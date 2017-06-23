Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Dale Earnhardt Jr. keeps door open for future Daytona 500 run, TV work

By Dustin LongJun 23, 2017, 6:48 PM EDT

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will race a Cup car next week at Daytona International Speedway for the final time.

Or will it be?

The 14-time most popular driver, who has said he will retire from full-time driving at the end of this season, opened the door Friday to running the Daytona 500 again some day.

Asked about his feelings of racing at Daytona one last time in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Earnhardt noted an interest in running the Daytona 500 again some day.

“You never say never,’’ said the two-time Daytona 500 champ, whose 2004 triumph will air from 7-9 p.m. ET June 29 on NBCSN. “I’m just retiring from full-time racing. I’m going to run some Xfinity races next year. I don’t know that I won’t ever run the Daytona 500 again if the right deal comes along.

“All these tracks, you have memories at all of them, Daytona included. I’m going to be coming back to these tracks and want to be continue to be part of the sport. I don’t think it’s really, I don’t know how it’s going to affect me. It’s hard for me to put into words.

“It will be pretty weird, I think, to come back to the 500. I’m going to go to the 500 (next year) whether I’ve got any work to do or not. So it would pretty weird to be there and not race. It’s going to be strange.

“I remember when (former crew chief and current NASCAR on NBC analyst Steve) Letarte went into the booth. When he wasn’t working a race, he had a hard time being there, he had a hard time watching it and not wanting to be a part of it.

“That was pretty difficult last year (for Earnhardt when he sat out the final 18 races because of concussion symptoms) but it was a different circumstance with the injuries. It will be interesting just when we get to the 500 next year to see how all that feels emotionally.’’

But even if Earnhardt isn’t on the track, he could be on TV. A June 19 report by Sports Business Journal, citing industry sources, stated that Earnhardt was talking to both Fox Sports and NBC Sports about joining either next year.

How likely is it that fans will see him working for one of the TV networks next year?

“I definitely did enjoy doing that,’’ said Earnhardt, who has been in the booth for both networks previously. “We are certainly open to discuss the possibilities, seeing what options I have … what kind of job they want me for. We’re sort of in the middle of understanding that. That just goes along the lines of doing due diligence on everything.

“I’m not retiring from work. I want to keep seeking out opportunities to make a living, make money and be relevant and be a value to my partners. I want to continue to be a part of the sport and not just as an owner in the Xfintiy Series. I want to be a valuable asset to the growth of the sport and continue to help raise the bar and raise the awareness of the sport and promote the sport as much as I can. We’re just kind of looking at what opportunities there are out there for me.

I’ve obviously signed with (talent agency) WME and that’s really sped up that process of being able to vet through some of these things. I think it’s just a natural curiosity for me to see really what those options are in broadcasting.’’

One thing is certain about next year for Earnhardt. The co-owner of JR Motorsports has said he would drive in at least two Xfinity races next year. Which races he will run have not been announced. As for this season, Earnhardt heads into Sunday’s race 23rd in the points. He likely needs a win to make the playoffs. He’s coming off a ninth-place finish last weekend at Michigan International Speedway, his best finish in the last eight races. 

Cole Custer fastest in final Xfinity practice at Iowa Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJun 23, 2017, 6:16 PM EDT

The final Xfinity Series practice at Iowa Speedway was led by Stewart-Haas Racing’s Cole Custer.

In his No. 00 Ford, Custer posted a top speed of 132.164 mph around the short track.

The top five was filled by Christopher Bell (131.398), Blake Koch (130.939), Brandon Jones (130.792) and Ben Kennedy (130.657).

Sam Hornish Jr. was 10th fastest in the session.

Tyler Reddick recorded the most laps in the session with 70.

Bell had the best 10-lap average at 129.196 mph.

Click here for the full practice report.

Martin Truex Jr. leads first Cup practice at Sonoma

By Dustin LongJun 23, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT

Martin Truex Jr. posted the fastest lap in Friday’s opening Cup practice at Sonoma Raceway. Truex had a lap of 94.587 mph.

He was followed by Denny Hamlin (94.068 mph), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (93.684), Clint Bowyer (93.606) and Dale Earnhardt Jr. (93.514).

Matt Kenseth had a motor issue after the oil pump belt went off. His team will change motors. He will start at the rear of the field Sunday.

Cup teams have another practice remaining today. They’ll practice from 6:30 – 7:55 p.m. ET.

Qualifying will be Saturday.

Click here for Cup practice report

Kyle Larson looks to keep hot streak going

By Dustin LongJun 23, 2017, 3:59 PM EDT

Kyle Larson has won the last four races that he’s driven, scoring three sprint car victories and a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win last weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

Can the Cup points leader keep the streak alive Sunday at Sonoma Raceway?

“We definitely have some really good momentum going for me in all different types of motorsports right now,’’ Larson said Friday at his home track. “It’s been a lot of fun the last week or so, winning a lot of races in different cars. 

“I always enjoy coming to Sonoma and hanging out in Napa Valley with some friends and coming to do road course racing is always fun, too. I feel like I’ve gotten better at it over the last couple of years.’’

His record at Sonoma isn’t overwhelming. His best finish in three starts is last year’s 12th-place result, but he feels he’s gotten better and hasn’t had the finish to mirror the run he’s had.

He also feels his sprint car experience helps on this type of track.

“I’m always pretty confident when I go to here or Watkins Glen,’’ Larson said. “I feel like these places feel most similar to a sprint car than our typical ovals do. I feel like I can feel the car better at these places.’’

How so?

“On the ovals, we have the no ride height rules, so they are just stuck to the race track and they are pretty ridged and don’t move around a whole lot, where sprint cars kind of flex around and you can feel the suspension a lot more,’’ said Larson, who has three consecutive top-10 finishes in Cup entering this weekend.

“You can look at all the pictures and stuff of the stock cars going around here, I mean the front ends are flying in the air and there is a lot of movement. Like you can feel the grip better, so I think that is why it kind of … I feel more comfortable I guess. I don’t want to say I’m more comfortable coming to a road course than an oval, but I feel like I can understand and feel the car better when I come here.”

Kyle Benjamin fastest in opening Xfinity Series practice at Iowa

By Dustin LongJun 23, 2017, 3:08 PM EDT

Kyle Benjamin had the fastest lap in Friday’s opening NASCAR Xfinity practice at Iowa Speedway.

Benjamin had a lap of 131.436 mph. He was followed by Matt Tifft (131.119 mph), Brandon Jones (130.424), Sam Hornish Jr. (130.311) and Tyler Reddick (130.246).

Reddick was the fastest of six drivers who ran more than 10 consecutive laps. His average for 10 consecutive laps was 127.933 mph. Tifft was next at 126.736 mph.

There were no incidents in the 55-minute session.

Xfinity teams have a final practice from 5 – 5:55 p.m. ET today to prepare for Saturday night’s race.

Click here for Xfinity practice report

