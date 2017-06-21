USAC champion Chris Windom to make Truck debut at Eldora Speedway

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chris Windom, a USAC national champion, will make his Camping World Truck Series debut in the July 19 race at Eldora Speedway, the dirt track in Rossburg, Ohio.

Windom, 26, will drive the No. 36 Chevrolet for MB Motorsports.

A native of Canton, Illinois, Windom is the defending USAC Silver Crown champion. He has six wins in the Silver Crown Series, including two at Eldora. He has won 17 times in the USAC Sprint Car series.

“It’s a thrill for me to make my first NASCAR start at Eldora,” Windom said in a press release. “It’s a track that is so meaningful to those of us in the dirt racing world. I’m honored that Mike (Mittler) and everyone at MB Motorsports are giving me this opportunity.”

Windom also has seven starts in the ARCA Racing Series since 2011, where he has earned two top fives.

