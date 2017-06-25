Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

What drivers said after Sonoma race

By Dustin LongJun 25, 2017, 7:06 PM EDT

Drivers had plenty to say after Sunday’s race at Sonoma Raceway. Here’s what they said:

Kevin Harvick — Winner: “To finally check this one off the list. I feel like we have been close a couple times but never put it all together. Being so close to home and having raced here so much, this was one that was on the top of the list and today we were able to check that box.”

Clint Bowyer — Finished 2nd: “You get there back in traffic and you’re so much faster than them, you have to check up to save a mistake. You run over them and you don’t mean to; you get frustrated and get a little bit farther behind and a little bit farther behind. I saw (Kyle Larson) check up and I get into him and I was thinking, ‘Well, we’ll both survive this’. And then all of a sudden (AJ Allmendinger) was coming through and I smoked him and hurt the left front. We were fast all weekend. With clean air and an long run, that’s always my strong suit. We got the long run, we just hard to start dead last to get it.”

Brad Keselowski — Finished 3rd: “We didn’t have the qualifying fun we wanted. We had amazing race pace. That’s a credit to everyone at Team Penske. It felt really good. I just wish I could run this race again I think I might have had better car than driver today and I learned a lot. Just an amazing fun day.”

Denny Hamlin — Finished 4th: “It was good, definitely had a great car. We didn’t have quite enough at the end. We did have real short run speed. We didn’t’ really have great long run speed. We had just had good middle speed and that worked out for us. We had good pit strategy and really passed a lot of cars today and that’s about what we had.”

Kurt Busch — Finished 7th: “I had a left-rear question, if it was going down or not. I went through four righthanders trying to make the call on if the left-rear was going to go down. I might have messed up a Stewart-Haas 1-2-3. I am happy for Kevin and Bowyer. We were about a third-place car. We were hanging with Denny (Hamlin) and Kyle (Busch) most of the day. I had to pit just to make sure with the tire. We went from 17th back up to seventh. It was a good charge at the end, just didn’t get that top five we wanted.’’

Chase Elliott – Finished 8th: “Just solid day. Good execution on pit road. Guys called great strategy and got us a decent finish.”

Ryan Blaney — Finished 9th: “It was pretty physical out there. We had a long green-flag run there at the end. There were some different strategies and we kind of played to the side of if there was a caution at the end we would be in a good spot. That is why we had some of the oldest tires out there. We were still able to make moves and pass some cars. I think we ended up ninth, so that is a good day for us. It is good to end up about where we should have. Where we deserved. A big improvement from last year so that is nice.”

Jamie McMurray – Finished 10th: “I thought we were going to be fourth or fifth and some of those guys pitted and actually ran us back down with tires, which you normally don’t see. We normally don’t have that long of a green flag run, but overall really good day.”

Joey Logano — Finished 12th: “We had a pretty good car and made adjustments to make it better, probably a top-five car once we had it going but I sped down pit road. We had the winning strategy and scored a lot of stage points. With a little more speed we maybe could have won the thing. I just sped down pit road and lost so much track position after that. That one stings a little bit.”

Jimmie Johnson – Finished 13th: “I had no earthly idea what was going on. I passed so many cars. I don’t even know what strategy won.  It was very difficult to know what was going on from inside the car. I would assume that caused a lot of great viewing and entertainment that was fun to watch, but I had no clue what was going on out there.”

Kasey Kahne — Finished 24th: “It was a hard hit. No. 15 (Kevin O’Connell), no clue who he is, I saw him a lot today lapping him, but he went low down the front stretch and then just, I was going to his outside and he just turned right and just hit me, put me straight in the wall getting the white flag there. No clue what he was thinking. You obviously don’t know what he’s doing either. But we had a better car the longer the day went. Just really tight early and the guys kept working on it and we got better and better. I have no clue where we were running, but we were definitely much better at the end than we were at the start and passed some cars later on.”

Erik Jones — Finished 25th: “It was a long day. You know, learning all day and come home with a top 25 is all we really wanted to do.’’

AJ ALLMENDINGER — Finished 35th: “I don’t know what happened there. I just noticed what was going to be our final pit stop I kind of looked down and just noticed the battery starting to die. From there that was it. Shutting all the switches off and everything wasn’t going to work. I’m mad at myself for not driving very well. The car was pretty good.  That first stint was good. The No. 78 (Martin Truex) was pretty good, but thought we were going to be okay. I just didn’t drive very well and just bad luck again.”

MARTIN TRUEX JR — Finished 37th: “After we made that last pit stop, when we lost the lead to (Kevin) Harvick, soon as I left pit road, I lost a cylinder. I was surprised we were able to keep up with them as well as we could on seven, but just shows how strong the car was. Just wasn’t meant to be today.”

RICKY STENHOUSE JR — Finished 38th: “They were three-wide in front of us trying to go through Turn 4 which never works. They were all dive-bombing each other and then (Danica Patrick) got spinning and I tried to go low and she just kept coming down the track. We just clipped it a little bit and tore the left front up too bad to continue. It is a bummer for our day. We felt like we had probably a decent Sonoma car for us. Really just wanted to get out there and make laps. I thought we were decent on the long run, just trying to get there.”

Brad Keselowski enjoys ‘every moment’ of best Sonoma finish of career

By Daniel McFadinJun 25, 2017, 8:07 PM EDT

Before Sunday, Brad Keselowski had never finished better than 10th and had only led seven laps in his Cup career at Sonoma Raceway.

The Team Penske driver improved those stats significantly by finishing third in the Toyota/Save Mart 350, a race he enjoyed “every moment” of.

He did it after leading 17 laps in the middle of the race’s final segment in a pit strategy bid that never came to fruition.

