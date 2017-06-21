Hendrick Motorsports, Danica Patrick documentaries announced for later this year

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Two NASCAR-based documentary projects, focusing on Hendrick Motorsports and Danica Patrick, were announced this week. They will premiere later this year.

The Hendrick Motorsports project, Road to Race Day, is an eight-part series that will debut July 19 on go90.com

Produced by Complex Networks, Peter Berg’s Film 45 and Markay Media, the series documents the team’s 2016 season. The season included Chase Elliott earning the pole for the Daytona 500 in his rookie year, Dale Earnhardt Jr. missing 18 races because of a concussion and Jimmie Johnson winning his seventh Cup championship.

The project is directed by Cynthia Hill (A Chef’s Life, Private Violence) and executive produced by Peter Berg (Friday Night Lights, Patriots Day).

“At the heart of the series is a team of people who share an incredible passion for and dedication to stock car racing and a drive to win,” Berg said in a press release. “Hendrick Motorsports believed in us and gave us unparalleled access to share their story, and we’re grateful to them for inviting us into their family. Road to Race Day adds a personal dimension to the sport, and it spotlights the passionate individuals who make Hendrick Motorsports one of the most successful racing teams of all time.”

You can watch the trailer for the series above.

Also announced is the epix documentary Danica. Directed by ESPN’s Hannah Storm and debuting this fall, the documentary focuses on the career of Stewart-Haas Racing’s Danica Patrick.

According to deadline.com, the feature “will take a rare, candid look at an icon, capturing never-before-seen moments on and off the track with Danica Patrick and those closest to her.”

Thrilled to announce that I am directing @EpixHD's new doc "Danica" w/ @brainstorminpro Premieres Fall 2017! https://t.co/FzT0Wd9THx — Hannah Storm (@HannahStormESPN) June 20, 2017

