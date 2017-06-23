Kyle Benjamin fastest in opening Xfinity Series practice at Iowa

Kyle Benjamin had the fastest lap in Friday’s opening NASCAR Xfinity practice at Iowa Speedway.
Benjamin had a lap of 131.436 mph. He was followed by Matt Tifft (131.119 mph), Brandon Jones (130.424), Sam Hornish Jr. (130.311) and Tyler Reddick (130.246).
Reddick was the fastest of six drivers who ran more than 10 consecutive laps. His average for 10 consecutive laps was 127.933 mph. Tifft was next at 126.736 mph.
There were no incidents in the 55-minute session.
Xfinity teams have a final practice from 5 – 5:55 p.m. ET today to prepare for Saturday night’s race.
The Associated Press reported that seven-time champion crew chief Chad Knaus had his laptop stolen from a rental car in San Francisco. The computer had Knaus’ notes for Sunday’s race at Sonoma Raceway.
The AP reported that Knaus and his wife landed in San Francisco on Wednesday and went to Fisherman’s Wharf for dinner. Knaus told the AP that they parked at a meter in a busy area and were gone about 90 minutes. When they returned, the right side passenger rear window was smashed and their briefcases were gone Their luggage was not stolen.
One of the briefcases had Knaus’ computer. The AP reported that Hendrick Motorsports’ information on the laptop is encrypted.
Even with the incident, the team does have its notes for this weekend.
Jimmie Johnson has one win at Sonoma Raceway. It came in 2010.
Paul Wolfe will remain in North Carolina after the birth of his daughter, Halle Lane, a Team Penske spokesperson told NBC Sports on Friday.
Brian Wilson will serve as Brad Keselowski‘s crew chief this weekend. Wilson served in that role at Auto Club Speedway, Talladega and Kansas after NASCAR suspended Wolfe three races because Keselowski’s car failed the Laser Inspection Station after a fifth-place finish March 19 at Phoenix Raceway.
Wolfe missed the March 2014 Phoenix race for the birth of his first child.
Keselowski, who has two wins this season, is sixth in the points heading into Sunday’s race at Sonoma.
Brandon Jones paced the final Truck practice Friday at Iowa Speedway. Jones had a lap of 135.251 mph.
He was followed by Ryan Truex (135.245 mph), Ben Rhodes (134.100), Johnny Sauter (133.350) and Kaz Grala (133.350).
There were no incidents in the session.
The series qualifies at 6:05 p.m. ET today and races at 8:30 p.m.
NASCAR announced Friday that the teams of Ty Dillon, Kurt Busch and Erik Jones will miss the first 15 minutes of Cup practice today at Sonoma Raceway.
Each team is being penalized for multiple pre-race inspection failures last weekend at Michigan International Speedway.