“It looked like it was putting us behind, but we had such a great long‑run car that it played back out for us, which was great,” Keselowski said. “In fact, I think we were hoping to catch a yellow and didn’t catch it. If we would have, I think that would have been the race‑winning move.”

Instead, after battling with teammate Joey Logano for a time, Keselowski pitted with 17 laps to go. But both he and Clint Bowyer were able to charge to the front as the laps dwindled down and the leaders began conserving fuel.

“When you have a car that great, you just ‑‑ you really enjoy every moment of it, and today was a day I really enjoyed,” Keselowski said.

Keselowski now has just one track where he’s never scored a top-five finish: Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Keselowski finished 28th in Stage 1 and second in Stage 2 behind Jimmie Johnson.

The only blemish on Keselowski’s day was a run-in with Bowyer on Lap 23, when he made contact with Bowyer in Turn 8 and sent the No. 14 Ford spinning off course. The contact left Keselowski’s left-front fender bent out of shape, but it never caused him any problems.

“I had the slip‑up there and got into Clint and that really stank, but other than that, just an incredible race car, and really a pleasure to drive,” Keselowski said.

Sitting at fifth in the points, the Team Penske driver now heads to Daytona where he will attempt to defend his win in last year’s Coke Zero 400. Keselowski won the summer race at Daytona and the following race at Kentucky last year.

It’s not over for Bowyer until it’s over – with a runner-up finish at Sonoma

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 25, 2017, 8:07 PM EDT

It may have been inadvertent, but Clint Bowyer channeled the late Baseball Hall of Famer Yogi Berra after Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

Berra was known for many sayings, including “it ain’t over ‘til it’s over.”

For Bowyer to get to the “over” point – a second-place finish – he went on a wild ride, tearing up his Stewart-Haas Racing Ford by making contact with a number of drivers, as well as spinning out at one point.

“You’re not down and out until you’re out,” Bowyer quipped with a Yogi-like explanation, tying his season-best finish (Bristol in April) and earned his third top-five of 2017.

Despite his Ford looking like it been through a demolition derby, it still held together to help deliver a 1-2 Stewart-Haas Racing finish with race winner Kevin Harvick.

“You run over them and you don’t mean to; you get frustrated and get a little bit farther behind and a little bit farther behind,” Bowyer said of his car’s condition.

Among the incidents Bowyer was involved in was a tangle with pole sitter Kyle Larson and A.J. Allmendinger.

“I saw (Larson) check up and I get into him, and I was thinking, ‘Well, we’ll both survive this,’” Bowyer said. “And then all of a sudden (Allmendinger) was coming through him and I smoked him and hurt the left front.

“We were fast all weekend. With clean air and a long run, that’s always my strong suit.”

The key to Bowyer’s strong finish was a long run leading to the checkered flag.

“Thank God we got a long run there, I was out of tires,” Bowyer said. “By the time I got done tearing the hell out of my car, I was out of tires.

“Those stages, you know, I mean, obviously this is the first crack at it. That’s what lends to tore-up race cars. It’s such a short stage, there was some technical strategy that you’ve got to try to play and get track position, and then all of a sudden you’re on the bad side of tires trying to hold guys off and you’re blocking.”

In 12 starts on the 1.99-mile road course, he has one win, seven top-five and nine top-10 finishes.

“You know, it’s just patience and try to take care of my stuff,” Bowyer said when asked about the key to his success at Sonoma. “I just do all my normal stuff that’s always gotten me to be good out here.

“And thank God I got that long run and was able to lean on some of my expertise here, if there is any, just taking care of my stuff and babying it and not spinning the tires and being good on the end back of a run.”

Now that Harvick has broken through for his first win of the season, and teammate Kurt Busch won the season-opening Daytona 500, Bowyer said his time to win is at hand.

“Let’s face it, yeah, we’ve got to win,“ Bowyer said. “We need a win in a big way, and today would have been a great win.

“But after everything that happened, I mean, to get second place is, I guess, really good, as a matter of fact.”

Rodney Childers not bothered by Martin Truex Jr.’s woes

By Dustin LongJun 25, 2017, 7:49 PM EDT

Winning crew chief Rodney Childers didn’t shed a tear when Martin Truex Jr., who led a race-high 25 laps, fell out late in Sunday’s Cup race at Sonoma Raceway with engine issues.

Childers, who guided Kevin Harvick to the win, was asked in a press conference after the race that while he might not like to see competitors drop out of the race, how much did it benefit his team that Truex exited early.

“Well, you talking about before or after he said, ‘Tell Harvick to kiss my ass.’ ?” Childers said. “After he said that, I don’t think he was going to win anyway. We didn’t have a very good car that run before. We made some adjustments and the car was a lot better that last run. That’s all.”

A spokesperson for Furniture Row Racing told NBC Sports said that Childers’ comment about Truex was the first he heard of that remark.

The win is the first of the season for Harvick and Childers and puts Harvick in the playoffs. Truex has a series-high 21 playoff points after scoring a stage win Sunday. Harvick has eight playoff points after scoring five for the race win.

Results from Cup race at Sonoma Raceway

By Nate RyanJun 25, 2017, 7:17 PM EDT

Kevin Harvick scored his first victory of the 2017 season and his first at Sonoma Raceway, easily winning the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

Harvick’s No. 14 Ford qualified for the playoffs with his 36th career victory in Cup and second on a road course. Harvick also won in 2006 at Watkins Glen International.

Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Clint Bowyer finished second, followed by Brad Keselowski Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was sixth, the highest-finishing Chevrolet driver. Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and Jamie McMurray rounded out the top 10.

Martin Truex Jr. won the first stage for his series-leading 11th stage victory of the season but finished 37thth because of an engine failure.

Jimmie Johnson was victorious in the second stage, the first stage win of his career.

Click here for the results of Sunday’s race at Sonoma.