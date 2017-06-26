Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Comcast NBCUniversal to sponsor Matt Tifft’s Xfinity car at Daytona

By NBC SportsJun 26, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

Comcast NBCUniversal will partner with Joe Gibbs Racing to sponsor Matt Tifft’s Xfinity car this weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

Tifft will drive the NBCUniversal Salute to Service Toyota Camry. Comcast NBCUniversal will celebrate the U.S. military during this weekend’s NASCAR Salutes event at Daytona by hosting more than 50 local service members and their families.

The U.S. Secretary of Defense recently named Comcast NBCUniversal as a recipient of the 2017 Secretary of Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Freedom Award, the highest honor the Department of Defense awards to employers for support of their National Guard and Reserve employees. Comcast NBCUniversal is on track to hire more than 10,000 veterans, National Guard and Reserve members and military spouses by the end of this year.

“Comcast NBCUniversal is honored to recognize those who have served our country through our Salute to Service partnership with Matt Tifft and Joe Gibbs Racing,” says Carol Eggert, Senior Vice President of Military and Veteran Affairs, Comcast Cable, and Brigadier General (Ret.), U.S. Army. “We support our nation’s military community and value the tremendous contributions of those who serve our country.”

Fans can tune in at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday for the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 on NBCSN. At that race, Comcast NBCUniversal will host about 50 local service members and their families from military bases in Florida and Georgia, providing a VIP experience that includes grandstand tickets and access to activities and events. The company also worked with NASCAR to replace the Xfinity windshield header on all NASCAR Xfinity Series cars with the names of military installations from all five branches.  Examples include: Patrick Air Force Base 45th Space Wing; USCG Station Port Canaveral; and the 514th Air Mobility Wing out of Trenton, NJ.

“It is a true honor to partner with Comcast and NBCUniversal for NASCAR Salutes this weekend in Daytona, and specifically to recognize the 3rd Infantry Division out of Fort Stewart, Georgia on our car,” says Tifft. “NASCAR has always done a tremendous job recognizing our military members and their families, and the commitment Comcast has to those who serve our country is incredible. I’m just thankful to have a chance to be a part of it all.”

This year, Comcast NBCUniversal ranked in the top 10 on Military Times’ “Best for Vets Employers” list, No. 4 on GI Jobs Magazine’s 2017 “Military Friendly Employer” list, and No. 1 in Military Spouse magazine’s “Top 100 Military Spouse Friendly Employers” list.  Beyond hiring, the company has also engaged with and supported the military community in a variety of ways.  In the past year alone, Comcast has streamed the Summer Olympics to active duty and retired military personnel and their families at no cost; helped members of the military community to start their own businesses through its national partnership with Bunker Labs; and through NBC News, the company has highlighted the challenges that military caregivers face as part of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation Hidden Heroes campaign.

Here’s how Daytona is honoring Dale Earnhardt Jr. at the Coke Zero 400

By Daniel McFadinJun 26, 2017, 2:28 PM EDT

Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s farewell tour began last weekend with his final NASCAR Cup Series start at Sonoma Raceway.

It will pick up steam this weekend at one of the track’s synonymous with the Earnhardt name – Daytona International Speedway.

Even though Earnhardt left the door open on Friday to a potential future start in the Daytona 500, the track is approaching Saturday’s Coke Zero 400 as if it will be his last at the 2.5-mile track as a driver.

With the Hendrick Motorsports driver gearing up for his 36th points race there, the track has announced how it will be honoring Earnhardt’s career, which includes four points wins, among them two victories in the Daytona 500.

The track will have a “#Daletona mosaic,” which will be located in the Axalta Injector. The mosaic will be made up of printed off photos of Earnhardt and Daytona that fans submit via Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag.

Here are the other ways Daytona is honoring Earnhardt this weekend.

·   No. 88 logo painted in the tri-oval grass.

·   Special video during pre-race ceremonies.

·  Earnhardt Daytona highlights display and photo opportunity in the UNOH Fanzone.

·  Dale Jr. #APPRECI88ION Lap on Lap 88 for fans to stand and recognize Earnhardt.

· Earnhardt greatest moments at Daytona bracket challenge at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com/dalejr

The 59th Coke Zero 400 will be broadcast at 7:30 p.m. ET on July 1 on NBC.

NASCAR to review Kasey Kahne crash into concrete barrier

By Dustin LongJun 26, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT

Kasey Kahne’s last-lap crash into a concrete barrier at Sonoma Raceway raised questions about why there wasn’t an energy-absorbing SAFER barrier in that location.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, discussed the matter Monday on “The Morning Drive.’’

“In terms of NASCAR racing, I think a lot of times fans think that NASCAR is the only racing that occurs on a specific track,’’ O’Donnell said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “When you look at a track like when we’re at Sonoma, every day there is something different going on at that facility. What we’ve got to do is think about all those factors, and then when we race how does it impact, obviously, our product and the track be as safe as possible.

“We have what we believe to be the safest conditions going into that facility. Any time you see a hit like that, obviously, you’re going to learn and react and see what we can do. In this case, that’s something we’ll take a quick look at for sure, looking at the angle. One of the things on road courses you’ve got to keep in mind is the trajectory of the hit, when a car bounces off the wall does it come right back into the racing surface and that’s a tight area potentially at Sonoma.

