Daytona 500 champ Kurt Busch confident he’ll be back with Stewart-Haas Racing next year

Defending Daytona 500 winner Kurt Busch says he believes Stewart-Haas Racing will pick up the option on his contract for next season although that has yet to be done.
There are some questions about Busch’s status because sponsor Monster Energy has not announced if it will be back on the No. 41 Ford next season.
“I don’t have any worries,’’ Busch said Thursday at Daytona International Speedway. “I know that I deliver for the team. Our performance level is one that shouldn’t be in question, winning the Daytona 500 is special, but performing week in and week out, the deliverables that I bring sponsorship-wise that comes into play.
“I know that they’re working with NASCAR, Monster Energy is trying to sort out issues with NASCAR … so there are a lot of moving parts, but I don’t feel any fear whatsoever. I actually feel very confident in the sponsorship that I bring, Ford Performance’s involvement with Stewart-Haas and how I’ve blended in with this team. I feel great.’’
Busch said he’s awaiting to hear from the team about if they will pick up his option but said “I feel like they will … I feel very confident in how things will come together.’’
Busch has eight top-10 finishes in 16 starts this season. He has led six laps this season. He led only the last lap in the Daytona 500, taking the lead when Kyle Larson ran out of fuel.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Because of Rick Hendrick’s vested interest in him, Chase Elliott never had any interest to explore driving for another team in the Monster Energy Cup Series.
“What he’s done for me and really just believing in me from the time I met him for some reason and still does and continued to prove that as time has gone along,” Elliott said Thursday at Daytona International Speedway. “I owe an awful lot to him not just for the opportunities he’s given me but just the faith he’s had in me over the years. Even when nobody else does, he does, and he’s made that aware and very apparent for everybody else to see. That means a lot for anybody. You don’t see people like that in this world very often these days that are willing to go out of their way to help you.
“He’s one of those guys. I’m very lucky to have him on my team.”
Hendrick promoted Elliott, 21, to Cup in 2016, replacing Jeff Gordon in the No. 24 Chevrolet, but the team owner believed as early as three years earlier that his driver could finish in the top 20 of a Cup race.
Those words and commitment apparently resonated with Elliott, who replied “Why would you?” when asked if he had considered options besides Hendrick.
“(Hendrick has) been so good to me. Why would you” talk to anyone else, Elliott said Thursday at Daytona International Speedway. “At the end of the day, a guy that’s been so consistent and stood by his word since Day 1, that in itself is enough to stay true to him. I haven’t had any interest and don’t (in other teams). I’m very happy to be where I am.”
Jeff Gordon will come out of retirement to drive in this year’s Brickyard 400 and expects to be at the front of the field.
Well, kind of.
Gordon will be behind the wheel of the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 pace car, bringing the field to the green flag for the 24th edition of the Brickyard on July 23, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The first driver to win the Brickyard 400 in 1994, Gordon went on to become the winningest driver in track annals with five wins (1994, 1998, 2001, 2004 and 2014). He also earned 17 top-10 finishes and three poles.
The four-time NASCAR Cup champion will also be enjoying a homecoming, having grown up during his teen years in nearby Pittsboro, Indiana.
He came out of retirement last year to replace the injured Dale Earnhardt Jr. in last year’s Brickyard 400, which ostensibly will likely be the last of Gordon’s career. He finished 13th, the first race of what would become an eight-race stint in Earnhardt’s stead.
This will be the first time Gordon has not raced at Indianapolis.
“It’s hard to believe this is the 24th running of the Brickyard 400,” Gordon said in a statement. “This has been a very special race over the years – for me and NASCAR.
“Winning at the famous Indianapolis Motor was a dream of mine as a kid. I’m excited to lead the field to the green at this year’s Brickyard 400.”
Added IMS president J. Douglas Boles, “It’s only fitting Jeff will be out front and leading, a place where the fans of this great race are accustomed to seeing him.”
During the final 10 laps of last weekend’s Xfinity Series race, Ryan Sieg was slightly confused.
“We’re not at Daytona and we’re running second!” Sieg thought to himself.
