Kyle Benjamin fastest in opening Xfinity Series practice at Iowa

Kyle Benjamin had the fastest lap in Friday’s opening NASCAR Xfinity practice at Iowa Speedway.

Benjamin had a lap of 131.436 mph. He was followed by Matt Tifft (131.119 mph), Brandon Jones (130.424), Sam Hornish Jr. (130.311) and Tyler Reddick (130.246).

Reddick was the fastest of six drivers who ran more than 10 consecutive laps. His average for 10 consecutive laps was 127.933 mph. Tifft was next at 126.736 mph.

There were no incidents in the 55-minute session.

Xfinity teams have a final practice from 5 – 5:55 p.m. ET today to prepare for Saturday night’s race.

