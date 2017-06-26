NASCAR America: Kyle Busch can afford to lose interim crew chief for Daytona

Kyle Busch may have yet another view in his ear this weekend when he races in the Coke Zero 400.
Interim crew chief Ben Beshore may be suspended for the race after two unsecured lug nuts were found on the No. 18 Toyota after the Sonoma race.
The possible loss of Beshore comes after Busch’s usual crew chief, Adam Stevens, was suspended four races for a wheel falling off Busch’s car following a pit stop at Dover.
Daytona will be the fourth race of that suspension. NASCAR America’s analysts discussed the impact of the possible suspension for Busch, who is still looking for his first win since July of last year.
“They’re not making mistakes, they’re just finding themselves in difficult positions,” Dale Jarrett said. “This is certainly another one of those, going to a race track Kyle Busch can win at. But who you have on that pit box means a lot as for performing all through a race.”
Said Jeff Burton, “The frustration level is mounting, obviously. Kyle Busch is expecting to win races. … I think if you’re going to lose your crew chief, this is probably the race you want to lose it for. Going to Daytona, you pretty much have a plan going there. The pit strategy will be interesting with the stages, but if I was going to a race track, this would be the race I’d feel most comfortable without my crew chief.”
Watch the above video for the full segment.
The Circle Sport/The Motorsports Group announced that Eddie Pardue is the new crew chief on its No. 33 Chevrolet effective immediately.
Pardue, who was the team’s head of engineering, will lead the effort on Jeffrey Earnhardt‘s car this weekend in the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway. This will be his first Cup race as a crew chief since 2008, when he led Greg Biffle in one race at Auto Club Speedway. He has three wins in 338 races as crew chief in the Xfinity Series dating back to 1998.
The former competition director for Red Horse Racing in the Camping World Truck Series, Pardue replaces Pay Tryson, who has been released from the team.
Tryson directed Boris Said at Sonoma Raceway, where he finished 29th. Earnhardt has been in the No. 33 in every other race. His best result in his first 15 starts was 26th in the Daytona 500.
and on Facebook
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs for 90 minutes beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN
Leigh Diffey hosts with Dale Jarrett in Stamford, Connecticut. Max Papis and Jeff Burton join them from NBC Charlotte.
The show recaps the race weekend action at Sonoma Raceway and Iowa Speedway and begins to look ahead at this weekend’s racing at Daytona International Speedway.
NBC begins its coverage of the Cup and Xfinity Series this weekend. The Coke Zero 400 is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday on NBC.
Here’s what to expect from today’s show:
- With his first win of the season, Kevin Harvick virtually guaranteed himself a spot in the playoffs this September. Veteran racer and road-course specialist Max Papis will help break down the twists and turns of yesterday’s race at Sonoma Raceway.
- Kyle Busch’s No. 18 team is facing another penalty this week for having loose lug nuts following Sunday’s race. It is expected that interim crew chief Ben Beshore will be suspended for Saturday’s race at Daytona. As Adam Stevens prepares to return to the pit box at Kentucky, what will Joe Gibbs Racing do to fill the void for this weekend?
- Dale Earnhardt Jr. recovered from a pair of early race incidents to finish sixth at Sonoma. We’ll get his take on Sunday’s performance as he begins to shift his attention to his last ride at Daytona.
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com
If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Click here at 5:30 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.
and on Facebook
With the Coke Zero 400 set for 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC, the race will mark the start of a 10-race sprint to the playoffs in September.
Only 16 Cup drivers can make the playoffs and following Sunday’s race at Sonoma Raceway, Kevin Harvick made it 10 drivers locked in based on wins. It could have been 11 if not for Joey Logano‘s encumbered finish for his win at Richmond in April.
Kyle Larson leads the way with his two wins – Auto Club, Michigan – and 13 payoff points. Martin Truex Jr. is second and leads all drivers with 11 stage wins and 21 playoff points.
With 10 races left until the playoffs begin at Richmond, all 10 qualified drivers are in the top 20 in points. But six of the top 12 on the playoff grid don’t have wins. That group is led by Kyle Busch, who is fourth in points but has not won since last July’s Brickyard 400.
Jamie McMurray is in eighth and is the highest driver on the grid who has not earned any playoff points through 16 races.
Below is the full playoff grid.
and on Facebook
Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s farewell tour began last weekend with his final NASCAR Cup Series start at Sonoma Raceway.
It will pick up steam this weekend at one of the track’s synonymous with the Earnhardt name – Daytona International Speedway.
Even though Earnhardt left the door open on Friday to a potential future start in the Daytona 500, the track is approaching Saturday’s Coke Zero 400 as if it will be his last at the 2.5-mile track as a driver.
With the Hendrick Motorsports driver gearing up for his 36th points race there, the track has announced how it will be honoring Earnhardt’s career, which includes four points wins, among them two victories in the Daytona 500.
The track will have a “#Daletona mosaic,” which will be located in the Axalta Injector. The mosaic will be made up of printed off photos of Earnhardt and Daytona that fans submit via Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag.
Here are the other ways Daytona is honoring Earnhardt this weekend.
· No. 88 logo painted in the tri-oval grass.
· Special video during pre-race ceremonies.
· Earnhardt Daytona highlights display and photo opportunity in the UNOH Fanzone.
· Dale Jr. #APPRECI88ION Lap on Lap 88 for fans to stand and recognize Earnhardt.
· Earnhardt greatest moments at Daytona bracket challenge at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com/dalejr
The 59th Coke Zero 400 will be broadcast at 7:30 p.m. ET on July 1 on NBC.
and on Facebook