NASCAR America live at 5:30 p.m. ET: Dale Jr. wants 1 more Daytona win

Today’s episode of NASCAR America is once again 90 minutes and begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Carolyn Manno and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett host in Stamford, Connecticut. Marty Snider and Steve Letarte join us from Daytona International Speedway, while Slugger Labbe is at NBC Charlotte.
Among the key topics that will be on today’s show:
* NASCAR America is at Daytona International Speedway to kick off NBC’s coverage of the 2017 season. Marty Snider and Steve Letarte will have live reports from the track, while Dale Jarrett and Slugger Labbe share their insights on how Saturday night’s Coke Zero 400 may unfold.
* Pit crews are some of NASCAR’s most unsung heroes. Today, we introduce a new, season-long feature with Steve Letarte highlighting the amazing stories of the people behind the drivers: The Pit Crew All-Stars! And Steve’s first three nominees are indeed All-Stars to their respective teams – tune in and see who they are!
* In nearly 20 years of racing at Daytona, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has experienced incredible triumph and heart-breaking tragedy. As he prepares for his final race there as a full-time NASCAR Cup driver, Junior remembers his first visit back to Daytona after the loss of his father – and talks about what it would mean to add to the Earnhardt legacy with one more win this Saturday night.
It’s been the place of his biggest NASCAR Cup career wins, including the Daytona 500 in 2004 and 2014.
But it’s also the same place where he lost his father in a last-lap wreck in the 2001 Daytona 500.
Now, Earnhardt returns to the “World Center of Speed” for what will be the final time in his 18-year NASCAR Cup career.
On Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America, Earnhardt reflected upon all the good and bad Daytona has meant to him and his family.
On his first time back to Daytona after his father’s death nearly five months earlier: “Once we got to Daytona, we drove by the racetrack, pulled in, parked in Turn 3, got out and walked around. The track was empty, quiet and I’d never been to the crash site. That’s where dad, in my mind, lost his life. That was where we all remember him last.”
Returning to Daytona for the first time after his father’s death there: “I felt like that was a place I wanted to visit. And every time I go to Daytona, even today, I go around that racetrack, I look at that spot, I look at that knoll of grass before the exit of Turn 4. I wanted to go there and see how I felt and see what kind of emotions happened so that I could get whatever was going to be out of the way.
“I told myself what I was going through is the same sadness that some guy somewhere in the Midwest is dealing with right now. Who am I to go on and on about how hard it was, because somebody, somewhere right now is dealing with a loss.”
How he wishes his father was still here to see the man and driver he’s become: “I’d have loved it if he’d stuck around a lot longer, but that’s not the way it was supposed to be. And we figured out how to make it (when he won the 2001 Coke Zero 400 in his father’s honor).”
On wanting to win one last time at Daytona in a Cup car this Saturday night: “I’d love to win at Daytona and add another win to the Earnhardt column. Every time I win there, I think it’s another win for me and dad because his success there stretches far beyond the Daytona 400 and July 400. But any time I win there, that’s one more stake in the ground that we claim this track as a place we dominate.”
Kyle Busch will have to get used to another crew chief atop his pit box this weekend at Daytona International Speedway.
NASCAR penalized Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 team Wednesday for having two unsecured lug nuts at the conclusion of Sunday’s race at Sonoma Raceway.
Section 12.5.2.6.3.b of the NASCAR Rule Book lists the minimum penalty for lug nut violations. The penalty for having two unsecured lug nuts is a one-race suspension for the crew chief and a $20,000 fine.
JGR has named another team engineer, Jacob Canter, as interim crew chief for this weekend. Canter served as interim crew chief for JGR’s No. 20 Xfinity team last weekend at Iowa after Chris Gabehart was suspended two races for a splitter violation found in post-race inspection after Denny Hamlin‘s Xfinity win at Michigan.
To complete the two-race Xfinity penalty, yet another JGR engineer, Matt Lucas, will replace Canter atop JGR’s No. 20 Xfinity Series team pit box at Daytona.
With the penalty, Busch will be working with his third different crew chief in the last month. Crew chief Adam Stevens will miss his fourth and final race this weekend for a tire rolling off Busch’s car at Dover. He returns next weekend at Kentucky.
Beshore, meanwhile, had served as Busch’s interim crew chief in Stevens’ absence.
The No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Xfinity Series team was also penalized for loose lug nuts. Crew chief Danny Stockman was fined $5,000 but will not miss any races.
