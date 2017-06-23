Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s farewell tour begins at Sonoma with service dogs named in his honor

By Daniel McFadinJun 23, 2017, 8:48 PM EDT

To commemorate Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s career and his final start at the track, Sonoma Raceway gave the driver a gift he doesn’t have to take home and will benefit others for year to come.

During his Friday press conference, the track surprised Earnhardt with three Labrador Retriever puppies. Named “Dale,” “Junior” and “Amy” – after his wife – the puppies are being given to the organization Paws as Loving Support (PALS) Assistance Dogs.

Donated by Micons Labradors and Fieldstone Labradors and sponsored by the track, the puppies will be trained to help children with disabilities in the Sonoma community.

“I’d like to thank the track for their investment to make this happen,” Earnhardt said. “It really warms my heart. Amy is going to be excited but sad she is not here. We do love dogs and making a difference in people’s lives. I’m excited to maybe come back and see how the dogs are doing.”

Sonoma is the first track Earnhardt is racing at for the last time since he announced his retirement plans in April.

The puppies will take part in PALS thorough training process, including time with incarcerated youth twice a week, before being matched with a child with a disability and his/her family as a service dog or placed with a professional as a facility dog.

PALS Assistance Dogs trains dogs to help children with disabilities including Autism, Down syndrome and mobility impairments. Some are placed with professionals working with children with special needs as facility dogs. In addition, Courthouse PALS dogs provide emotional support and comfort to victims and witnesses of violent crimes before, during and at the conclusion of a trial.

“Dale has such a huge following among our fans and we wanted to find a way for his legacy to carry forward locally, well beyond his days as a driver,” said Steve Page, Sonoma Raceway president and general manager. “These three puppies – Dale, Junior and Amy – will make a meaningful difference in the lives of young people in the North Bay for years to come.”

On race day, 10,000 “Thanks, Junior” hand-held fans will be given out and the No. 88 will be written in the sky by the Patriots Jet Team.

Kyle Larson fastest in final Sonoma practice session, Kyle Busch second

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 23, 2017, 8:14 PM EDT

Kyle Larson continued his week on top of the racing world by being fastest in the final practice session for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway.

Larson and his No. 42 Chevrolet posted the top speed of 94.389 mph around the 1.99-mile road course.

Filling out the top five: Kyle Busch (94.344), Dale Earnhardt Jr. (94.242), AJ Allmendinger (94.221) and Jamie McMurray (94.017).

Larson recorded the most laps in the session with 30 and had the best 10-lap average at 91.817 mph.

“Yeah, we were pretty decent in qualifying trim and I thought we made some improvements in race trim from first practice to second practice,” Larson said. “I thought it was a successful practice. You can always be better. Forward drive is terrible here, so, working on that is a struggle, but felt like we made some gains.”

Erik Jones and Chase Elliott will both be in backup cars for the rest of the weekend after crashes. Jones’ occurred near the start of the session when his No. 77 Toyota wheel hopped in Turn 11, causing him to spin and crash into the tire barrier.

Elliott crashed in Turn 10 with about 10 minutes left in the session. His No. 24 Chevrolet got loose in the turn and went off track. The nose of his car was destroyed when it hit the wall.

Cup qualifying is set for 2:45 p.m. ET tomorrow.

Click here for the full practice report.

Noah Gragson earns second Truck Series pole of year for M&M’s 200 at Iowa

Getty IMages
By Daniel McFadinJun 23, 2017, 7:22 PM EDT

Noah Gragson won the pole for the Camping World Truck Series’ M&M’s 200 at Iowa Speedway.

It is Gragson’s second pole of the year after also winning the pole at Martinsville.

The Kyle Busch Motorsports’ driver earned the pole with a speed of 136.151 mph.

The top five for Friday night’s race is completed by Christopher Bell (135.805), Chase Briscoe (135.682), Johnny Sauter (135.327) and last week’s winner, John Hunter Nemechek (135.292).

The M&M’s 200 is set to start at 8:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

Click here for the qualifying results.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. keeps door open for future Daytona 500 run, TV work

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 23, 2017, 6:48 PM EDT

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will race a Cup car next week at Daytona International Speedway for the final time.

Or will it be?

The 14-time most popular driver, who has said he will retire from full-time driving at the end of this season, opened the door Friday to running the Daytona 500 again some day.

Asked about his feelings of racing at Daytona one last time in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Earnhardt noted an interest in running the Daytona 500 again some day.

“You never say never,’’ said the two-time Daytona 500 champ, whose 2004 triumph will air from 7-9 p.m. ET June 29 on NBCSN. “I’m just retiring from full-time racing. I’m going to run some Xfinity races next year. I don’t know that I won’t ever run the Daytona 500 again if the right deal comes along.

“All these tracks, you have memories at all of them, Daytona included. I’m going to be coming back to these tracks and want to be continue to be part of the sport. I don’t think it’s really, I don’t know how it’s going to affect me. It’s hard for me to put into words.

“It will be pretty weird, I think, to come back to the 500. I’m going to go to the 500 (next year) whether I’ve got any work to do or not. So it would pretty weird to be there and not race. It’s going to be strange.

“I remember when (former crew chief and current NASCAR on NBC analyst Steve) Letarte went into the booth. When he wasn’t working a race, he had a hard time being there, he had a hard time watching it and not wanting to be a part of it.

“That was pretty difficult last year (for Earnhardt when he sat out the final 18 races because of concussion symptoms) but it was a different circumstance with the injuries. It will be interesting just when we get to the 500 next year to see how all that feels emotionally.’’

But even if Earnhardt isn’t on the track, he could be on TV. A June 19 report by Sports Business Journal, citing industry sources, stated that Earnhardt was talking to both Fox Sports and NBC Sports about joining either next year.

How likely is it that fans will see him working for one of the TV networks next year?

“I definitely did enjoy doing that,’’ said Earnhardt, who has been in the booth for both networks previously. “We are certainly open to discuss the possibilities, seeing what options I have … what kind of job they want me for. We’re sort of in the middle of understanding that. That just goes along the lines of doing due diligence on everything.

“I’m not retiring from work. I want to keep seeking out opportunities to make a living, make money and be relevant and be a value to my partners. I want to continue to be a part of the sport and not just as an owner in the Xfintiy Series. I want to be a valuable asset to the growth of the sport and continue to help raise the bar and raise the awareness of the sport and promote the sport as much as I can. We’re just kind of looking at what opportunities there are out there for me.

I’ve obviously signed with (talent agency) WME and that’s really sped up that process of being able to vet through some of these things. I think it’s just a natural curiosity for me to see really what those options are in broadcasting.’’

One thing is certain about next year for Earnhardt. The co-owner of JR Motorsports has said he would drive in at least two Xfinity races next year. Which races he will run have not been announced. As for this season, Earnhardt heads into Sunday’s race 23rd in the points. He likely needs a win to make the playoffs. He’s coming off a ninth-place finish last weekend at Michigan International Speedway, his best finish in the last eight races. 

Cole Custer fastest in final Xfinity practice at Iowa Speedway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 23, 2017, 6:16 PM EDT

The final Xfinity Series practice at Iowa Speedway was led by Stewart-Haas Racing’s Cole Custer.

In his No. 00 Ford, Custer posted a top speed of 132.164 mph around the short track.

The top five was filled by Christopher Bell (131.398), Blake Koch (130.939), Brandon Jones (130.792) and Ben Kennedy (130.657).

Sam Hornish Jr. was 10th fastest in the session.

Tyler Reddick recorded the most laps in the session with 70.

Bell had the best 10-lap average at 129.196 mph.

Click here for the full practice report.