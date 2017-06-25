Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Earnhardt, Danica, Larson in early tangle at Sonoma; Patrick hit later by Stenhouse

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 25, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT

Bad luck struck early for Dale Earnhardt Jr., Danica Patrick and pole sitter Kyle Larson in Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

The trio were entering Turn 11 at the conclusion of Lap 13 when Earnhardt locked his brakes and spun. He slid back into the middle of the lane, clipped the right rear of Larson’s car, while Patrick could not stop and hit Earnhardt in the middle of the right side.

All three cars suffered minor to moderate damage. When the race restarted on Lap 19, Larson had fallen back to 14th, Patrick was 24th and Earnhardt was 25th. Earnhardt also was penalized for speeding while exiting pit road. It was his sixth speeding penalty of the season.

Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski were at the front of the field on the ensuing restart.

UPDATED:

Patrick was involved in another wreck not of her own doing on Lap 31. Kyle Larson pinched Dale Earnhardt Jr., who got into the rear of Patrick’s car, spinning her. Patrick’s boyfriend, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., could not avoid her car and sustained heavy, race-ending damage to his Roush Fenway Racing Ford.

“I tried to get down below it and hit it,” Stenhouse told Fox Sports 1. “It’s just unfortunate. … All in all, we were trying to bide our time and save our tires. Now we’ve got Goodyears left that aren’t going to be used.”

Patrick, meanwhile, asked over her team radio, “Who is that dumb?” She was later told it was Larson, but she didn’t reply.

We’ll have videos of both incidents after today’s race. Please check back then.

 

Jimmie Johnson triumphs in Stage 2 at Sonoma for first stage win of season

By Daniel McFadinJun 25, 2017, 4:54 PM EDT

Jimmie Johnson led the final 11 laps to win Stage 2 of the NASCAR Cup Series event at Sonoma Raceway.

Despite having three race wins this season, it is Johnson’s first stage win.

With several cars pitting in the closing laps of the stage, the top 10 were Johnson, Brad Keselowski, Matt Kenseth, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Ryan Blaney, Austin Dillon, Chase Elliott and Ryan Newman.

On the second green-flag lap of the stage, Danica Patrick wrecked in Turn 4 after contact beneath her car between Kyle Larson and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Earnhardt was forced into Patrick, who spun and was then hit by Ricky Stenhouse Jr., whose Ford was too damaged to continue.

It was the second wreck to include Earnhardt and Patrick.

On Lap 34, AJ Allmendinger spun in Turn 11, causing the field to bottleneck behind him. Allmendinger made contact with Clint Bowyer. Kyle Busch suffered damage to his grille in the bottleneck.

On Lap 40, the second caution of the stage was displayed for debris.

With six laps left in the stage, Daniel Suarez was spun by Billy Johnson in the No. 43 but continued on.

Martin Truex Jr. captures opening stage at Sonoma Raceway, 11th stage victory of year

By Daniel McFadinJun 25, 2017, 4:10 PM EDT

Martin Truex Jr. led eight laps, including the final three, to win Stage 1 of the NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma Raceway.

It is his 11th stage win of the season, which leads all drivers. He’s won the first stage in three of the last four races.

After a flurry of pit stops in the final laps of the stage, the top 10 were Truex, AJ Allmendinger, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Trevor Bayne, Austin Dillon, Kasey Kahne and Clint Bowyer.

Daniel Suarez pitted on Lap 3 after he flat-spotted his tires entering Turn 11. The same happened to Kyle Busch, who pitted on Lap 5. Busch was in 32nd to start the second stage. after being called for a speeding penalty on his second pit stop.

The first caution occurred on Lap 13. Dale Earnhardt Jr., running in seventh behind Danica Patrick, attempted to pass Patrick as they approached Turn 11. He then lost control, sending his No. 88 Chevrolet sliding through the apron.

He slid back onto the course where Patrick ran into his right side. Earnhardt also clipped Larson.

Both continued on. Earnhardt finished the stage in 36th and Patrick in 37th.

