Jimmie Johnson triumphs in Stage 2 at Sonoma for first stage win of season

Jimmie Johnson led the final 11 laps to win Stage 2 of the NASCAR Cup Series event at Sonoma Raceway.
Despite having three race wins this season, it is Johnson’s first stage win.
With several cars pitting in the closing laps of the stage, the top 10 were Johnson, Brad Keselowski, Matt Kenseth, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Ryan Blaney, Austin Dillon, Chase Elliott and Ryan Newman.
On the second green-flag lap of the stage, Danica Patrick wrecked in Turn 4 after contact beneath her car between Kyle Larson and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Earnhardt was forced into Patrick, who spun and was then hit by Ricky Stenhouse Jr., whose Ford was too damaged to continue.
It was the second wreck to include Earnhardt and Patrick.
On Lap 34, AJ Allmendinger spun in Turn 11, causing the field to bottleneck behind him. Allmendinger made contact with Clint Bowyer. Kyle Busch suffered damage to his grille in the bottleneck.
On Lap 40, the second caution of the stage was displayed for debris.
With six laps left in the stage, Daniel Suarez was spun by Billy Johnson in the No. 43 but continued on.
Martin Truex Jr. led the most laps (25), as well as won Stage 1 in Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.
But that wasn’t enough for Truex to get to victory lane, as the motor in his Toyota Camry let go with 23 laps to go in the scheduled 110-lap event.
Truex was running third and had been driving on seven cylinders for at least 10 laps when he pitted for service. His crew raised the hood on the car and tried to find the problem.
Upon leaving his pit stall, smoke came out from the rear of his car, he came to a stop before the pit road exit, and then took the car to the garage.
“It’s very disappointing, we were sitting there running second on seven cylinders,” Truex told Fox Sports 1. “This Toyota was so good today. It was a crazy fast car.
“Sometimes, these things happen. We made good power, just weren’t able to go the whole distance today.”
With his Stage 1 win, Truex continues to have a dominating lead in the series with 11 stage wins.
Martin Truex Jr. led eight laps, including the final three, to win Stage 1 of the NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma Raceway.
It is his 11th stage win of the season, which leads all drivers. He’s won the first stage in three of the last four races.
After a flurry of pit stops in the final laps of the stage, the top 10 were Truex, AJ Allmendinger, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Trevor Bayne, Austin Dillon, Kasey Kahne and Clint Bowyer.
Daniel Suarez pitted on Lap 3 after he flat-spotted his tires entering Turn 11. The same happened to Kyle Busch, who pitted on Lap 5. Busch was in 32nd to start the second stage. after being called for a speeding penalty on his second pit stop.
The first caution occurred on Lap 13. Dale Earnhardt Jr., running in seventh behind Danica Patrick, attempted to pass Patrick as they approached Turn 11. He then lost control, sending his No. 88 Chevrolet sliding through the apron.
He slid back onto the course where Patrick ran into his right side. Earnhardt also clipped Larson.
Both continued on. Earnhardt finished the stage in 36th and Patrick in 37th.
The second stage is 25 laps and the final stage will be 60 laps.
Bad luck struck early for Dale Earnhardt Jr., Danica Patrick and pole sitter Kyle Larson in Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.
The trio were entering Turn 11 at the conclusion of Lap 13 when Earnhardt locked his brakes and spun. He slid back into the middle of the lane, clipped the right rear of Larson’s car, while Patrick could not stop and hit Earnhardt in the middle of the right side.
All three cars suffered minor to moderate damage. When the race restarted on Lap 19, Larson had fallen back to 14th, Patrick was 24th and Earnhardt was 25th. Earnhardt also was penalized for speeding while exiting pit road. It was his sixth speeding penalty of the season.
Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski were at the front of the field on the ensuing restart.
UPDATED:
Patrick was involved in another wreck not of her own doing on Lap 31. Kyle Larson pinched Dale Earnhardt Jr., who got into the rear of Patrick’s car, spinning her. Patrick’s boyfriend, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., could not avoid her car and sustained heavy, race-ending damage to his Roush Fenway Racing Ford.
“I tried to get down below it and hit it,” Stenhouse told Fox Sports 1. “It’s just unfortunate. … All in all, we were trying to bide our time and save our tires. Now we’ve got Goodyears left that aren’t going to be used.”
Patrick, meanwhile, asked over her team radio, “Who is that dumb?” She was later told it was Larson, but she didn’t reply.
Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to win today’s Cup race at Sonoma Raceway.
Nate Ryan
Kyle Busch. With Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart gone, Busch can lay claim to solidifying his claim as the greatest active road-course driver in NASCAR’s premier series. A win Sunday would be his fifth in Cup.
Dustin Long
Jamie McMurray. Chip Ganassi Racing collects another win after Kyle Larson‘s victory last weekend at Michigan.
Daniel McFadin
Jamie McMurray upstages his teammate, Kyle Larson, for his first Cup win since 2013. Dark horse: Danica Patrick.
Jerry Bonkowski
Kyle Larson. The points leader is at his home track in front of family and friends, going for a second straight win and third of the season. He’s the hottest driver going — and continues on Sunday.