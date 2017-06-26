Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR on NBC podcast, Ep. 85: Max Papis on his bond with a Jimmie Johnson he knew then and now

By Nate RyanJun 26, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

The first time Max Papis saw Jimmie Johnson 20 years ago, he saw a stock-car driver – even though the future seven-time Cup champion then was unrecognizable in many ways.

Long before he became a health-conscious triathlete and cyclist in his spare time, Johnson was a pudgy off-road driver who was helping set up an awning for Papis’ CART IndyCar team at the Long Beach Grand Prix.

“Jimmie was pretty chubby back then,” Papis said with a laugh during an episode of the NASCAR on NBC podcast. “I was joking with him and said ‘So, are you training to become a stock-car driver?’ Back then, a stock car driver was thought of having a bigger build.”

Eight years later, Papis watched his first Cup race at Sonoma Raceway, where Johnson started on the front row. By then, Papis had begun testing cars for Hendrick Motorsports, developing a bond with Johnson. After once teasing him about his fitness, Papis often has trained with the fitness-conscious Johnson, giving him his first heart-rate monitor as a gift.

“The relationship with Jimmie is something dear to my heart, one of those things that extended way beyond racing,” Papis said. “From setting up an awning to becoming a seven-time champion, it’s just an honor to see that good things can happen to good people.”

With Johnson’s support, good things have happened to Papis. The veteran of NASCAR, IndyCar, sports cars and Formula One developed a safer high-performance steering wheel that Johnson was among the first to use. Max Papis Innovations steering wheels quickly became a popular choice for NASCAR drivers. All 40 starters in the 2017 Daytona 500 used an MPI steering wheel.

“I’m just amazed how a dream can come true, servicing the sport, providing better safety can lead into something creating a business,” said Papis, whose company also makes steering wheels for Late Model, sprint car, off road and drag racing. “This is a true American dream.”

During his appearance on the podcast, Papis also discussed:

–His memories of racing in the IndyCar series;

–A long career in various racing disciplines (and which he considers to be the most pure);

–His work in tutoring young NASCAR drivers such as William Byron.

Papis also will appear on NASCAR America today from 5:30-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN, breaking down Kevin Harvick’s win at Sonoma Raceway with Leigh Diffey, Dale Jarrett and Jeff Burton.

You can listen to the podcast by clicking on the AudioBoom embed below or download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts by clicking here. The free subscription will provide automatic downloads of new episodes to your smartphone.

It also is available on Stitcher by clicking here and also can be found on Google Play, Spotify and a host of other smartphone apps.

Tony Stewart, Dale Earnhardt Jr. praise NASCAR for restraint on debris cautions

By Dustin LongJun 26, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT

A week after Tony Stewart and Dale Earnhardt Jr. were critical of NASCAR for debris cautions late in races, both applauded the sanctioning body for allowing the final half of Sunday’s Cup race at Sonoma to run caution-free until an accident on the final lap.

“There was a lot of opportunity that you could have got that debris caution or whatever during the race, but it was nice to see that the race actually got to play out,’’ Stewart said after Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick won at Sonoma.

A week ago, Stewart tweeted his frustration with a debris caution on Lap 181 of the 200-lap race at Michigan International Speedway. Two cautions for accidents followed, including one for Stewart’s driver, Clint Bowyer. Stewart later tweeted how “so many drivers and teams day was ruined by the result of another “debris” caution towards the end of the race.’’

Earnhardt joined in his displeasure, saying on Periscope after the Michigan race that “with the stages, I don’t know why they’ve got to throw so many damn debris caution yellows.’’

Monday morning, Earnhardt was appreciative of NASCAR allowing the Sonoma race to run without a caution for so long.

“We talked about NASCAR throwing a lot of debris yellows at Michigan and in the weeks prior to that, there were a lot of questionable cautions in the Cup races,’’ Earnhardt said. “This particular weekend, I think they were trying to make a statement to not throw any unnecessary yellows. Guys were spinning off the race track and crashing. A lot of things going on late in that race in Sonoma and they let it play out.

“I saw some of Tony Stewart’s comments postrace about how he was proud of NASCAR for letting the race play out naturally. I thought that was a great way to put it.’’

The next-to-last caution period was from Lap 52-54. There wasn’t another caution until Lap 110, the final lap, when Kasey Kahne crashed.

