number of stage points for his finishes in the first 16 races.
With 10 races remaining to qualify for the 16-driver playoffs, these next 10 races are going to be what determines which drivers will or won’t make the NASCAR Cup playoffs.
On Thursday’s NASCAR America, Kyle Petty and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett take a look at the domination Truex and Larson have shown – and how it will help them in the playoffs?
Steve Letarte knows all about crew members.
As a former crew chief for Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr., not to mention being a pit crew member himself early in his career, Letarte is well aware of the hours and sacrifices pit crew members make.
He calls pit crew members the unsung heroes of NASCAR, and Letarte couldn’t be more correct. While the driver and crew chief get the most attention and media notoriety, crew members typically operate in a world of little notoriety if things go right and immediate blame if things go wrong.
In Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, Letarte featured his first weekly set of pit crew all-stars. This week’s picks: engine tuner Frank Mathalia, gasman Caleb Hurd and tire specialist Jeff Zarrella.
Daytona Beach Police are investigating a call that multiple bombs were placed on the property of Daytona International Speedway on Thursday.
A statement from the police department said “A thorough check of the property was done and nothing was found an hour into the search.”
A person called the front desk of the Daytona Beach Police Department regarding the bomb threat on the track’s property.
Daytona Beach Police state that this is an “active, ongoing investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Daytona Beach Police Criminal Investigations Division at 386-671-5202.
The track hosted two NASCAR Monster Energy and two Xfinity Series practices Thursday.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. said he wants to add one more NASCAR Cup win at Daytona International Speedway to the Earnhardt family legacy there.
He took a big step towards that in Thursday’s second and final Cup practice session for Saturday’s Coke Zero 400, pulling the fastest lap (193.328 mph).
Michael McDowell was second-fastest (193.249), followed by Jimmie Johnson (193.228), Brendan Gaughan (193.224) and Kasey Kahne (193.220).
Sixth through 10th were Clint Bowyer (193.216), Chase Elliott (189.946), Trevor Bayne (189.665), Erik Jones (189.326) and Joey Logano (189.326).
Only 19 drivers took part in the final practice.
Also, NASCAR Cup driver Aric Almirola, who has been sidelined since a serious crash at Kansas May 13, was in the Cup garage and looking like his recovery is coming along well. Check out the following video interview with Almirola.
