Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Sonoma Raceway a challenge for young drivers

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJun 21, 2017, 7:38 PM EDT

There will be a lot of inexperience this weekend at Sonoma Raceway.

While there will be five “road course ringers” in Sunday’s Cup race, four of them will be making their first starts in the Cup series.

Then you have drivers like rookie Daniel Suarez, who will make his first start on the road course.

He and Ryan Blaney will be starting in Saturday’s K&N Pro Series West race in order to get more track time.

NASCAR America analysts Greg Biffle and Jeff Burton explain why the track that hosts NASCAR’s first road course of the year is such a challenge for young drivers.

“To go there and to have to mount your seat different, shift the gears and use the brake, stay on the track and not make mistakes, it’s a complicated thing,” Biffle said. “It’s a difficult thing for drivers to race for half a season and go do this. The good thing is we road race again not too far after this (at Watkins Glen) which I think is a good thing for the sport and drivers.”

Said Burton, “It wasn’t that I didn’t think I could drive the car. It’s that I didn’t know what the car needed. … When you don’t have a feel for road racing, what is a car supposed to do? Why aren’t I as fast as I need to be? Am I slow in the right (turns)? Am I not getting into the corner deep enough? It’s so difficult to identify what’s not right.”

Watch the rest of the video for the full discussion.

NASCAR America: Jamie McMurray sees Sonoma as track he can win at

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJun 21, 2017, 8:45 PM EDT

While a lot of talk this season has revolved around his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Kyle Larson, Jamie McMurray has been having his own impressive year to date.

McMurray is fresh off earning his second top five of the year. He didn’t earn his second last year until the season finale. Heading to Sonoma Raceway, McMurray is seventh in the points.

McMurray told NASCAR America’s Dave Burns he thinks he’ll have to win a race in order to get into the playoffs.

McMurray also said he always looks forward to Sonoma, a track he has two poles at in the last four years.

“For me that’s a track I think of every single year that we can win at,” McMurray said. “Our cars have been so good this year at different type tracks, we’ll be in contention this weekend and I’m look forward to that.”

McMurray had three poles total at Sonoma. His best finish is second in 2004, but he placed fourth in 2014. In 14 starts, he has an average finish of 16.3.

Watch the above video for more, including McMurray’s thoughts in Larson’s success.

NASCAR America: You want rivalries? Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski have the best one in NASCAR

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJun 21, 2017, 8:12 PM EDT

There’s been a lot of talk these days about driver personalities and rivalries and whether there are enough of either.

One of, if not the most contentious current rivalry in NASCAR, is between Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski.

Their years long rivalry flared up again last week at Michigan when they were involved in a Lap 1 accident in the Xfinity race.

NASCAR America analysts Jeff Burton and Greg Biffle gave their takes on the drivers and what it takes for a natural rivalry to form.

“What’s needed is close competition, close battles for wins and close battles for position on the race track, which inevitably lead to rivalries,” Burton said. “You can’t have the second without the first. Everybody puts so much emphasis on ‘what’s the next rivalry’ or ‘what is the current rivalry.’ Sometimes we miss it and it’s sitting right in front of us.”

And when it comes to personalities? Everyone’s different.

“If Kyle Larson‘s a little more reserved than Kyle Busch, that’s perfect because people are people and you have to be yourself,” Burton said. “Have drivers been made a little bit afraid to say somethings because they don’t want to make their sponsors mad? 100 percent that’s true. … This thing about no personalities, I don’t buy it. I see it every week. I see the passion, I see the energy, I see the enthusiasm. That is not why these grandstands are not full. I don’t believe it for a minute.”

Watch the video for the full discussion.

Sonoma Raceway central to launching Kurt Busch’s NASCAR career

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJun 21, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT

Kurt Busch has one NASCAR Cup Series win at Sonoma Raceway, in 2011 when he drove the No. 22 Ford for Team Penske.

But if it weren’t for a win on the road course in a different series in 1999, the native of Las Vegas might not have gotten the chance to take a crack at NASCAR’s top series, where he won the 2004 Cup title and eventually the Daytona 500.

Busch first drove at Sonoma in 1998 as a 19-year-old in the NASCAR Featherlite Southwest Tour. He qualified 19th and went on to finish third.

A year later, on the way to the Southwest Tour championship, Busch returned to Sonoma and won after qualifying third and leading 31 of 64 laps.

“That was my first win in a stock car at a road course,” Busch said in a team release. “I’ve always believed that Saturday race was the most important stage to stand on because there wasn’t a Truck Series race or an Xfinity Series race. Back in the day, the Southwest Tour race was the support race, and my race was live on ESPN. I’ve always thought Sonoma helped springboard me into the spotlight, and I’m very thankful for that chance.”

If there actually was a springboard, it would say “property of Jack Roush.”

The owner of Roush Fenway Racing witnessed Busch’s 1999 Sonoma win. Busch then went on to win six races and the championship. All of that resulted in Busch receiving an invitation to try out for Roush’s Camping World Truck Series team in an event nicknamed “The Gong Show.”

Busch won the event and a spot with Roush. In 2000, Busch competed in his rookie season in the Truck Series, winning four races in 24 starts and finishing second in the standings. The next year, Busch was starting full-time in Roush’s No. 97 Ford in the Cup Series.

Sixteen years later, Busch is looking for his follow-up to winning the Daytona 500, but he’s also looking for just his second road course victory of his Cup career. He’s never won at Watkins Glen International.

Busch enters this weekend’s race at Sonoma with an average finish of 8.9 at the road course and seven top fives in 16 starts. The most recent was in 2015, when came in second to his brother, Kyle Busch.

“We could’ve won this race two years ago and I finished second to my little brother Kyle in the first Busch one-two finish,” Busch said. “Last year we just burned the rear tires off of the car. We just have to get a hang of the tires that are constantly changing to get our Monster Energy/Haas Automation Ford where we want it to be.”

and on Facebook

NASCAR America at 5:30 p.m. ET: Sonoma preview, rivalries, 50 States: Washington

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJun 21, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs for 90 minutes beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and continues to preview the weekend’s action at Sonoma Raceway.

Krista Voda hosts in Stamford. Jeff Burton and Greg Biffle join her from Burton’s Garage.

On today’s show:

  • The Cup Series hits the road this weekend at Sonoma, its first road course event of 2017. Which winless drivers are seeing Sonoma as an opportunity to strike? How will NASCAR’s young stars deal with the twists and turns in Northern California? What are the biggest challenges that drivers and teams must face out there? And which memorable Sonoma moments made our top five list?
  • NASCAR is a sport built on rivalries – but is the one between Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch the best in the sport right now? And where does it stack up against other great rivalries of the past?
  • With the NHL and NBA set to host their drafts this week, our drivers Jeff Burton and Greg Biffle will follow suit. Which NASCAR drivers would they draft to build their own dream team?
  • Double stops on My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows with Washington and West Virginia. Today, we visit dirt track Deming Speedway in Washington, then take a cross-country trip to the asphalt oval Ona Speedway in West Virginia.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5:30 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

and on Facebook