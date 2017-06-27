Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Stewart-Haas Racing enjoys best race since winning Daytona 500

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJun 27, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

It’s hard to believe, but Stewart-Haas Racing went winless between the first and 16th NASCAR Cup races of the year.

The team co-owned by Tony Stewart and Gene Haas bookended the first half of the season by winning the Daytona 500 and Sunday’s race at Sonoma Raceway.

Though the day was highlighted by Kevin Harvick winning at Sonoma for the first time, it was improved upon by Clint Bowyer finishing second in a car that looked like a diecast that had been manhandled by a 3-year-old.

It was just the third time SHR cars had finished 1-2 in a Cup race.

For Stewart, a year removed from his final Cup win at the same track, it made for an “awesome day” in the middle of a tough year that started with Kurt Busch‘s Daytona 500 triumph.

“I think the important thing is with the way our series is laid down, having two of the drivers get their wins already at this point of the year and solidly in the Chase, that’s a very important deal for our company, especially from the sponsorship side,” Stewart said. “Got great partners, obviously, and to get Mobil 1 in Victory Lane this weekend was great. That’s big, and our first year with Ford now and we’ve won two races already this season, so I think that’s a really solid effort and shows how good a partnership we have with Ford right now.”

Though there’s been bumps in the team’s transition from Chevy to Ford this season, the team has had off-track issues finding sponsors for its four-car team and legal problems with existing sponsor, Nature’s Bakery. A four-month legal battle resulted in the company sponsoring Danica Patrick and Clint Bowyer in two races each later this year.

Bowyer has had Haas-owned companies as his primary sponsor in 12 of 16 races. Busch has had them as a co-primary sponsor in 15 of 16 races.

“For two of the four teams right now, they can start worrying about what to do to get ready for the (playoffs) and having the ability to try different things to prepare for that,” Stewart said of the next 10 races before the playoffs start. “That’s a really important thing for our company right now, and I think we all expected that Kevin would have got it sooner than this, but there’s just been some bad luck, some different venues that he’s been really, really strong at that we just had some weird and bad luck that have crept in to his program.”

Entering Sonoma, Harvick had five top fives, with his best result a runner-up finish at Pocono. He still has three stage wins, tying him for second most with Kyle Larson.

Bowyer left the road course with his second runner-up finish of the year and his third top five, his most since 2014. His rebound comes while he works with crew chief Mike Bugarewicz, who was paired with Stewart in his final year of competition.

“Clint and Buga, to be having the season they’ve had as a fresh driver and crew chief combination, I think they’ve had a really good start to their season, as well,” Stewart said. “I think there’s a lot of positive things in the company, and the results haven’t obviously always shown that, but at the same time, being able to sit on the pit box and see it a lot more clearly from the pit box than I could from my own car last year, I think there’s a lot of things that we’re excited about.”

and on Facebook

NASCAR America: Max Papis: ‘Not by chance’ William Byron is winning races

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJun 27, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

William Byron finally broke through with his first Xfinity Series win last Saturday at Iowa Speedway. The win came in the 19-year-old driver’s 14th start in the series.

NASCAR America analyst Max Papis, who is also Byron’s performance adviser at Hendrick Motorsports, isn’t surprised by Byron, who is third in the series points standings.

“Mr. (Rick Hendrick) has really foreseen what the future will be and signed him up,” said Papis, who has been working with Byron for three years. “It’s not by chance he is winning races. There is a lot of work behind the scenes that everybody is putting together. … When you win seven races in the Truck series or when you win in Xfinity and maximize your opportunities, it’s not by chance.”

Watch the video for the full discussion on Byron’s first Xfinity win.

NASCAR America: Despite stage wins, Martin Truex Jr. still needs to close out races

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJun 26, 2017, 10:30 PM EDT

Martin Truex Jr. is having a really good year. But it could be even better.

After 16 races in the Cup Series season, Truex and his Furniture Row Racing team are second in the points standings after two race wins, at Kansas Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

But they also have a vast lead over the competition when it comes to stage wins with 11, the latest coming in Stage 1 at Sonoma Raceway. But their race ended in the garage with less than 25 laps left after Truex’s No. 78 Toyota had engine problems.

