Brad Keselowski enjoys ‘every moment’ of best Sonoma finish of career

By Daniel McFadinJun 25, 2017, 8:07 PM EDT

Before Sunday, Brad Keselowski had never finished better than 10th and had only led seven laps in his Cup career at Sonoma Raceway.

The Team Penske driver improved those stats significantly by finishing third in the Toyota/Save Mart 350, a race he enjoyed “every moment” of.

He did it after leading 17 laps in the middle of the race’s final segment in a pit strategy bid that never came to fruition.

“It looked like it was putting us behind, but we had such a great long‑run car that it played back out for us, which was great,” Keselowski said. “In fact, I think we were hoping to catch a yellow and didn’t catch it. If we would have, I think that would have been the race‑winning move.”

Instead, after battling with teammate Joey Logano for a time, Keselowski pitted with 17 laps to go. But both he and Clint Bowyer were able to charge to the front as the laps dwindled down and the leaders began conserving fuel.

“When you have a car that great, you just ‑‑ you really enjoy every moment of it, and today was a day I really enjoyed,” Keselowski said.

Keselowski now has just one track where he’s never scored a top-five finish: Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Keselowski finished 28th in Stage 1 and second in Stage 2 behind Jimmie Johnson.

The only blemish on Keselowski’s day was a run-in with Bowyer on Lap 23, when he made contact with Bowyer in Turn 8 and sent the No. 14 Ford spinning off course. The contact left Keselowski’s left-front fender bent out of shape, but it never caused him any problems.

“I had the slip‑up there and got into Clint and that really stank, but other than that, just an incredible race car, and really a pleasure to drive,” Keselowski said.

Sitting at fifth in the points, the Team Penske driver now heads to Daytona where he will attempt to defend his win in last year’s Coke Zero 400. Keselowski won the summer race at Daytona and the following race at Kentucky last year.

It’s not over for Bowyer until it’s over – with a runner-up finish at Sonoma

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 25, 2017, 8:07 PM EDT

It may have been inadvertent, but Clint Bowyer channeled the late Baseball Hall of Famer Yogi Berra after Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

Berra was known for many sayings, including “it ain’t over ‘til it’s over.”

For Bowyer to get to the “over” point – a second-place finish – he went on a wild ride, tearing up his Stewart-Haas Racing Ford by making contact with a number of drivers, as well as spinning out at one point.

“You’re not down and out until you’re out,” Bowyer quipped with a Yogi-like explanation, tying his season-best finish (Bristol in April) and earned his third top-five of 2017.

Despite his Ford looking like it been through a demolition derby, it still held together to help deliver a 1-2 Stewart-Haas Racing finish with race winner Kevin Harvick.

“You run over them and you don’t mean to; you get frustrated and get a little bit farther behind and a little bit farther behind,” Bowyer said of his car’s condition.

Among the incidents Bowyer was involved in was a tangle with pole sitter Kyle Larson and A.J. Allmendinger.

“I saw (Larson) check up and I get into him, and I was thinking, ‘Well, we’ll both survive this,’” Bowyer said. “And then all of a sudden (Allmendinger) was coming through him and I smoked him and hurt the left front.

“We were fast all weekend. With clean air and a long run, that’s always my strong suit.”

The key to Bowyer’s strong finish was a long run leading to the checkered flag.

“Thank God we got a long run there, I was out of tires,” Bowyer said. “By the time I got done tearing the hell out of my car, I was out of tires.

“Those stages, you know, I mean, obviously this is the first crack at it. That’s what lends to tore-up race cars. It’s such a short stage, there was some technical strategy that you’ve got to try to play and get track position, and then all of a sudden you’re on the bad side of tires trying to hold guys off and you’re blocking.”

In 12 starts on the 1.99-mile road course, he has one win, seven top-five and nine top-10 finishes.

“You know, it’s just patience and try to take care of my stuff,” Bowyer said when asked about the key to his success at Sonoma. “I just do all my normal stuff that’s always gotten me to be good out here.

“And thank God I got that long run and was able to lean on some of my expertise here, if there is any, just taking care of my stuff and babying it and not spinning the tires and being good on the end back of a run.”

Now that Harvick has broken through for his first win of the season, and teammate Kurt Busch won the season-opening Daytona 500, Bowyer said his time to win is at hand.

“Let’s face it, yeah, we’ve got to win,“ Bowyer said. “We need a win in a big way, and today would have been a great win.

“But after everything that happened, I mean, to get second place is, I guess, really good, as a matter of fact.”

Rodney Childers not bothered by Martin Truex Jr.’s woes

By Dustin LongJun 25, 2017, 7:49 PM EDT

Winning crew chief Rodney Childers didn’t shed a tear when Martin Truex Jr., who led a race-high 25 laps, fell out late in Sunday’s Cup race at Sonoma Raceway with engine issues.

Childers, who guided Kevin Harvick to the win, was asked in a press conference after the race that while he might not like to see competitors drop out of the race, how much did it benefit his team that Truex exited early.

“Well, you talking about before or after he said, ‘Tell Harvick to kiss my ass.’ ?” Childers said. “After he said that, I don’t think he was going to win anyway. We didn’t have a very good car that run before. We made some adjustments and the car was a lot better that last run. That’s all.”

A spokesperson for Furniture Row Racing told NBC Sports said that Childers’ comment about Truex was the first he heard of that remark.

The win is the first of the season for Harvick and Childers and puts Harvick in the playoffs. Truex has a series-high 21 playoff points after scoring a stage win Sunday. Harvick has eight playoff points after scoring five for the race win.

Results from Cup race at Sonoma Raceway

By Nate RyanJun 25, 2017, 7:17 PM EDT

Kevin Harvick scored his first victory of the 2017 season and his first at Sonoma Raceway, easily winning the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

Harvick’s No. 14 Ford qualified for the playoffs with his 36th career victory in Cup and second on a road course. Harvick also won in 2006 at Watkins Glen International.

Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Clint Bowyer finished second, followed by Brad Keselowski Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was sixth, the highest-finishing Chevrolet driver. Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and Jamie McMurray rounded out the top 10.

Martin Truex Jr. won the first stage for his series-leading 11th stage victory of the season but finished 37thth because of an engine failure.

Jimmie Johnson was victorious in the second stage, the first stage win of his career.

Click here for the results of Sunday’s race at Sonoma.

Clint Bowyer moves into last playoff transfer spot in points standings

By Nate RyanJun 25, 2017, 7:14 PM EDT

A runner-up finish at Sonoma by Clint Bowyer moved the Stewart-Haas Racing driver into the critical transfer spot for the Cup with 10 races left in the regular season.

Bowyer moved up to 11th in the points standings as teammate Kevin Harvick became the 11th driver to qualify for the playoffs with a win in 2017.

Winless drivers who provisionally are qualified for 16-driver playoffs on points: Kyle Busch (fourth), Chase Elliott (sixth), Jamie McMurray (eighth), Denny Hamlin (ninth) and Bowyer (11th). Joey Logano (10th in points) also is qualified despite having a Richmond win that doesn’t count for playoff eligibility because of a penalty.

Bowyer moved four points ahead of Matt Kenseth for the final spot on points.

Kyle Larson remained the regular-season points leader with a 13-point lead on Martin Truex Jr., who missed an opportunity to regain first in the rankings because of an engine failure. Truex did win his series-leading 11th stage, extending his playoff points total to 21 points, tops in the series.

Click here for the points standings after Sunday’s race at Sonoma Raceway.