NASCAR America at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Sonoma recap, Max Papis

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs for 90 minutes beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN
Leigh Diffey hosts with Dale Jarrett in Stamford, Connecticut. Max Papis and Jeff Burton join them from NBC Charlotte.
The show recaps the race weekend action at Sonoma Raceway and Iowa Speedway and begins to look ahead at this weekend’s racing at Daytona International Speedway.
NBC begins its coverage of the Cup and Xfinity Series this weekend. The Coke Zero 400 is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday on NBC.
Here’s what to expect from today’s show:
- With his first win of the season, Kevin Harvick virtually guaranteed himself a spot in the playoffs this September. Veteran racer and road-course specialist Max Papis will help break down the twists and turns of yesterday’s race at Sonoma Raceway.
- Kyle Busch’s No. 18 team is facing another penalty this week for having loose lug nuts following Sunday’s race. It is expected that interim crew chief Ben Beshore will be suspended for Saturday’s race at Daytona. As Adam Stevens prepares to return to the pit box at Kentucky, what will Joe Gibbs Racing do to fill the void for this weekend?
- Dale Earnhardt Jr. recovered from a pair of early race incidents to finish sixth at Sonoma. We’ll get his take on Sunday’s performance as he begins to shift his attention to his last ride at Daytona.
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com
If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Click here at 5:30 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.