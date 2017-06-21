Brad Keselowski could be without crew chief Paul Wolfe at Sonoma

Team Penske has made plans for crew chief Paul Wolfe not to be at Sonoma this weekend so he can remain in North Carolina for the birth of his second child, a team spokesperson told NBC Sports on Wednesday.
Should Wolfe not be at Sonoma, team engineer Brian Wilson would serve as the crew chief. Wilson served in that role at Auto Club Speedway, Talladega and Kansas after NASCAR suspended Wolfe three races because Keselowski’s car failed the Laser Inspection Station after a fifth-place finish March 19 at Phoenix Raceway.
Wolfe missed the March 2014 Phoenix race for the birth of his first child.
Keselowski, who has two wins this season, is sixth in the points heading into Sunday’s race at Sonoma.
The latest edition of “50 States in 50 Shows” takes you to Virginia, one of the most important states in NASCAR.
Virginia hosts four NASCAR Cup Series races a year at Martinsville Speedway and Richmond International Raceway.
But there used to be more Virginia tracks on the Cup circuit. One of them was Langley Speedway in Hampton.
The 4/10-mile track was won at by the likes of Richard Petty, David Pearson, Bobby Allison and Bobby Isaac.
But Ned Jarrett, father of NBC Sports analyst Dale Jarrett, won the inaugural race at the track.
“I remember being there for his wins,” Dale Jarrett said. “I had no at the time just how difficult a track it was until my career started. … Even though it’s only 4/10ths of a mile, it was a track where if you felt you could run well there, you could pretty much go anywhere in the country and race well.”
Watch the above video for more on Langley Speedway.
Kyle Larson keeps winning regardless of what he’s driving.
Larson won Tuesday night’s All Star Circuit of Champions Ohio Sprint Speedweek race at Sharon Speedway, a high-banked 3/8-mile dirt track in Hartford, Ohio.
The victory marks Larson’s fourth in the last eight days – and his third in the last three days. His streak started June 13 when he won a World of Outlaws race at Eagle (Nebraska) Raceway.
He followed that by winning Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Michigan International Speedway. He won Monday night’s All Star Circuit of Champions race at Wayne County Speedway, a 3/8-mile clay oval in Orrville, Ohio.
Former NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Rico Abreu was third. Former Cup driver Dave Blaney, an owner of Sharon Speedway and father of Ryan Blaney, finished 11th.
In the second year of a technical alliance between Joe Gibbs Racing and Furniture Row Racing, things have been going better for the latter.
Through 15 races, Martin Truex Jr. has two wins for Furniture Row while Joe Gibbs Racing has no wins with the combined efforts of Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth, Denny Hamlin and Daniel Suarez.
Truex also has a significant lead over all teams in stage wins with 10 following the race at Michigan. Kyle Busch has the most for JGR with four.
NASCAR America’s analysts discussed how a relationship between the two teams works, especially when the smaller teams seems to be benefiting more.
“You get technical information, you get aerodynamic concepts and thoughts, engineering support, everything is given to you,” said Slugger Labbe. “It’s not for free. It comes at a healthy price, I’m certain. The main thing though is that Joe Gibbs Racing provides the pit crew to this team. So if the 78 or 77 team (Erik Jones) have an issue with a part or a bad pit stop, they don’t worry about it. They hand the parts back to Joe Gibbs Racing, they talk to the pit crew coach and say ‘hey, this jackman had an issue or this tire changer had an issue.’ They solve the problem. What that allows Furniture Row Racing to do is worry about speed.”
Watch the rest of above video for more.
After a “tough little streak of races” Joey Logano said finishing third at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday “felt like a win.”
After his encumbered win at Richmond, Logano did not finish better than 21st in the next five races.
“It’s not good when a third place feels like a win,” Logano told NASCAR America’s Marty Snider. “So we got to get back to our old ways and that’s a step in the right direction to being mad about a third place finish.”
If he had won, Logano had planned to announce that he and his wife Brittany were expecting their first child. The driver wound up announcing it on social media.
“So excited about it, such a neat thing,” Logano said. “I know there’s a lot of adjustments coming my way for sure, but we’re looking forward to the challenge and the future that comes ahead of us.”
Because of his encumbered win at Richmond, Logano either has to get into the playoffs on points or get another win in the next 11 races.
“The team’s not in panic mode by any means,” Logano said. “We know how to do this. This is the same team that’s ran for a championship the last three years. We know how to do it. We’re going to get some wins again. We’re going to gain the points back that we’ve lost. We just got to get back on the roll that we know how to be on.”
Watch the above video for more of Logano’s thoughts on his season and becoming a dad.