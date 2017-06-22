NASCAR America: Navigating Sonoma means plenty of twists and turns

You turn left and turn right, what’s the big deal, right?
Actually, wrong.
Sonoma Raceway is an extremely technical racetrack full of winding turns both to the left and right.
On Thursday’s NASCAR America, Parker Kligerman took to the iRacing Simulator to show what drivers might expect on the nearly two-mile roadcourse north of San Francisco this weekend.
Now there’s something you don’t hear NASCAR drivers talk about every day: how to prepare — and potentially survive — a zombie apocalypse.
Our intrepid reporter, Rutledge Wood, threw a number of NASCAR drivers for a loop when he asked them that very question.
The reactions range from incredulousness to seriousness. Among those Rut talked with included Martin Truex Jr., Elliott Sadler, Matt Kenseth, Ryan Blaney, Clint Bowyer, Erik Jones and Kyle Larson.
And here’s a few surprises:
- Brad Keselowski wants to buy a tank for the apocalypse, and supposedly Dale Earnhardt Jr. is waiting to take delivery on his own tank — both to kill zombies, of course!
- Several drivers also talked about one of their former own who reportedly has already made big plans to take on any zombies that come across his path. As Wood said, that former driver’s name rhymes with Schmarl Schmedwards.
Check out the hysterical video — trust us, it WILL make you laugh — if for nothing else the outlandish responses from some of the drivers.
But it also makes one wonder: what if a zombie is among us and he’s disguised as a zombie? What then — and who might it be?
The good news for John Hunter Nemechek was with his win last weekend at Gateway, he and Nemco Motorports qualified for this season’s Camping World Truck Series playoffs.
But there is potential bad news, as well: because of having one of the smallest teams in the truck series and limited funding, Nemechek and his team are going to need more financial help, lest they potentially can’t afford to race for the championship in the playoffs.
Nemechek talked about that with NASCAR America on Thursday’s show. See the above video.
Even though much of his racing career was spent in open-wheel competition, it may surprise some to know Como, Italy native Max Papis has a combined 95 career starts in NASCAR across its three racing series: Cup, Xfinity and Trucks.
Papis’ versatility has proven invaluable in mentoring a number of young drivers with the potential of some day becoming NASCAR champions, including current student William Byron.
Papis spent Thursday on NASCAR America talking about what makes a good young driver and how he enjoys his role as a mentor and teacher.
Racing on the nearly two-mile road course at Sonoma Raceway is a completely different experience than at most other NASCAR Cup tracks.
Especially when you have to turn right nearly a dozen times in the race.
While it takes awhile to get accustomed to racing there, drivers don’t have the luxury of too much time or many practice laps. It’s also a track that brings out the best — and yes, even the worst — in some driver personalities.
Whoever gets a handle on the track first will typically have a better chance of being successful on race day, our NASCAR experts said Thursday on NASCAR America.