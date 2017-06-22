Joe Gibbs Racing exec: Team will ensure Denny Hamlin Xfinity penalty ‘doesn’t happen again’

A Joe Gibbs Racing executive addressed the penalty to Denny Hamlin’s winning Xfinity Series car, saying the team would “make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
Crew chief Chris Gabehart was suspended two races and fined $25,000, and the team was docked 25 points because the No. 20 Toyota’s splitter didn’t meet a minimum thickness in its shape after Hamlin’s last-lap victory over William Byron at Michigan International Speedway. NASCAR ruled the win as encumbered, meaning it can’t count toward earning playoff points for the owner’s championship in Xfinity.
JGR senior vice president of racing operations Jimmy Makar said on SiriusXM Satellite Radio’s The Morning Drive that the splitter wasn’t manipulated during the race weekend at Michigan.
“The rules on the Xfinity side say your splitter has to be perfectly flat,” Makar said. “There was some shape on the splitter that didn’t quite meet the rules the way it was supposed to be. It was an unfortunate thing that happened. We were a little off what we were supposed to be. We have to look back at that and how it happened and why and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
Makar confirmed the team won’t appeal the penalty.
“The rules are pretty clear,” he said. “It’s something where we were wrong with what we had there. We’ll take our penalty and move forward.”
Makar also addressed the team’s other significant news in the Xfinity news this week, installing Dave Rogers as its technical director. Rogers had been on a personal leave since March from his previous role as the No. 19 crew chief for Daniel Suarez in the Cup Series.
“We are shy on technical expertise in Xfinity and the burden is on the Cup side, so this was an opportunity to put Dave in as the technical director position on the Xfinity side,” Makar said. “It helps bring the Cup side and Xfinity side closer together.
“The way the cars are built and getting that in the Xfinity cars and also teaching younger guys the things they need to know and directions they need to be going. As we develop younger engineers and crew chiefs, this helps them to be more prepared if and when they make their step up on the Cup side.”
With only two days left in NASCAR America’s “50 States in 50 Shows” series, it’s time to double up on states with Washington and West Virginia.
The Washington track profiled is Deming Speedway, a dirt track in Everson, Washington, where native Kasey Kahne races sprint cars in his youth.
NASCAR America analyst Greg Biffle is also from Washington and he shared some of his memories of racing.
“If you can dodge the rain drops, the season doesn’t really get started until early to mid-April,” Biffle said. “I remember raining out eight weeks in a row to start the season.
Up next is the state of West Virginia, where Ona Speedway resides roughly an hour west of the Charleston.
This 3/8-mile track is the only asphalt oval in the state and was once owned by Dick Clark.
Of all the major national sports leagues, NASCAR is the only one that doesn’t have some sort of draft to fills its ranks of drivers at its top level.
With the drafts for the NBA and NHL coming up this weekend, NASCAR America decided to have its own mock draft.
Analysts Jeff Burton and Greg Biffle each selected drivers for their own dream four-car team.
Here’s who each analyst picked:
Jeff Burton
- Jimmie Johnson
- Kevin Harvick
- Brad Keselowski
- Joey Logano
Greg Biffle
- Kyle Larson
- Martin Truex Jr.
- Kyle Busch
- Ryan Blaney
Which four drivers would you pick?
Watch the above video to hear why they picked each driver.
While a lot of talk this season has revolved around his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Kyle Larson, Jamie McMurray has been having his own impressive year to date.
McMurray is fresh off earning his second top five of the year. He didn’t earn his second last year until the season finale. Heading to Sonoma Raceway, McMurray is seventh in the points.
McMurray told NASCAR America’s Dave Burns he thinks he’ll have to win a race in order to get into the playoffs.
McMurray also said he always looks forward to Sonoma, a track he has two poles at in the last four years.
“For me that’s a track I think of every single year that we can win at,” McMurray said. “Our cars have been so good this year at different type tracks, we’ll be in contention this weekend and I’m look forward to that.”
McMurray had three poles total at Sonoma. His best finish is second in 2004, but he placed fourth in 2014. In 14 starts, he has an average finish of 16.3.
Watch the above video for more, including McMurray’s thoughts in Larson’s success.
There’s been a lot of talk these days about driver personalities and rivalries and whether there are enough of either.
One of, if not the most contentious current rivalry in NASCAR, is between Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski.
Their years long rivalry flared up again last week at Michigan when they were involved in a Lap 1 accident in the Xfinity race.
NASCAR America analysts Jeff Burton and Greg Biffle gave their takes on the drivers and what it takes for a natural rivalry to form.
“What’s needed is close competition, close battles for wins and close battles for position on the race track, which inevitably lead to rivalries,” Burton said. “You can’t have the second without the first. Everybody puts so much emphasis on ‘what’s the next rivalry’ or ‘what is the current rivalry.’ Sometimes we miss it and it’s sitting right in front of us.”
And when it comes to personalities? Everyone’s different.
“If Kyle Larson‘s a little more reserved than Kyle Busch, that’s perfect because people are people and you have to be yourself,” Burton said. “Have drivers been made a little bit afraid to say somethings because they don’t want to make their sponsors mad? 100 percent that’s true. … This thing about no personalities, I don’t buy it. I see it every week. I see the passion, I see the energy, I see the enthusiasm. That is not why these grandstands are not full. I don’t believe it for a minute.”
Watch the video for the full discussion.