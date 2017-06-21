Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR suspends winning Xfinity crew chief two races

By Dustin LongJun 21, 2017, 4:53 PM EDT

NASCAR has suspended crew chief Chris Gabehart two races, fined him $25,000 and docked Joe Gibbs Racing 25 car owner points for a violation with Denny Hamlin‘s winning Xfinity car.

NASCAR stated that the splitter was not flat. The finish is encumbered.

Joe Gibbs Racing does not plan to appeal the penalty, a team spokesperson told NBC Sports.

NASCAR also docked Xfinity crew chief Jeff Meendering $5,000 for an unsecured lug nut on Cole Custer‘s car at Michigan International Speedway.

There were no penalties in the Cup series.

In the Camping World Truck Series, NASCAR suspended crew chief Bruce Cook one Truck race, fined him $5,000 and docked the team 10 car owner points and Austin Hill 10 driver points for post-race front body inspection heights. Hill’s 14th-place finish at Gateway Motorsports Park is encumbered.

Sonoma Raceway central to launching Kurt Busch’s NASCAR career

By Daniel McFadinJun 21, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT

Kurt Busch has one NASCAR Cup Series win at Sonoma Raceway, in 2011 when he drove the No. 22 Ford for Team Penske.

But if it weren’t for a win on the road course in a different series in 1999, the native of Las Vegas might not have gotten the chance to take a crack at NASCAR’s top series, where he won the 2004 Cup title and eventually the Daytona 500.

Busch first drove at Sonoma in 1998 as a 19-year-old in the NASCAR Featherlite Southwest Tour. He qualified 19th and went on to finish third.

A year later, on the way to the Southwest Tour championship, Busch returned to Sonoma and won after qualifying third and leading 31 of 64 laps.

“That was my first win in a stock car at a road course,” Busch said in a team release. “I’ve always believed that Saturday race was the most important stage to stand on because there wasn’t a Truck Series race or an Xfinity Series race. Back in the day, the Southwest Tour race was the support race, and my race was live on ESPN. I’ve always thought Sonoma helped springboard me into the spotlight, and I’m very thankful for that chance.”

If there actually was a springboard, it would say “property of Jack Roush.”

The owner of Roush Fenway Racing witnessed Busch’s 1999 Sonoma win. Busch then went on to win six races and the championship. All of that resulted in Busch receiving an invitation to try out for Roush’s Camping World Truck Series team in an event nicknamed “The Gong Show.”

Busch won the event and a spot with Roush. In 2000, Busch competed in his rookie season in the Truck Series, winning four races in 24 starts and finishing second in the standings. The next year, Busch was starting full-time in Roush’s No. 97 Ford in the Cup Series.

Sixteen years later, Busch is looking for his follow-up to winning the Daytona 500, but he’s also looking for just his second road course victory of his Cup career. He’s never won at Watkins Glen International.

Busch enters this weekend’s race at Sonoma with an average finish of 8.9 at the road course and seven top fives in 16 starts. The most recent was in 2015, when came in second to his brother, Kyle Busch.

“We could’ve won this race two years ago and I finished second to my little brother Kyle in the first Busch one-two finish,” Busch said. “Last year we just burned the rear tires off of the car. We just have to get a hang of the tires that are constantly changing to get our Monster Energy/Haas Automation Ford where we want it to be.”

NASCAR America at 5:30 p.m. ET: Sonoma preview, rivalries, 50 States: Washington

By Daniel McFadinJun 21, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs for 90 minutes beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and continues to preview the weekend’s action at Sonoma Raceway.

Krista Voda hosts in Stamford. Jeff Burton and Greg Biffle join her from Burton’s Garage.

On today’s show:

  • The Cup Series hits the road this weekend at Sonoma, its first road course event of 2017. Which winless drivers are seeing Sonoma as an opportunity to strike? How will NASCAR’s young stars deal with the twists and turns in Northern California? What are the biggest challenges that drivers and teams must face out there? And which memorable Sonoma moments made our top five list?
  • NASCAR is a sport built on rivalries – but is the one between Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch the best in the sport right now? And where does it stack up against other great rivalries of the past?
  • With the NHL and NBA set to host their drafts this week, our drivers Jeff Burton and Greg Biffle will follow suit. Which NASCAR drivers would they draft to build their own dream team?
  • Double stops on My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows with Washington and West Virginia. Today, we visit dirt track Deming Speedway in Washington, then take a cross-country trip to the asphalt oval Ona Speedway in West Virginia.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5:30 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

USAC champion Chris Windom to make Truck debut at Eldora Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJun 21, 2017, 2:32 PM EDT

Chris Windom, a USAC national champion, will make his Camping World Truck Series debut in the July 19 race at Eldora Speedway, the dirt track in Rossburg, Ohio.

Windom, 26, will drive the No. 36 Chevrolet for MB Motorsports.

A native of Canton, Illinois, Windom is the defending USAC Silver Crown champion. He has six wins in the Silver Crown Series, including two at Eldora. He has won 17 times in the USAC Sprint Car series.

“It’s a thrill for me to make my first NASCAR start at Eldora,” Windom said in a press release. “It’s a track that is so meaningful to those of us in the dirt racing world. I’m honored that Mike (Mittler) and everyone at MB Motorsports are giving me this opportunity.”

Windom also has seven starts in the ARCA Racing Series since 2011, where he has earned two top fives.

Hendrick Motorsports, Danica Patrick documentaries announced for later this year

By Daniel McFadinJun 21, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT

Two NASCAR-based documentary projects, focusing on Hendrick Motorsports and Danica Patrick, were announced this week. They will premiere later this year.

The Hendrick Motorsports project, Road to Race Day, is an eight-part series that will debut July 19 on go90.com 

Produced by Complex Networks, Peter Berg’s Film 45 and Markay Media, the series documents the team’s 2016 season. The season included Chase Elliott earning the pole for the Daytona 500 in his rookie year, Dale Earnhardt Jr. missing 18 races because of a concussion and Jimmie Johnson winning his seventh Cup championship.

The project is directed by Cynthia Hill (A Chef’s Life, Private Violence) and executive produced by Peter Berg (Friday Night Lights, Patriots Day).

“At the heart of the series is a team of people who share an incredible passion for and dedication to stock car racing and a drive to win,” Berg said in a press release. “Hendrick Motorsports believed in us and gave us unparalleled access to share their story, and we’re grateful to them for inviting us into their family. Road to Race Day adds a personal dimension to the sport, and it spotlights the passionate individuals who make Hendrick Motorsports one of the most successful racing teams of all time.”

You can watch the trailer for the series above.

Also announced is the epix documentary Danica. Directed by ESPN’s Hannah Storm and debuting this fall, the documentary focuses on the career of Stewart-Haas Racing’s Danica Patrick.

According to deadline.com, the feature “will take a rare, candid look at an icon, capturing never-before-seen moments on and off the track with Danica Patrick and those closest to her.”