Of the six caution flags in Sunday’s race, one was for debris.

Since 2010, the Cup race at Sonoma has averaged 0.75 debris cautions per race. There were no debris cautions at Sonoma in 2010, ’12 and ’13. Last year’s race had two debris cautions, the most since 2010.

A study by NBC Sports revealed that debris cautions this season have been among their lowest total in years. Entering the Sonoma race, the 12 debris yellows this season were the fewest in 14 years at that point.

NASCAR on stage racing: ‘Definitely here to stay’

By Dustin LongJun 26, 2017, 9:11 AM EDT

A senior NASCAR executive reiterated the sanctioning body’s support for stage racing but noted potential changes will be examined for next season.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, made the comments Monday on “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Asked about the status of stage racing as NASCAR nears the midpoint of the season for its national series, O’Donnell said:

“Definitely here to stay. We’ll sit down with the same group that kind of came up with that concept. We really liked what we’ve seen, and the industry does as well, the strategy that is playing out.

“The things that will be on the table, do you add one (stage), do you look at the different stages in terms of lengths, the number of caution laps, maybe starting the second stage from Lap 1 instead of kind of eight laps in versus caution laps counting or maybe take those off the backend. A lot of those things will be on the table for us but continue to be real enthusiastic how those are playing out.’’

The only change with stages in Cup this season was NASCAR’s decision to add a fourth stage for the Coca-Cola 600, the sport’s longest race of the season.

NASCAR announced last week it was adjusting the stages for the Xfinity race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The stages will end after Lap 30 and Lap 60. Previously, the stages were to have ended after Lap 25 and Lap 50. The change was made after consultation with teams on expected fuel and tire runs.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his legacy: ‘Hopefully, I’ve left a good impression’

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 26, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

Dale Earnhardt Jr. kicked off the beginning of the final lap of his NASCAR Cup career Sunday at Sonoma Raceway.

From this point on, Earnhardt will visit the majority of tracks for the final time as a Cup driver.

Sure, he’s already made his last appearances at Atlanta, Las Vegas and Fontana, but Sonoma and the next 20 races – many for the second time this season – will put a stamp of finality on Earnhardt’s career.

Earnhardt finished sixth at Sonoma Sunday, his second-best career finish at the 1.99-mile road course north of San Francisco.

His recent runs there made it seem like he was just getting started, finishing a career-best third in 2014, seventh in 2015 (plus 11th in 2016) and sixth in his last start – the only top-10s he’s earned there.

Earnhardt grew philosophical after Sunday’s race when he spoke about the legacy he hopes he’ll leave after he makes his final Cup start in November at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“I think the wins and everything are great, I enjoyed celebrating those,” Earnhardt told Fox Sports 1. “But, long after your career, guys come along and win races and some of your accomplishments on the track sort of get forgotten.

“But, who you are as a person never gets forgotten. People never forget who you were.”

Earnhardt at first struggled to find the right words, but then said what could be construed as a self-epitaph of sorts.

“I hope people just thought I was good and honest and represented the sport well,” he said. “I hope people that work with me enjoyed working with me, whether it was in the Late Model ranks or whatever; and I hope the guys I raced against enjoyed racing with me.

“That’s really all that will matter and what people, I think, will remember, as long as you’re alive and beyond.

“Hopefully I left a good impression. I’ve had a lot of fun.”

Kyle Busch’s interim crew chief faces one-race suspension for lug nut violation

By Dustin LongJun 25, 2017, 8:24 PM EDT

Kyle Busch faces going to Daytona International Speedway next weekend with his third different crew chief in the last month.

Crew chief Adam Stevens was suspended four races when a tire rolled off Busch’s car during the Dover race earlier this month. Engineer Ben Beshore took over as interim crew chief. He faces a one-race suspension after two lug nuts were found not secured on Busch’s car after Sunday’s race at Sonoma Raceway.

Section 12.5.2.6.3.b lists the minimum penalty for lug nut violations. The penalty for having two unsecured lug nuts is a one-race suspension for the crew chief and a $20,000 fine.

A NASCAR spokesperson confirmed to NBC Sports that there were no other issues found in inspection after the race. NASCAR will announce penalties later this week.

Busch finished fifth in Sunday’s race.