Keeping score: Competitors learning the value of playoff points grows with each race
It’s easy to see that Busch could have at least three to five wins this season, likely giving him more playoff points than any other driver.
Instead he has scored four playoff points — one point each for his four stage wins.
Truex has two race wins and 11 stage victories for 21 playoff points.
If the regular season ended today, Truex would be second in the season standings and gain 10 bonus playoff points, giving him 31 playoff points.
If the season ended today, Busch would have 11 total playoff points, including seven bonus points for finishing fourth in the standings. Under this scenario, Busch would start the playoffs 20 points behind Truex.
That difference could be critical with playoff points staying with the driver until they are eliminated or reach the season finale in Miami. Playoff points don’t carry over for the final four teams vying for the title there in November.
Busch might need to win in the playoffs, automatically advancing to the next round, to keep his title hopes alive if he continues to lose bonus points to his competitors
While Busch seeks his first victory this weekend at Daytona International Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC), there’s a furious battle for the points lead.
In previous years that wouldn’t matter, but those bonus points change things.
The top 10 in the standings after the regular season ends — the September Richmond race — will receive bonus playoff points. The regular-season champion receives 15 playoff points, the runner-up gets 10 playoff points. Third place earns eight playoff points and the points drop by one to 10th, which earns one bonus playoff point.
“The regular season points have been a big priority of mine because it pays 15 points to be the leader at the end of Richmond,’’ said Larson, who has victories at Auto Club Speedway and Michigan International Speedway and five runner-up finishes this season. “(That) is a big deal, it’s like winning three races. (I’m) trying to stay as consistent as I can and race hard every race.
“I think in the previous points format if you get a win early on you can kind of cruise a little bit and lose your drive on wanting to win as much. Now, with the bonus points on the line every week, it is a big deal to run up front all throughout the races.”
There is just as intense a battle for the final playoff spots.
With 10 spots filled, six spots are left for the playoffs. If the playoffs started today, those six spots would be filled (based on points) by Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Hamlin, Jamie McMurray, Logano and Clint Bowyer.
When the playoff format and stage points were announced before the season, Bayne knew his Roush Fenway Racing team would face quite a challenge.
“When they laid out the stage points, I said, ‘Man, this is really going to hurt us particularly when we run 15th because we’re not accumulating points,’” said Bayne, whose team has improved its average finish 2.6 spots to 17.3 this season. “We don’t have the ability right now to run top five.’’
Unable to finish stages in the top 10 has impacted his team. Bayne has 15 stage points. Kenseth, the first driver outside the playoffs, has 82 stage points. That difference has helped Kenseth build an 86-point lead on Bayne in the season standings.
“We know we have to win to get into the (playoffs) at this point,’’ Bayne said. “I can go out there and lay it on the line like I could do in the 21 car when we ran a part-time schedule. I maybe got a reputation for being a little erratic and wild but that’s because I had no points on the line. You go out there to win. If you wreck, you wreck. If you win, you win. That’s the situation we’re in now.’’
Logano also feels the pressure. He leads Kenseth by 11 points.
“It is on my mind,” Logano said of having a encumbered win that doesn’t qualify him for the playoffs. “I would be lying if I said it wasn’t, but it isn’t something I am very concerned about. I feel like this team is strong enough to get through it. We just need to get through it, build momentum.
“The way these stages are, you can gain points pretty quick. We have proven we can lose them pretty quick. A couple good races of scoring stage points and a great finish will put you right back to close to where we were. We have to be able to string three or four solid races together like we know how to.’’
Season by the Numbers
1 – Laps led by Daytona 500 winner Kurt Busch (he has led six laps all season)
2 – Wins by Richard Childress Racing, the most since 2013
5 – Runner-up finishes for Kyle Larson
9 – Top-five finishes, a series high, by Brad Keselowski
The Intimidator won 34 times at Daytona and his son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., has added 17 of his own wins in his NASCAR career. His last chance to add to the “Earnhardt mark” on Daytona comes Saturday in the Coke Zero 400 (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC).
NASCAR America’s analysts discussed what the legacy of the Earnhardt name is with Earnhardt Jr.’s impending retirement.
“The way their lives were intertwined, what they did on the race track has been intertwined,” Kyle Petty said. “The way the fans perceive what Senior was, what Junior is and what Junior has meant for this sport. What he has done recently as a leader of the sport, he has stepped into his father’s shoes. … When Junior stood up last year and said I’m not getting in that car because of my head injuries, I’m going to sit out.’ That’s leadership.