“I think you’ll see us react quickly  with the safety and make sure that if a SAFER barrier needs to be in there, we’ll make that happens for sure.’’

Kahne crashed at the end of the frontstretch after an incident with Kevin O’Connell.

Kahne was uninjured in the accident but the car suffered significant damage.

After the race, Kahne described what happened.

“It was a hard hit. No. 15 (O’Connell), no clue who he is, I saw him a lot today lapping him, but he went low down the front stretch and then just, I was going to his outside and he just turned right and just hit me, put me straight in the wall getting the white flag there. No clue what he was thinking.”

Tony Stewart, Dale Earnhardt Jr. praise NASCAR for restraint on debris cautions

By Dustin LongJun 26, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT

A week after Tony Stewart and Dale Earnhardt Jr. were critical of NASCAR for debris cautions late in races, both applauded the sanctioning body for allowing the final half of Sunday’s Cup race at Sonoma to run caution-free until an accident on the final lap.

“There was a lot of opportunity that you could have got that debris caution or whatever during the race, but it was nice to see that the race actually got to play out,’’ Stewart said after Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick won at Sonoma.

A week ago, Stewart tweeted his frustration with a debris caution on Lap 181 of the 200-lap race at Michigan International Speedway. Two cautions for accidents followed, including one for Stewart’s driver, Clint Bowyer. Stewart later tweeted how “so many drivers and teams day was ruined by the result of another “debris” caution towards the end of the race.’’

Earnhardt joined in his displeasure, saying on Periscope after the Michigan race that “with the stages, I don’t know why they’ve got to throw so many damn debris caution yellows.’’

Monday morning, Earnhardt was appreciative of NASCAR allowing the Sonoma race to run without a caution for so long.

“We talked about NASCAR throwing a lot of debris yellows at Michigan and in the weeks prior to that, there were a lot of questionable cautions in the Cup races,’’ Earnhardt said. “This particular weekend, I think they were trying to make a statement to not throw any unnecessary yellows. Guys were spinning off the race track and crashing. A lot of things going on late in that race in Sonoma and they let it play out.

“I saw some of Tony Stewart’s comments postrace about how he was proud of NASCAR for letting the race play out naturally. I thought that was a great way to put it.’’

The next-to-last caution period was from Lap 52-54. There wasn’t another caution until Lap 110, the final lap, when Kasey Kahne crashed.

Of the six caution flags in Sunday’s race, one was for debris.

Since 2010, the Cup race at Sonoma has averaged 0.75 debris cautions per race. There were no debris cautions at Sonoma in 2010, ’12 and ’13. Last year’s race had two debris cautions, the most since 2010.

A study by NBC Sports revealed that debris cautions this season have been among their lowest total in years. Entering the Sonoma race, the 12 debris yellows this season were the fewest in 14 years at that point.

NASCAR on NBC podcast, Ep. 85: Max Papis on his bond with a Jimmie Johnson he knew then and now

By Nate RyanJun 26, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

The first time Max Papis saw Jimmie Johnson 20 years ago, he saw a stock-car driver – even though the future seven-time Cup champion then was unrecognizable in many ways.

Long before he became a health-conscious triathlete and cyclist in his spare time, Johnson was a pudgy off-road driver who was helping set up an awning for Papis’ CART IndyCar team at the Long Beach Grand Prix.

“Jimmie was pretty chubby back then,” Papis said with a laugh during an episode of the NASCAR on NBC podcast. “I was joking with him and said ‘So, are you training to become a stock-car driver?’ Back then, a stock car driver was thought of having a bigger build.”

Eight years later, Papis watched his first Cup race at Sonoma Raceway, where Johnson started on the front row. By then, Papis had begun testing cars for Hendrick Motorsports, developing a bond with Johnson. After once teasing him about his fitness, Papis often has trained with the fitness-conscious Johnson, giving him his first heart-rate monitor as a gift.

“The relationship with Jimmie is something dear to my heart, one of those things that extended way beyond racing,” Papis said. “From setting up an awning to becoming a seven-time champion, it’s just an honor to see that good things can happen to good people.”

With Johnson’s support, good things have happened to Papis. The veteran of NASCAR, IndyCar, sports cars and Formula One developed a safer high-performance steering wheel that Johnson was among the first to use. Max Papis Innovations steering wheels quickly became a popular choice for NASCAR drivers. All 40 starters in the 2017 Daytona 500 used an MPI steering wheel.

“I’m just amazed how a dream can come true, servicing the sport, providing better safety can lead into something creating a business,” said Papis, whose company also makes steering wheels for Late Model, sprint car, off road and drag racing. “This is a true American dream.”

During his appearance on the podcast, Papis also discussed:

–His memories of racing in the IndyCar series;

–A long career in various racing disciplines (and which he considers to be the most pure);

–His work in tutoring young NASCAR drivers such as William Byron.

Papis also will appear on NASCAR America today from 5:30-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN, breaking down Kevin Harvick’s win at Sonoma Raceway with Leigh Diffey, Dale Jarrett and Jeff Burton.

You can listen to the podcast by clicking on the AudioBoom embed below or download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts by clicking here. The free subscription will provide automatic downloads of new episodes to your smartphone.

It also is available on Stitcher by clicking here and also can be found on Google Play, Spotify and a host of other smartphone apps.