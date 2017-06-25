Jimmie Johnson triumphs in Stage 2 at Sonoma for first stage win of season

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jimmie Johnson led the final 11 laps to win Stage 2 of the NASCAR Cup Series event at Sonoma Raceway.

Despite having three race wins this season, it is Johnson’s first stage win.

With several cars pitting in the closing laps of the stage, the top 10 were Johnson, Brad Keselowski, Matt Kenseth, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Ryan Blaney, Austin Dillon, Chase Elliott and Ryan Newman.

On the second green-flag lap of the stage, Danica Patrick wrecked in Turn 4 after contact beneath her car between Kyle Larson and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Earnhardt was forced into Patrick, who spun and was then hit by Ricky Stenhouse Jr., whose Ford was too damaged to continue.

It was the second wreck to include Earnhardt and Patrick.

On Lap 34, AJ Allmendinger spun in Turn 11, causing the field to bottleneck behind him. Allmendinger made contact with Clint Bowyer. Kyle Busch suffered damage to his grille in the bottleneck.

On Lap 40, the second caution of the stage was displayed for debris.

With six laps left in the stage, Daniel Suarez was spun by Billy Johnson in the No. 43 but continued on.