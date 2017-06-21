NASCAR America at 5:30 p.m. ET: Sonoma preview, rivalries, 50 States: Washington

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs for 90 minutes beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and continues to preview the weekend’s action at Sonoma Raceway.
Krista Voda hosts in Stamford. Jeff Burton and Greg Biffle join her from Burton’s Garage.
On today’s show:
- The Cup Series hits the road this weekend at Sonoma, its first road course event of 2017. Which winless drivers are seeing Sonoma as an opportunity to strike? How will NASCAR’s young stars deal with the twists and turns in Northern California? What are the biggest challenges that drivers and teams must face out there? And which memorable Sonoma moments made our top five list?
- NASCAR is a sport built on rivalries – but is the one between Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch the best in the sport right now? And where does it stack up against other great rivalries of the past?
- With the NHL and NBA set to host their drafts this week, our drivers Jeff Burton and Greg Biffle will follow suit. Which NASCAR drivers would they draft to build their own dream team?
- Double stops on My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows with Washington and West Virginia. Today, we visit dirt track Deming Speedway in Washington, then take a cross-country trip to the asphalt oval Ona Speedway in West Virginia.
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com
If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Click here at 5:30 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.