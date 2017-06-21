NASCAR America: You want rivalries? Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski have the best one in NASCAR

There’s been a lot of talk these days about driver personalities and rivalries and whether there are enough of either.

One of, if not the most contentious current rivalry in NASCAR, is between Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski.

Their years long rivalry flared up again last week at Michigan when they were involved in a Lap 1 accident in the Xfinity race.

NASCAR America analysts Jeff Burton and Greg Biffle gave their takes on the drivers and what it takes for a natural rivalry to form.

“What’s needed is close competition, close battles for wins and close battles for position on the race track, which inevitably lead to rivalries,” Burton said. “You can’t have the second without the first. Everybody puts so much emphasis on ‘what’s the next rivalry’ or ‘what is the current rivalry.’ Sometimes we miss it and it’s sitting right in front of us.”

And when it comes to personalities? Everyone’s different.

“If Kyle Larson‘s a little more reserved than Kyle Busch, that’s perfect because people are people and you have to be yourself,” Burton said. “Have drivers been made a little bit afraid to say somethings because they don’t want to make their sponsors mad? 100 percent that’s true. … This thing about no personalities, I don’t buy it. I see it every week. I see the passion, I see the energy, I see the enthusiasm. That is not why these grandstands are not full. I don’t believe it for a minute.”