While Sieg was “in shock,” he was in fact second as the laps wound down on the race at Iowa Speedway.
“It was a surprise to be running second at Iowa where you have to have everything resource-wise and car-wise … you have to have the best of everything,” Sieg told NBC Sports.
His No. 39 Chevrolet trailed JR Motorsports’ No. 9 Chevy driven by 19-year-old Wiliam Byron and was ahead of 21-year-old Tyler Reddick in the No. 42 Chevy owned by Chip Ganassi Racing.
Pit strategy and a late caution had put Sieg and a handful of other smaller teams used to mid-pack racing in contention at the front.
The 30-year-old Sieg – a veteran of 116 Xfinity races – had a chance for one of his best finishes in the series.
“I was kind of out of it,” Sieg said. “There was just too many laps left to tussle with (Byron) and I didn’t want (Reddick) to get by. Tried to get the best restart I could without getting into (Byron). If there was less laps, it might have been a different story. But with 10 to go, there was probably not much I could do, just try to get a good restart and try to hang with him as long as I could and hopefully something could happen to him.”
Byron eventually slipped away, leaving Sieg to duel with Reddick right up to the last turn.
Sieg crossed the line second for his career-best NASCAR finish. He’d never placed better than eighth in a non-restrictor plate Xfinity race. It was only his third top five in his national NASCAR career, which includes 106 Camping World Truck Series races from 2008-2015.
Weeks before his career moment, BK Racing owner Ron Devine was insistent that Sieg drive one of his Cup cars. But the prospect of making his debut in NASCAR’s premier series wasn’t one Sieg was too hot on.
“He kept asking and we kept saying, ‘yeah, nah,’ I wasn’t sure I really wanted to do it,” Sieg said. “I didn’t know how tough it was and wasn’t too sure about how I would perform. I didn’t want to go over there and be multiple laps down. You know what I mean? It just didn’t seem very fun. … You’ve got have everything.”
Sieg has been comfortable getting by without everything so far in his NASCAR career. RSS Racing’s No. 39 car, owned by Rod Sieg, is worked on by less than six full-time crew members. The team’s shop is based in Tucker, Georgia, Sieg’s hometown and a community in the metro Atlanta area of roughly 35,000 people that only became an official town two years ago.
It’s just over 230 miles away from NASCAR’s epicenter in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Sieg is comfortable with the distance.
“The guys I worked with told me there’s no point in moving up there,” Sieg said. “It’s more expensive up there, it’s harder to keep people up there because I think people back in the day were switching teams and they’d just leave and go here or there.”
The distance has worked out so far. Last season, Sieg and his team qualified for the inaugural Xfinity playoffs and finished ninth in the standings.
Devine’s persistence finally worked out. Sieg agreed to drive BK Racing’s No. 83 Toyota at Dover International Speedway. Sieg’s decision was based on the track, which aligns with what he’s had to work with in his career so far.
“You don’t have to have all the best things to go to Dover,” Sieg said. “You don’t need a whole bunch of motor. You can kind of get way with having less motor there and get a decent run. … I finally decided to go over there and do it.”
Though he finished six laps down, Sieg started 34th and placed 26th at the “Monster Mile.”
“I just didn’t want to make a mistake or have anything happen,” Sieg said. “Little things … you don’t want to mess up your first time out there. That was about it. Once I got used to it, it was pretty fun. I figured out about halfway through the race kind of how it needs to drive.”
Sieg got another chance two weeks later at Michigan, where he took BK Racing’s No. 23 Toyota to a 33rd-place finish.
Now a week after the biggest night of his career and a few days of celebration on the beach, Sieg will get his third weekend of double duty at Daytona International Speedway (Friday night on NBCSN). It’s a track that has been a destination for his family for many years.
“Probably been coming down here each July since I was a baby because my grandpa and his brothers would go down to the July Daytona race,” Sieg said. “They would always come down here … since they probably raced on the beach, that’s how long they’ve been coming.”
If things work out, his family will get two chances to see Sieg to accomplish what he did in Iowa.