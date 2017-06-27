NASCAR America: Scan All: Anger and miscommunication at Sonoma Raceway

In the last two seasons, restrictor-plate races have become playgrounds for teams powered by Ford.

Playgrounds full of chance, chaos and luck if the first two don’t end your day.

A combination of all three have resulted in Ford teams winning four of the last six Daytona races and the last five plate races overall dating back to the May 2016 event at Talladega. That race was the first of three straight won by Team Penske, as Brad Keselowksi won it and the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona. Joey Logano followed suit in October, winning his second fall Talladega race in a row.

The Ford parade continued in February. After Kevin Harvick led a race-high 50 laps, it was his Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kurt Busch who won, leading only the final lap after a string of leaders ran out of gas in the closing laps.

It was only the second time in a non-qualifying race and the first time since July 1994 that a Daytona winner led only the final lap.

The last-lap heroics were again on display at Talladega, when pole-sitter Ricky Stenhouse Jr. took the lead from Kyle Busch heading into Turn 1. He held the field off for his first career Cup win.

Here is who is Hot and who is Not heading into the Coke Zero 400.

Who is Hot

Kyle Busch

• Busch is winless in the last 32 race, but after finishing fifth at Sonoma has top-10 finishes in six of the last seven races.

• Passed for the win on the final lead change five times this season.

• Led the most laps four times in first 16 races with total 746 laps led.

• One Daytona win in 2008 Coke Zero 400.

• Finished top three in two of the last three races at Daytona, crashed out of Daytona 500.

Kevin Harvick

• Coming off first win of season at Sonoma Raceway

• Finished top 10 in eight of the last 10 races (23rd at Talladega after being in wreck, 14th at

Michigan).

• Two-time Daytona winner but has three top-four finishes and three finishes of 22nd or worse in last six races.

Brad Keselowski

• Finished third at Sonoma. Has not had back-to-back top 10s since Talladega and Kansas.

• Nine top fives this season leads all drivers.

• Won this race last year at Daytona, only Daytona win and only finish better than 18th in the last six

races at Daytona.

• Five restrictor-plate wins, tied with Johnson for second most among active drivers

Kyle Larson

• Finished 26th, a lap down at Sonoma for worst finish of season outside of DNF in Coke 600.

• Two wins this season, at Auto Club and Michigan; leads the points after 16 races.

• Finished in the top two seven times this season.

• Best Daytona finish is sixth in 2016 Coke Zero 400.

• Finished top 12 in the five of last six plate races.

• Finished 12th in 2017 Daytona 500 after running out of fuel from the lead on the last lap.

Who is Not

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

• Finished 38th at Sonoma Raceway.

• Won at Talladega, but only one top-10 finish (Michigan) in the six races since.

• Finished fifth in this race last year for best finish at Daytona in 10 starts.

Kasey Kahne

• Finished 24th at Sonoma after wrecking on the last lap.

• Only one top-10 finish (Talladega) in the last 14 races.

• Best Daytona finish is second in 2010 Coke Zero 400.

• Only two top 10-finishes in the last nine races at Daytona, including seventh in February.

Austin Dillon

• Finished 18th at Sonoma.

• Despite Coke 600 win, has only two top-10 finishes this season after having seven at this point last year.

• Best Daytona finish is fifth in the 2014 July race.

• Finished top 10 in five of his eight Daytona starts, his most top 10s at a track in the Cup Series.

• Finished 19th in the 2017 Daytona 500.

Ryan Blaney

• Finished ninth at Sonoma Raceway and scored points in both stages.

• Scored his first career win at Pocono Raceway.

• Only three finishes better than 24th in the last nine races.

• Finished second in the 2017 Daytona 500, only finish better than 14th at Daytona in four starts.

Follow @DanielMcFadin and on Facebook