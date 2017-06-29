Dale Earnhardt Jr. takes big step toward one last Daytona win, leads final practice

Dale Earnhardt Jr. said he wants to add one more NASCAR Cup win at Daytona International Speedway to the Earnhardt family legacy there.
He took a big step towards that in Thursday’s second and final Cup practice session for Saturday’s Coke Zero 400, pulling the fastest lap (193.328 mph).
Michael McDowell was second-fastest (193.249), followed by Jimmie Johnson (193.228), Brendan Gaughan (193.224) and Kasey Kahne (193.220).
Sixth through 10th were Clint Bowyer (193.216), Chase Elliott (189.946), Trevor Bayne (189.665), Erik Jones (189.326) and Joey Logano (189.326).
Only 19 drivers took part in the final practice.
Also, NASCAR Cup driver Aric Almirola, who has been sidelined since a serious crash at Kansas May 13, was in the Cup garage and looking like his recovery is coming along well. Check out the following video interview with Almirola.