Eddie Pardue named crew chief for Jeffrey Earnhardt’s No. 33 car

Comcast NBCUniversal will partner with Joe Gibbs Racing to sponsor Matt Tifft’s Xfinity car this weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

Tifft will drive the NBCUniversal Salute to Service Toyota Camry. Comcast NBCUniversal will celebrate the U.S. military during this weekend’s NASCAR Salutes event at Daytona by hosting more than 50 local service members and their families.

The U.S. Secretary of Defense recently named Comcast NBCUniversal as a recipient of the 2017 Secretary of Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Freedom Award, the highest honor the Department of Defense awards to employers for support of their National Guard and Reserve employees. Comcast NBCUniversal is on track to hire more than 10,000 veterans, National Guard and Reserve members and military spouses by the end of this year.

“Comcast NBCUniversal is honored to recognize those who have served our country through our Salute to Service partnership with Matt Tifft and Joe Gibbs Racing,” says Carol Eggert, Senior Vice President of Military and Veteran Affairs, Comcast Cable, and Brigadier General (Ret.), U.S. Army. “We support our nation’s military community and value the tremendous contributions of those who serve our country.”

Fans can tune in at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday for the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 on NBCSN. At that race, Comcast NBCUniversal will host about 50 local service members and their families from military bases in Florida and Georgia, providing a VIP experience that includes grandstand tickets and access to activities and events. The company also worked with NASCAR to replace the Xfinity windshield header on all NASCAR Xfinity Series cars with the names of military installations from all five branches. Examples include: Patrick Air Force Base 45th Space Wing; USCG Station Port Canaveral; and the 514th Air Mobility Wing out of Trenton, NJ.

“It is a true honor to partner with Comcast and NBCUniversal for NASCAR Salutes this weekend in Daytona, and specifically to recognize the 3rd Infantry Division out of Fort Stewart, Georgia on our car,” says Tifft. “NASCAR has always done a tremendous job recognizing our military members and their families, and the commitment Comcast has to those who serve our country is incredible. I’m just thankful to have a chance to be a part of it all.”

This year, Comcast NBCUniversal ranked in the top 10 on Military Times’ “Best for Vets Employers” list, No. 4 on GI Jobs Magazine’s 2017 “Military Friendly Employer” list, and No. 1 in Military Spouse magazine’s “Top 100 Military Spouse Friendly Employers” list. Beyond hiring, the company has also engaged with and supported the military community in a variety of ways. In the past year alone, Comcast has streamed the Summer Olympics to active duty and retired military personnel and their families at no cost; helped members of the military community to start their own businesses through its national partnership with Bunker Labs; and through NBC News, the company has highlighted the challenges that military caregivers face as part of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation Hidden Heroes campaign.