NASCAR America analyst Jeff Burton discussed how Furniture Row Racing needs to be finishing out races after consistently dominating the early portions.

“When the playoffs start we’re going to see the advantage that Martin Truex Jr. and his team have built for themselves,” Burton said. “The one thing that concerns me is that they haven’t won the races they’ve been in position (to). Things have come up, had issues. They’re going to have to find a way later in the playoffs to fix that. … When you’re running this well, small things show up. When you’re running 15th, the problems they’re having finishing races, you don’t even notice them.”

Watch the above video for more on Truex.

NASCAR America: Dale Jr.’s aggressiveness at Sonoma pays off, will need it at Daytona

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJun 26, 2017, 9:45 PM EDT

Dale Earnhardt was very aggressive in his final Cup start at Sonoma Raceway, and while it may have resulted in his Lap 14 accident in Turn 11, it also helped produce his third top 10 of the year and his second in a row.

“I think being offensive is better than being passive on a road course, nothing wrong with that,” said NASCAR America analyst Max Papis, who also broke down what caused Earnhardt’s bizarre spin early in Sunday’s race that also involved Danica Patrick and Kyle Larson.

“You’ve got to commit, usually the pass has happened before you actually arrive at the corner,” Papis said. “He thought that was a good opportunity, (then) committed. ”

NASCAR America’s analysts also discussed Earnhardt’s upcoming start at Daytona, which likely will be his final Cup start there. The track may be his best shot to earn a win and a spot in the playoffs.

The analysts believe the aggressiveness that was on display at Sonoma will be necessary for Earnhardt to pull a win out at Daytona.

Earnhardt’s year got off to a rough start in the Daytona 500. He was leading the race when Kyle Busch lost a tire in Turn 3 on Lap 105, spun and collected Earnhardt, Matt Kenseth and Erik Jones.

Earnhardt was near the front at Talladega in May late in the race when he was forced to pit for a loose tire with less than 15 laps to go.

That leaves the 14-time most popular driver with just two more chances to win a restrictor-plate race, the format he’s earned 10 of his 26 Cup Series wins.

“They’ve got to find a way to give him a car where he can be aggressive Dale Jr.,” Jeff Burton said. “What makes him so good at Daytona and Talladega is that he doesn’t hesitate. He’s the guy setting the tempo, he’s the guy forcing the issue. … He can’t drive with caution, he can’t drive worried about if ‘is my car going to stick?’ He’s got to stick it in there and know it’s going to stick. He hasn’t had that the last several plate races.”

Watch the above video for the full discussion.

NASCAR’s preliminary entry lists for Daytona

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJun 26, 2017, 9:13 PM EDT

NASCAR returns to Daytona International Speedway this weekend with the Cup and Xfinity Series.

Cup teams will compete in the Coke Zero 400, which will air at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday on NBC and the Xfinity Series holds the Coca-Colca Firecracker 250, which will air at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday on NBCSN.

Here are the entry lists for both races.

Cup – Coke Zero 400

Forty cars are entered into the 17th race of the Cup season. That would make it the sixth race this year to have the most possible cars in the field.

Darrell Wallace Jr. will be back in the No. 43 Ford for Richard Petty Motorsports. Brendan Gaughan will drive the No. 75 Chevrolet for Beard Motorsports.

Ryan Sieg will drive the No. 83 Toyota for BK Racing in his third start for the team.

Kurt Busch won the last trip to Daytona, leading only the last lap of the Daytona 500 after multiple leaders ran out of gas in the closing laps. Brad Keselowski won last year’s Coke Zero 400.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – Coca-Cola Firecracker 250

There are 43 cars on the preliminary entry list for this race, including four full-time Cup drivers. They are Ty Dillon, Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones and Joey Logano.

There is no driver announced for the No. 93 Chevrolet owned by RSS racing.

Ryan Reed won the February Xfinity race at Daytona after being involved in two crashes and leading nine laps. Aric Almirola won last year’s July race after a caution on the last lap forced NASCAR to review video and loop data and determined him the winner over Justin Allgaier.

Click here for the entry list.