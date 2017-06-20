Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Which winless Cup drivers can win at Sonoma?

By Daniel McFadinJun 20, 2017, 7:39 PM EDT

Sonoma Raceway represents one of the few wild card tracks on the NASCAR circuit.

With it being one of two road courses the Cup Series visits, it opens the door for someone who needs a win to get it.

NASCAR America’s Analysts shared who they’ll be watching this weekend at the California road course and they debated who they think will win first this year: Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin or Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Slugger Labbe: “For me it’s the 88 team of Dale Earnhardt Jr. The next two weeks are very, very important. He runs very well at Sonoma. The last three races there he has a 7.1 average (finish). He leads all the current drivers there. Daytona’s good for him as well. The team, I’m really worried about their transmission issues they had at Pocono two weeks ago. Dale Earnhardt Jr. blew up two engines, fell out of the race. He’s going to be doing a lot of shifting this weekend at Sonoma and that’s going to be key to that race team.”

Dale Jarrett: “Matt Kenseth and Clint Bowyer … I think both of these are drivers we maybe expected to have a victory by this time or maybe be further up in the points. A lot of different things are happening between the two of them. As I look at Clint Bowyer, this is someone that’s run extremely well at Sonoma over the years. He has a real chance and an opportunity to do some good things this weekend. … They need to get heading back in the right direction.”

Parker Kligerman: “I don’t have as much confidence in this 11 car of Denny Hamlin. I feel like all the cars at Joe Gibbs Racing that have been affected throughout the season from the lack of speed, the 11 has been the hardest hit. He has consistently struggled in traffic this season. I know he got a good finish this weekend, but I’m telling you it didn’t come easy and it wasn’t because of speed. It was a little of that driver in Denny Hamlin making things happen on restarts, making moves that just happened to work out.”

 

NASCAR America: William Byron reflects on narrow loss in Michigan Xfinity race

By Daniel McFadinJun 20, 2017, 8:19 PM EDT

Xfinity Series rookie William Byron missed out on his first career win last weekend in the closest series finish at Michigan International Speedway since the advent of electronic scoring.

Three days later, the 19-year-old driver for JR Motorsports called into NASCAR America to talk about the win and the season to date.

“Knowing it was that close is good for us,” Byron said. “We’ll try and keep the confidence and momentum going.”

It was the best finish for Byron in his rookie season and Hamlin’s first Xfinity win of the year.

“Just knowing how Denny manipulated the side-draft and everything to work best for him, I think it was really good by him to do that and it shows why he’s a Cup veteran and really a star in the sport,” Byron said.

Byron has only been racing for a little more than five years, but he won a rookie record seven races in the Camping World Truck Series last year before advancing to the Xfinity Series. Byron got his start on the simulator platform iRacing.

“I think I was really lucky that it translated to a real car,” Byron said. “Really, I just wanted to be a fan and watch the sport as a kid. It was fortunate for me that it translated.”

Watch the above video for the full interview.

NASCAR America at 5:30 p.m. ET: Scan All and 50 States: Virginia

By Daniel McFadinJun 20, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs for 90 minutes beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman in Stamford, Connecticut. Dale Jarrett, Slugger Labbe, Nate Ryan and Ato Boldon join them from NBC Charlotte.

Here’s what to expect from today’s show.

  • Up next for the Cup Series is a stop in Northern California wine country at Sonoma Raceway. Will the road course produce the season’s 11th different winner?
  • We’ll examine the current Cup Series playoff picture with 11 races remaining in the regular season. We’ll also take a look at some of the big names yet to visit victory lane in 2017.
  • Time to close the book on this past weekend with a weekly favorite. Switch on those scanners and turn the volume up for Scan All: Michigan.
  • The next stop on My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows is Virginia. Today’s featured track is Langley Speedway. This former staple on the Cup Series schedule has been graced by several NASCAR Hall of Famers.