The second stage is 25 laps and the final stage will be 60 laps.

Staff picks for today’s Cup race at Sonoma

By NBC SportsJun 25, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to win today’s Cup race at Sonoma Raceway.

Nate Ryan

Kyle Busch. With Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart gone, Busch can lay claim to solidifying his claim as the greatest active road-course driver in NASCAR’s premier series. A win Sunday would be his fifth in Cup.

Dustin Long

Jamie McMurray. Chip Ganassi Racing collects another win after Kyle Larson‘s victory last weekend at Michigan.

Daniel McFadin

Jamie McMurray upstages his teammate, Kyle Larson, for his first Cup win since 2013. Dark horse: Danica Patrick.

Jerry Bonkowski

Kyle Larson. The points leader is at his home track in front of family and friends, going for a second straight win and third of the season. He’s the hottest driver going — and continues on Sunday. 

Cup drivers in uncharted territory – stage racing on a road course

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 25, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

For the most part, stage racing has brought added excitement and different forms of strategy to NASCAR Cup competition in the first 15 races of the season.

But how stage racing will impact Sunday’s road course race at Sonoma Raceway remains a mystery that won’t be answered until the checkered flag falls in the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

First of all, the first stage ends on Lap 25 and the second stage ends on Lap 50 of the 110-lap race.

How those stages change the pit stop strategies devised by crew chiefs can range from little impact to radical changes.

While much of the strategy onus will fall upon crew chiefs, Cup drivers are also concerned how much stage racing will impact their race. Here’s what some of them are thinking about:

Sonoma polesitter, Cup points leader and Michigan winner Kyle Larson: “Yeah, I think stage racing or the stages will play into effect. I still haven’t talked to my engineers about it. We will have a pre-race meeting (Sunday) and kind of go over what their race plan is, as far as how many stops we are going to do and stuff like that. I don’t know yet, how it will affect it, but I’m sure it will be interesting.

“I don’t think it would turn into a four-stop race, but possibly a three-stop race rather than typically being a two-stop race, but I don’t know. I would have to talk to the engineers, they are smart. I just pit when they tell me to pit.”

Outside pole sitter Jamie McMurray: “The fact that we have a good starting spot at the beginning is going to be big. The stages are going to be interesting to see how that affects the race or if it does. But, yeah, got a good car and just ready for (Sunday).”

Denny Hamlin: “With the stages and everything that goes into play, the field’s going to be flip-flopped all day long and we just hope to be on the right end of it at the right time.”

Brad Keselowski: “The stages are going to throw these races … the road course and tracks like Pocono where you can pit and not lose a lap. … it throws these races a complete curve ball. I think you’ll see that here.”

Martin Truex Jr.: I feel like if you win the first stage, you’re probably not going to have a chance to win the race at the end. I think you’re going to see a lot of guys pit before the first stage is over. … I don’t play strategy, I don’t do strategy, I’ll leave that up to Cole (Pearn, crew chief), and hopefully he’ll figure it out. But it’s definitely going to be interesting. It’s going to be a lot more difficult, I think, to call this race than it has in years past. In the last few years we’ve seen tires play such a big role in winning this race that I think it’s been since about 2013 since this was won on two stops, or maybe actually 2012. So it’s been a long time since anyone done it on a one‑ or two‑stop strategy, and tires are going to be a big deal. So I think everybody stopped a least four times last year, and we’ll see what this year brings.”

Clint Bowyer: “It will certainly change a lot about this track. Who knows? That (stage racing) has been such a big thing and a good thing I guess for our sport. If there ever was an exception to that rule you hope it is not here. You make those rules to try to ramp up the competition everywhere across the board and sometimes there are race tracks that maybe didn’t need it. This is one of those places where you didn’t need anything but obviously you have to make rules to be good for everywhere. … I think the strategy side will kind of go by the wayside and you will have to push as hard as you can. We have been pretty easy on our equipment over the years by being able to pace ourselves, save fuel, not just dive-bomb every single corner of every lap. You might see some attrition show up because of it. And you will see desperation show up at the end.”

