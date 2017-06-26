Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Eddie Pardue named crew chief for Jeffrey Earnhardt’s No. 33 car

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJun 26, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT

The Circle Sport/The Motorsports Group announced that Eddie Pardue is the new crew chief on its No. 33 Chevrolet effective immediately.

Pardue, who was the team’s head of engineering, will lead the effort on Jeffrey Earnhardt‘s car this weekend in the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway. This will be his first Cup race as a crew chief since 2008, when he led Greg Biffle in one race at Auto Club Speedway. He has three wins in 338 races as crew chief in the Xfinity Series dating back to 1998.

The former competition director for Red Horse Racing in the Camping World Truck Series, Pardue replaces Pay Tryson, who has been released from the team.

Tryson directed Boris Said at Sonoma Raceway, where he finished 29th. Earnhardt has been in the No. 33 in every other race. His best result in his first 15 starts was 26th in the Daytona 500.

and on Facebook

NASCAR America at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Sonoma recap, Max Papis

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJun 26, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs for 90 minutes beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Leigh Diffey hosts with Dale Jarrett in Stamford, Connecticut. Max Papis and Jeff Burton join them from NBC Charlotte.

The show recaps the race weekend action at Sonoma Raceway and Iowa Speedway and begins to look ahead at this weekend’s racing at Daytona International Speedway.

NBC begins its coverage of the Cup and Xfinity Series this weekend. The Coke Zero 400 is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday on NBC.

Here’s what to expect from today’s show:

  • With his first win of the season, Kevin Harvick virtually guaranteed himself a spot in the playoffs this September. Veteran racer and road-course specialist Max Papis will help break down the twists and turns of yesterday’s race at Sonoma Raceway.
  • Kyle Busch’s No. 18 team is facing another penalty this week for having loose lug nuts following Sunday’s race. It is expected that interim crew chief Ben Beshore will be suspended for Saturday’s race at Daytona. As Adam Stevens prepares to return to the pit box at Kentucky, what will Joe Gibbs Racing do to fill the void for this weekend?
  • Dale Earnhardt Jr. recovered from a pair of early race incidents to finish sixth at Sonoma. We’ll get his take on Sunday’s performance as he begins to shift his attention to his last ride at Daytona.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5:30 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

and on Facebook

Cup Series playoff grid following Sonoma

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJun 26, 2017, 4:47 PM EDT

With the Coke Zero 400 set for 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC, the race will mark the start of a 10-race sprint to the playoffs in September.

Only 16 Cup drivers can make the playoffs and following Sunday’s race at Sonoma Raceway, Kevin Harvick made it 10 drivers locked in based on wins. It could have been 11 if not for Joey Logano‘s encumbered finish for his win at Richmond in April.

Kyle Larson leads the way with his two wins – Auto Club, Michigan – and 13 payoff points. Martin Truex Jr. is second and leads all drivers with 11 stage wins and 21 playoff points.

With 10 races left until the playoffs begin at Richmond, all 10 qualified drivers are in the top 20 in points. But six of the top 12 on the playoff grid don’t have wins. That group is led by Kyle Busch, who is fourth in points but has not won since last July’s Brickyard 400.

Jamie McMurray is in eighth and is the highest driver on the grid who has not earned any playoff points through 16 races.

Below is the full playoff grid.

 and on Facebook

Here’s how Daytona is honoring Dale Earnhardt Jr. at the Coke Zero 400

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJun 26, 2017, 2:28 PM EDT

Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s farewell tour began last weekend with his final NASCAR Cup Series start at Sonoma Raceway.

It will pick up steam this weekend at one of the track’s synonymous with the Earnhardt name – Daytona International Speedway.

Even though Earnhardt left the door open on Friday to a potential future start in the Daytona 500, the track is approaching Saturday’s Coke Zero 400 as if it will be his last at the 2.5-mile track as a driver.

With the Hendrick Motorsports driver gearing up for his 36th points race there, the track has announced how it will be honoring Earnhardt’s career, which includes four points wins, among them two victories in the Daytona 500.

The track will have a “#Daletona mosaic,” which will be located in the Axalta Injector. The mosaic will be made up of printed off photos of Earnhardt and Daytona that fans submit via Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag.

Here are the other ways Daytona is honoring Earnhardt this weekend.

·   No. 88 logo painted in the tri-oval grass.

·   Special video during pre-race ceremonies.

·  Earnhardt Daytona highlights display and photo opportunity in the UNOH Fanzone.

·  Dale Jr. #APPRECI88ION Lap on Lap 88 for fans to stand and recognize Earnhardt.

· Earnhardt greatest moments at Daytona bracket challenge at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com/dalejr

The 59th Coke Zero 400 will be broadcast at 7:30 p.m. ET on July 1 on NBC.

and on Facebook

Comcast NBCUniversal to sponsor Matt Tifft’s Xfinity car at Daytona

Courtesy: Comcast/Joe Gibbs Racing
Leave a comment
By NBC SportsJun 26, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

Comcast NBCUniversal will partner with Joe Gibbs Racing to sponsor Matt Tifft’s Xfinity car this weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

Tifft will drive the NBCUniversal Salute to Service Toyota Camry. Comcast NBCUniversal will celebrate the U.S. military during this weekend’s NASCAR Salutes event at Daytona by hosting more than 50 local service members and their families.

The U.S. Secretary of Defense recently named Comcast NBCUniversal as a recipient of the 2017 Secretary of Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Freedom Award, the highest honor the Department of Defense awards to employers for support of their National Guard and Reserve employees. Comcast NBCUniversal is on track to hire more than 10,000 veterans, National Guard and Reserve members and military spouses by the end of this year.

“Comcast NBCUniversal is honored to recognize those who have served our country through our Salute to Service partnership with Matt Tifft and Joe Gibbs Racing,” says Carol Eggert, Senior Vice President of Military and Veteran Affairs, Comcast Cable, and Brigadier General (Ret.), U.S. Army. “We support our nation’s military community and value the tremendous contributions of those who serve our country.”

Fans can tune in at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday for the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 on NBCSN. At that race, Comcast NBCUniversal will host about 50 local service members and their families from military bases in Florida and Georgia, providing a VIP experience that includes grandstand tickets and access to activities and events. The company also worked with NASCAR to replace the Xfinity windshield header on all NASCAR Xfinity Series cars with the names of military installations from all five branches.  Examples include: Patrick Air Force Base 45th Space Wing; USCG Station Port Canaveral; and the 514th Air Mobility Wing out of Trenton, NJ.

“It is a true honor to partner with Comcast and NBCUniversal for NASCAR Salutes this weekend in Daytona, and specifically to recognize the 3rd Infantry Division out of Fort Stewart, Georgia on our car,” says Tifft. “NASCAR has always done a tremendous job recognizing our military members and their families, and the commitment Comcast has to those who serve our country is incredible. I’m just thankful to have a chance to be a part of it all.”

This year, Comcast NBCUniversal ranked in the top 10 on Military Times’ “Best for Vets Employers” list, No. 4 on GI Jobs Magazine’s 2017 “Military Friendly Employer” list, and No. 1 in Military Spouse magazine’s “Top 100 Military Spouse Friendly Employers” list.  Beyond hiring, the company has also engaged with and supported the military community in a variety of ways.  In the past year alone, Comcast has streamed the Summer Olympics to active duty and retired military personnel and their families at no cost; helped members of the military community to start their own businesses through its national partnership with Bunker Labs; and through NBC News, the company has highlighted the challenges that military caregivers face as part of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation Hidden Heroes campaign.