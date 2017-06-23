Martin Truex Jr. leads first Cup practice at Sonoma

Martin Truex Jr. posted the fastest lap in Friday’s opening Cup practice at Sonoma Raceway. Truex had a lap of 94.587 mph.
He was followed by Denny Hamlin (94.068 mph), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (93.684), Clint Bowyer (93.606) and Dale Earnhardt Jr. (93.514).
Matt Kenseth had a motor issue after the oil pump belt went off. His team will change motors. He will start at the rear of the field Sunday.
Cup teams have another practice remaining today. They’ll practice from 6:30 – 7:55 p.m. ET.
Qualifying will be Saturday.
Kyle Larson has won the last four races that he’s driven, scoring three sprint car victories and a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win last weekend at Michigan International Speedway.
Can the Cup points leader keep the streak alive Sunday at Sonoma Raceway?
“We definitely have some really good momentum going for me in all different types of motorsports right now,’’ Larson said Friday at his home track. “It’s been a lot of fun the last week or so, winning a lot of races in different cars.
“I always enjoy coming to Sonoma and hanging out in Napa Valley with some friends and coming to do road course racing is always fun, too. I feel like I’ve gotten better at it over the last couple of years.’’
His record at Sonoma isn’t overwhelming. His best finish in three starts is last year’s 12th-place result, but he feels he’s gotten better and hasn’t had the finish to mirror the run he’s had.
He also feels his sprint car experience helps on this type of track.
“I’m always pretty confident when I go to here or Watkins Glen,’’ Larson said. “I feel like these places feel most similar to a sprint car than our typical ovals do. I feel like I can feel the car better at these places.’’
How so?
“On the ovals, we have the no ride height rules, so they are just stuck to the race track and they are pretty ridged and don’t move around a whole lot, where sprint cars kind of flex around and you can feel the suspension a lot more,’’ said Larson, who has three consecutive top-10 finishes in Cup entering this weekend.
“You can look at all the pictures and stuff of the stock cars going around here, I mean the front ends are flying in the air and there is a lot of movement. Like you can feel the grip better, so I think that is why it kind of … I feel more comfortable I guess. I don’t want to say I’m more comfortable coming to a road course than an oval, but I feel like I can understand and feel the car better when I come here.”
Kyle Benjamin had the fastest lap in Friday’s opening NASCAR Xfinity practice at Iowa Speedway.
Benjamin had a lap of 131.436 mph. He was followed by Matt Tifft (131.119 mph), Brandon Jones (130.424), Sam Hornish Jr. (130.311) and Tyler Reddick (130.246).
Reddick was the fastest of six drivers who ran more than 10 consecutive laps. His average for 10 consecutive laps was 127.933 mph. Tifft was next at 126.736 mph.
There were no incidents in the 55-minute session.
Xfinity teams have a final practice from 5 – 5:55 p.m. ET today to prepare for Saturday night’s race.
The Associated Press reported that seven-time champion crew chief Chad Knaus had his laptop stolen from a rental car in San Francisco. The computer had Knaus’ notes for Sunday’s race at Sonoma Raceway.
The AP reported that Knaus and his wife landed in San Francisco on Wednesday and went to Fisherman’s Wharf for dinner. Knaus told the AP that they parked at a meter in a busy area and were gone about 90 minutes. When they returned, the right side passenger rear window was smashed and their briefcases were gone Their luggage was not stolen.
One of the briefcases had Knaus’ computer. The AP reported that Hendrick Motorsports’ information on the laptop is encrypted.
Even with the incident, the team does have its notes for this weekend.
Jimmie Johnson has one win at Sonoma Raceway. It came in 2010.
Paul Wolfe will remain in North Carolina after the birth of his daughter, Halle Lane, a Team Penske spokesperson told NBC Sports on Friday.
Brian Wilson will serve as Brad Keselowski‘s crew chief this weekend. Wilson served in that role at Auto Club Speedway, Talladega and Kansas after NASCAR suspended Wolfe three races because Keselowski’s car failed the Laser Inspection Station after a fifth-place finish March 19 at Phoenix Raceway.
Wolfe missed the March 2014 Phoenix race for the birth of his first child.
Keselowski, who has two wins this season, is sixth in the points heading into Sunday’s race at Sonoma.
