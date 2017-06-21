USAC champion Chris Windom to make Truck debut at Eldora Speedway

Chris Windom, a USAC national champion, will make his Camping World Truck Series debut in the July 19 race at Eldora Speedway, the dirt track in Rossburg, Ohio.
Windom, 26, will drive the No. 36 Chevrolet for MB Motorsports.
A native of Canton, Illinois, Windom is the defending USAC Silver Crown champion. He has six wins in the Silver Crown Series, including two at Eldora. He has won 17 times in the USAC Sprint Car series.
“It’s a thrill for me to make my first NASCAR start at Eldora,” Windom said in a press release. “It’s a track that is so meaningful to those of us in the dirt racing world. I’m honored that Mike (Mittler) and everyone at MB Motorsports are giving me this opportunity.”
Windom also has seven starts in the ARCA Racing Series since 2011, where he has earned two top fives.
Two NASCAR-based documentary projects, focusing on Hendrick Motorsports and Danica Patrick, were announced this week. They will premiere later this year.
The Hendrick Motorsports project, Road to Race Day, is an eight-part series that will debut July 19 on go90.com
Produced by Complex Networks, Peter Berg’s Film 45 and Markay Media, the series documents the team’s 2016 season. The season included Chase Elliott earning the pole for the Daytona 500 in his rookie year, Dale Earnhardt Jr. missing 18 races because of a concussion and Jimmie Johnson winning his seventh Cup championship.
The project is directed by Cynthia Hill (A Chef’s Life, Private Violence) and executive produced by Peter Berg (Friday Night Lights, Patriots Day).
“At the heart of the series is a team of people who share an incredible passion for and dedication to stock car racing and a drive to win,” Berg said in a press release. “Hendrick Motorsports believed in us and gave us unparalleled access to share their story, and we’re grateful to them for inviting us into their family. Road to Race Day adds a personal dimension to the sport, and it spotlights the passionate individuals who make Hendrick Motorsports one of the most successful racing teams of all time.”
You can watch the trailer for the series above.
Also announced is the epix documentary Danica. Directed by ESPN’s Hannah Storm and debuting this fall, the documentary focuses on the career of Stewart-Haas Racing’s Danica Patrick.
According to deadline.com, the feature “will take a rare, candid look at an icon, capturing never-before-seen moments on and off the track with Danica Patrick and those closest to her.”
Team Penske has made plans for crew chief Paul Wolfe not to be at Sonoma this weekend so he can remain in North Carolina for the birth of his second child, a team spokesperson told NBC Sports on Wednesday.
Should Wolfe not be at Sonoma, team engineer Brian Wilson would serve as the crew chief. Wilson served in that role at Auto Club Speedway, Talladega and Kansas after NASCAR suspended Wolfe three races because Keselowski’s car failed the Laser Inspection Station after a fifth-place finish March 19 at Phoenix Raceway.
Wolfe missed the March 2014 Phoenix race for the birth of his first child.
Keselowski, who has two wins this season, is sixth in the points heading into Sunday’s race at Sonoma.
The latest edition of “50 States in 50 Shows” takes you to Virginia, one of the most important states in NASCAR.
Virginia hosts four NASCAR Cup Series races a year at Martinsville Speedway and Richmond International Raceway.
But there used to be more Virginia tracks on the Cup circuit. One of them was Langley Speedway in Hampton.
The 4/10-mile track was won at by the likes of Richard Petty, David Pearson, Bobby Allison and Bobby Isaac.
But Ned Jarrett, father of NBC Sports analyst Dale Jarrett, won the inaugural race at the track.
“I remember being there for his wins,” Dale Jarrett said. “I had no at the time just how difficult a track it was until my career started. … Even though it’s only 4/10ths of a mile, it was a track where if you felt you could run well there, you could pretty much go anywhere in the country and race well.”
Watch the above video for more on Langley Speedway.
Kyle Larson keeps winning regardless of what he’s driving.
Larson won Tuesday night’s All Star Circuit of Champions Ohio Sprint Speedweek race at Sharon Speedway, a high-banked 3/8-mile dirt track in Hartford, Ohio.
The victory marks Larson’s fourth in the last eight days – and his third in the last three days. His streak started June 13 when he won a World of Outlaws race at Eagle (Nebraska) Raceway.
He followed that by winning Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Michigan International Speedway. He won Monday night’s All Star Circuit of Champions race at Wayne County Speedway, a 3/8-mile clay oval in Orrville, Ohio.
Former NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Rico Abreu was third. Former Cup driver Dave Blaney, an owner of Sharon Speedway and father of Ryan Blaney, finished 11th.