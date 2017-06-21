NASCAR America: 50 States in 50 Shows: Virginia

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The latest edition of “50 States in 50 Shows” takes you to Virginia, one of the most important states in NASCAR.

Virginia hosts four NASCAR Cup Series races a year at Martinsville Speedway and Richmond International Raceway.

But there used to be more Virginia tracks on the Cup circuit. One of them was Langley Speedway in Hampton.

The 4/10-mile track was won at by the likes of Richard Petty, David Pearson, Bobby Allison and Bobby Isaac.

But Ned Jarrett, father of NBC Sports analyst Dale Jarrett, won the inaugural race at the track.

“I remember being there for his wins,” Dale Jarrett said. “I had no at the time just how difficult a track it was until my career started. … Even though it’s only 4/10ths of a mile, it was a track where if you felt you could run well there, you could pretty much go anywhere in the country and race well.”

Watch the above video for more on Langley Speedway.