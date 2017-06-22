NASCAR America: 50 States in 50 Shows: Washington, West Virginia

With only two days left in NASCAR America’s “50 States in 50 Shows” series, it’s time to double up on states with Washington and West Virginia.
The Washington track profiled is Deming Speedway, a dirt track in Everson, Washington, where native Kasey Kahne races sprint cars in his youth.
NASCAR America analyst Greg Biffle is also from Washington and he shared some of his memories of racing.
“If you can dodge the rain drops, the season doesn’t really get started until early to mid-April,” Biffle said. “I remember raining out eight weeks in a row to start the season.
Up next is the state of West Virginia, where Ona Speedway resides roughly an hour west of the Charleston.
This 3/8-mile track is the only asphalt oval in the state and was once owned by Dick Clark.
Of all the major national sports leagues, NASCAR is the only one that doesn’t have some sort of draft to fills its ranks of drivers at its top level.
With the drafts for the NBA and NHL coming up this weekend, NASCAR America decided to have its own mock draft.
Analysts Jeff Burton and Greg Biffle each selected drivers for their own dream four-car team.
Here’s who each analyst picked:
Jeff Burton
- Jimmie Johnson
- Kevin Harvick
- Brad Keselowski
- Joey Logano
Greg Biffle
- Kyle Larson
- Martin Truex Jr.
- Kyle Busch
- Ryan Blaney
Which four drivers would you pick?
Watch the above video to hear why they picked each driver.
While a lot of talk this season has revolved around his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Kyle Larson, Jamie McMurray has been having his own impressive year to date.
McMurray is fresh off earning his second top five of the year. He didn’t earn his second last year until the season finale. Heading to Sonoma Raceway, McMurray is seventh in the points.
McMurray told NASCAR America’s Dave Burns he thinks he’ll have to win a race in order to get into the playoffs.
McMurray also said he always looks forward to Sonoma, a track he has two poles at in the last four years.
“For me that’s a track I think of every single year that we can win at,” McMurray said. “Our cars have been so good this year at different type tracks, we’ll be in contention this weekend and I’m look forward to that.”
McMurray had three poles total at Sonoma. His best finish is second in 2004, but he placed fourth in 2014. In 14 starts, he has an average finish of 16.3.
Watch the above video for more, including McMurray’s thoughts in Larson’s success.
There’s been a lot of talk these days about driver personalities and rivalries and whether there are enough of either.
One of, if not the most contentious current rivalry in NASCAR, is between Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski.
Their years long rivalry flared up again last week at Michigan when they were involved in a Lap 1 accident in the Xfinity race.
NASCAR America analysts Jeff Burton and Greg Biffle gave their takes on the drivers and what it takes for a natural rivalry to form.
“What’s needed is close competition, close battles for wins and close battles for position on the race track, which inevitably lead to rivalries,” Burton said. “You can’t have the second without the first. Everybody puts so much emphasis on ‘what’s the next rivalry’ or ‘what is the current rivalry.’ Sometimes we miss it and it’s sitting right in front of us.”
And when it comes to personalities? Everyone’s different.
“If Kyle Larson‘s a little more reserved than Kyle Busch, that’s perfect because people are people and you have to be yourself,” Burton said. “Have drivers been made a little bit afraid to say somethings because they don’t want to make their sponsors mad? 100 percent that’s true. … This thing about no personalities, I don’t buy it. I see it every week. I see the passion, I see the energy, I see the enthusiasm. That is not why these grandstands are not full. I don’t believe it for a minute.”
Watch the video for the full discussion.
There will be a lot of inexperience this weekend at Sonoma Raceway.
While there will be five “road course ringers” in Sunday’s Cup race, four of them will be making their first starts in the Cup series.
Then you have drivers like rookie Daniel Suarez, who will make his first start on the road course.
He and Ryan Blaney will be starting in Saturday’s K&N Pro Series West race in order to get more track time.
NASCAR America analysts Greg Biffle and Jeff Burton explain why the track that hosts NASCAR’s first road course of the year is such a challenge for young drivers.
“To go there and to have to mount your seat different, shift the gears and use the brake, stay on the track and not make mistakes, it’s a complicated thing,” Biffle said. “It’s a difficult thing for drivers to race for half a season and go do this. The good thing is we road race again not too far after this (at Watkins Glen) which I think is a good thing for the sport and drivers.”
Said Burton, “It wasn’t that I didn’t think I could drive the car. It’s that I didn’t know what the car needed. … When you don’t have a feel for road racing, what is a car supposed to do? Why aren’t I as fast as I need to be? Am I slow in the right (turns)? Am I not getting into the corner deep enough? It’s so difficult to identify what’s not right.”
Watch the rest of the video for the full discussion.