Darlington Raceway to honor Dale Earnhardt Sr. on Sept. 2

Allsport /Allsport
By Dustin LongJun 20, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

Darlington Raceway will pay tribute to Dale Earnhardt Sr. and the 30th anniversary of his 1987 Southern 500 win in a special tribute: An Evening Honoring Dale Earnhardt Sr.

The event will be held Sept. 2., the night before the Southern 500.

The event will feature a panel sharing stories about the seven-time champion. The panel will include Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller, Kerry Earnhardt and car owner Richard Childress.

An Evening Honoring Dale Earnhardt Sr. will take place in the driver’s meeting tent in the Cup garage from 7:30 – 9 p.m. ET, following the conclusion of the Southern 500 parade. NBC broadcaster Rick Allen will emcee the event.

Tickets are $87, which includes two beverage coupons, light hors d’oeuvres and a 1:24 scale Dale Earnhardt Jr. throwback No. 88 Nationwide Chevrolet SS diecast. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.DarlingtonRaceway.com or calling 843-395-8802. A grandstand ticket or infield admission to Sunday’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 is required for purchase.

“We are extremely grateful to Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller, Kerry Earnhardt and Richard Childress for supporting this tribute event and sharing Dale Earnhardt Sr. stories for our fans and industry stakeholders that will be in attendance,” Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said in a statement. “We look forward to honoring one of NASCAR’s most popular champions and Hall of Fame members. Dale Earnhardt Sr. had a fondness for Darlington Raceway, so it’s only fitting that one of the most intimidating tracks on the circuit would host an event recognizing ‘The Intimidator.’ ”

Earnhardt won nine Cup races at Darlington, second only to David Pearson’s 10 career victories there. Earnhardt also won three Xfinity races there.

The tribute to Earnhardt is a part of Darlington Raceway’s throwback weekend, which celebrates the 1985-89 era.

Four-time Olympic medalist to explore different aspects of NASCAR for NBC Sports

By NBC SportsJun 20, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

Ato Boldon, a four-time Olympic medalist and 10-year NBC Sports track and field analyst, will join the NASCAR on NBC broadcast team as a features contributor for this season.

NBC broadcasts the final 20 Cup races of the season, beginning with the July 1 race at Daytona International Speedway. NBC also broadcasts the final 19 Xfinity races of the season, beginning June 30 at Daytona.

Boldon will make his NASCAR on NBC debut July 1 at Daytona.

At Daytona, Boldon will be embedded with the die-hard NASCAR racing community. He will  report on what makes NASCAR fans so loyal to their drivers. Boldon will experience the infield firsthand, and will look back at what it was like to race on the packed sand of Daytona Beach where the sport first began.

In addition to his role at Daytona, Boldon will contribute to NASCAR on NBC’s coverage of four additional races during the 2017 season, including Cup Series races at Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, and Homestead-Miami Speedway. Reporting assignments will include serving as a NASCAR hauler driver, joining Joe Gibbs Racing’s pit crew, and becoming a driver himself, when he takes the wheel of NBC Sports’ on-track car to experience piloting a 750+ horsepower stock car on 20-degree banked turns.

“As an athlete, broadcaster, and lover of speed and adrenaline, I’m eager to experience the fascinating intricacies of NASCAR,” said Boldon. “It’s an amazing opportunity to bring fans even closer to the action, and I hope to bring a perspective that viewers have not previously seen.”

Boldon had his first taste of NASCAR last year during a ride along with NASCAR on NBC analyst Jeff Burton at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Boldon’s hot laps around the 1.5 mile oval can be found here.

Boldon, who joined NBC Sports Group in 2007, serves as NBC Sports Group’s lead track and field analyst. Boldon has covered four Olympics for NBC Sports, including the 2016 Rio Olympics, 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, 2012 London Games, and 2008 Beijing Games.

In 1992, Boldon represented Trinidad and Tobago in the 100m and 200m competitions at the Barcelona Olympics. At the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, Boldon won bronze medals in the 100m and 200m events. Four years later, at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, Boldon won a silver medal in the 100m, and a bronze in the 200m.