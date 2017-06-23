Brad Keselowski’s crew chief will not be in Sonoma after birth of daughter

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Paul Wolfe will remain in North Carolina after the birth of his daughter, Halle Lane, a Team Penske spokesperson told NBC Sports on Friday.

Brian Wilson will serve as Brad Keselowski‘s crew chief this weekend. Wilson served in that role at Auto Club Speedway, Talladega and Kansas after NASCAR suspended Wolfe three races because Keselowski’s car failed the Laser Inspection Station after a fifth-place finish March 19 at Phoenix Raceway.

Wolfe missed the March 2014 Phoenix race for the birth of his first child.

Keselowski, who has two wins this season, is sixth in the points heading into Sunday’s race at Sonoma.

