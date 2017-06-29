Daytona Beach Police investigate bomb threat at Daytona International Speedway

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Daytona Beach Police are investigating a call that multiple bombs were placed on the property of Daytona International Speedway on Thursday.

A statement from the police department said “A thorough check of the property was done and nothing was found an hour into the search.”

A person called the front desk of the Daytona Beach Police Department regarding the bomb threat on the track’s property.

Daytona Beach Police state that this is an “active, ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Daytona Beach Police Criminal Investigations Division at 386-671-5202.

The track hosted two NASCAR Monster Energy and two Xfinity Series practices Thursday.

Follow @dustinlong and on Facebook